ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໂບດໂນດ​ເຕີ​ຣ ດາມ ອັນເປັນທີ່​ຮັກຂອງຝ​ຣັ່ງ ຫວ່າງ​ເປົ່າລົງ ແລະ​ຫ້າມ​

ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ ພະ​ສັງ​ຄະ​ລາດ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ກຽດ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ດັບ​ເພີງ

ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອິດ​ເມື່ອຍ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໄວ້ ຊຶ່ງໂບດອັນ​ເປັນສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

ພະ​ສັງ​ຄະ​ລາດ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ ທ່ານ​ໄມເກີ​ລ ໂອ​ເປີ​ຕິ​ຕ ກໍໄດ້​ຈັດ​ພິ​ທີ​ສູດ​ມົນ​ໃຫຍ່

​ປະຈຳວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ ຢູ່​ໂບດທີ່​ນ້ອຍກວ່າ​ຢູ່ ເຊນ-ເອີ​ສ​ຕັດ​ສ໌ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ກ້ຳ​ຊ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ແມ່

​ນ້ຳແຊນ.

ພະ​ສັງ​ຄະ​ລາດ​ໂອ​ເປີ​ຕິດ ໄດ້​ມອບ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ດັບ​ເພິງ ​ພະ​ຄຳ​ພີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກູ້​ໄພ​ອອກ​ມາ

ຈາກ​ໂບດ​ໂນດ​ເຕ​ຣີ​ ດາມ.

ພະ​ສັງ​ຄະລາດ​ໂອ​ເປີ​ຕິດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ໜ່ວຍບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ ທ່ານ

​ເຈ​ເນ​ຣານ ຊັງ​-ກ​ໂລດ ກາ​ລ​ແລ​ຕ ວ່າ “ພວກ​ບຸລຸດຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິ່ງ

​ຫຼາຍຢ່າງໄວ້​ໄດ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂບດ. ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປື້ອນ​ຢູ່ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຂີ້​ເຖົ່າ ແລະ​ເສ​ຍ​ຫາຍເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເອົາ​ໄວ້ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຢາກເອົາ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການຂອບ​ໃຈ

ດ້ວຍຄວາມນອບນ້ອມ.”

ພວກ​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400 ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ດິ້ນ​ລົນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເກົ້າ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​

ສາ​ໂບດໄວ້ ຫຼາຍ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຄວນ​ ສຳລັບໂບດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ແລະ​ວັດ​

ຖຸ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໄວ້​ໄດ້. ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໄໝ້​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ຈັນ​

ທໍ​າລາ​ຍ​ຫຼັງ​ຄາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແລະຍອດ​ຊໍ່​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ທຳ​ລາຍຫລອດເຄື່ອງ​ຫລິ້ນ​ດົນ​ຕີ​ອໍ

​ແກ​ລ 800 ​ຫລອດ.

ໃນການວາດ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຫົວ​ເລື້ອງບຸນ​ອິ​ສ​ເຕີ ຂອງ​ການ​ຟື້ນຊີບຄືນ​ມາ​ ພະ​ສັງ​ຄະ​

ລາດ ໂອ​ເປີ​ຕິ​ຕ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ພວກ​ອ້າຍໆ ແລະພວກນ້ອງ

​ສາວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ພາ​ກັນ​ລຸກ​ຂຶ້ນມາ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບໂບດແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ເອັມ​ມາ​ນູຍ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ວ່າ

ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ໂບດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ຫ້າ​ປີ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ຈະ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ສ້ອມ​

ແປງ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ

​ເງິນ​ເຖິງ 1 ພັນ 1 ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ການ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເສື້ອ​

ເຫຼືອງຂອງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນປະ​ທ້ວງໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາ​ຣີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ຜ່ານມາ​ນີ້.



As France's beloved Notre Dame Cathedral sat empty and off limits on Easter, the archbishop of Paris honored the firefighters who worked tirelessly to save the iconic church as it burned last week.



Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit held Sunday's Mass at the smaller Saint-Eustache Church on the Right Bank of the Seine River.



Aupetit handed the firefighters a Bible that was rescued from Notre Dame.



"Your men were able to save many things in the cathedral. But you also saved an item that is precious for us,'' Aupetit told the head of the Paris fire service, General Jean-Claude Gallet. "It still is a bit dirty, full of ashes and likely a bit damaged by the fire. You saved it, and I wanted to give it to you. It's a very humble way to thank you.''



More than 400 firefighters struggled for some nine hours to save as much of the centuries-old cathedral and its artifacts as they could. The blaze that began late Monday destroyed much of the roof and the spire and damaged the 8,000-pipe organ.



Drawing on the Easter theme of resurrection, Aupetit pledged, "We, too, brothers and sisters, we will rise again, just like our cathedral will rise again.''



President Emmanuel Macron pledged last week that France would rebuild the cathedral in five years and that the French people would pull together to repair their national symbol.



France's richest families and corporations have pledged around $1.1 billion for its reconstruction, enraging the country's yellow-vest protesters who clashed with police in Paris on Saturday.



The protesters, while saddened by the fire at a national monument, set fire to trash cans, scooters and a car, and pelted police with rocks to draw attention to the five-month-old movement against income inequality.