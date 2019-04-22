ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂບດໂນດເຕີຣ ດາມ ອັນເປັນທີ່ຮັກຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ຫວ່າງເປົ່າລົງ ແລະຫ້າມ
ເຂົ້າໃນວັນບຸນອິສເຕີ ພະສັງຄະລາດຂອງນະຄອນປາຣີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ພວກດັບເພີງ
ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງບໍ່ມີຄວາມອິດເມື່ອຍ ເພື່ອຮັກສາໄວ້ ຊຶ່ງໂບດອັນເປັນສັນຍາລັກ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖືກໄຟໄໝ້ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.
ພະສັງຄະລາດຂອງນະຄອນປາຣີ ທ່ານໄມເກີລ ໂອເປີຕິຕ ກໍໄດ້ຈັດພິທີສູດມົນໃຫຍ່
ປະຈຳວັນອາທິດ ຢູ່ໂບດທີ່ນ້ອຍກວ່າຢູ່ ເຊນ-ເອີສຕັດສ໌ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ກ້ຳຊ້າຍຂອງແມ່
ນ້ຳແຊນ.
ພະສັງຄະລາດໂອເປີຕິດ ໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກດັບເພິງ ພະຄຳພີ ທີ່ໄດ້ກູ້ໄພອອກມາ
ຈາກໂບດໂນດເຕຣີ ດາມ.
ພະສັງຄະລາດໂອເປີຕິດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍບໍລິການດັບເພີງນະຄອນປາຣີ ທ່ານ
ເຈເນຣານ ຊັງ-ກໂລດ ກາລແລຕ ວ່າ “ພວກບຸລຸດຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຮັກສາຫຼາຍສິ່ງ
ຫຼາຍຢ່າງໄວ້ໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນໂບດ. ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຮັກສາສິ່ງທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າທີ່ສຸດແກ່ພວກເຮົາ.
ມັນຍັງເປື້ອນຢູ່ໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຂີ້ເຖົ່າ ແລະເສຍຫາຍເລັກນ້ອຍຈາກໄຟໄໝ້.
ທ່ານໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເອົາໄວ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກເອົາໃຫ້ທ່ານ. ມັນເປັນການຂອບໃຈ
ດ້ວຍຄວາມນອບນ້ອມ.”
ພວກດັບເພີງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400 ຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ດິ້ນລົນເປັນເວລາເກົ້າຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອຮັກ
ສາໂບດໄວ້ ຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຄວນ ສຳລັບໂບດທີ່ມີອາຍຸມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ແລະວັດ
ຖຸສິ່ງຂອງ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຮັກສາໄວ້ໄດ້. ໄຟໄດ້ເລີ້ມໄໝ້ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນ
ທໍາລາຍຫຼັງຄາທັງໝົດ ແລະຍອດຊໍ່ຟ້າ ແລະທຳລາຍຫລອດເຄື່ອງຫລິ້ນດົນຕີອໍ
ແກລ 800 ຫລອດ.
ໃນການວາດພາບຂອງຫົວເລື້ອງບຸນອິສເຕີ ຂອງການຟື້ນຊີບຄືນມາ ພະສັງຄະ
ລາດ ໂອເປີຕິຕ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ພວກອ້າຍໆ ແລະພວກນ້ອງ
ສາວ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາກັນລຸກຂຶ້ນມາອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບໂບດແຫ່ງນີ້.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອັມມານູຍແອລ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ
ຝຣັ່ງຈະສ້າງໂບດຄືນໃໝ່ໃນຫ້າປີຂ້າງໜ້າ ແລະຊາວຝຣັ່ງຈະເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນສ້ອມ
ແປງສັນຍາລັກແຫ່ງຊາດເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ຮັ່ງມີຂອງຊາວຝຣັ່ງ ແລະບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະບໍລິຈາກ
ເງິນເຖິງ 1 ພັນ 1 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການສ້ອມແປງຄືນໃໝ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເສື້ອ
ເຫຼືອງຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ພາກັນປະທ້ວງໂກດແຄ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ປະທະກັນກັບຕຳຫຼວດຢູ່ໃນ
ນະຄອນປາຣີໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້.
As France's beloved Notre Dame Cathedral sat empty and off limits on Easter, the archbishop of Paris honored the firefighters who worked tirelessly to save the iconic church as it burned last week.
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit held Sunday's Mass at the smaller Saint-Eustache Church on the Right Bank of the Seine River.
Aupetit handed the firefighters a Bible that was rescued from Notre Dame.
"Your men were able to save many things in the cathedral. But you also saved an item that is precious for us,'' Aupetit told the head of the Paris fire service, General Jean-Claude Gallet. "It still is a bit dirty, full of ashes and likely a bit damaged by the fire. You saved it, and I wanted to give it to you. It's a very humble way to thank you.''
More than 400 firefighters struggled for some nine hours to save as much of the centuries-old cathedral and its artifacts as they could. The blaze that began late Monday destroyed much of the roof and the spire and damaged the 8,000-pipe organ.
Drawing on the Easter theme of resurrection, Aupetit pledged, "We, too, brothers and sisters, we will rise again, just like our cathedral will rise again.''
President Emmanuel Macron pledged last week that France would rebuild the cathedral in five years and that the French people would pull together to repair their national symbol.
France's richest families and corporations have pledged around $1.1 billion for its reconstruction, enraging the country's yellow-vest protesters who clashed with police in Paris on Saturday.
The protesters, while saddened by the fire at a national monument, set fire to trash cans, scooters and a car, and pelted police with rocks to draw attention to the five-month-old movement against income inequality.
