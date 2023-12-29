ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກໍາລັງ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼື ໂດ​ຣນ ຢູ່ສະ​ໜາມລົບ​ໃນຢູ​ເຄຣນ. ແລະອີງຕາມຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ທາງການທະຫານຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ, ກອງທັບໂດຣນຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ ສາມາດດໍາເນີນການປົກກະຕິໃນການສູ້ລົບຢູ່​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມສະໄຫມໃໝ່ໄດ້. ​ແຕ່​ການ​ພັດທະນາ​ລະບົບ​ອາວຸດ​ທີ່​ເປັນອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ແລະອັນຕະລາຍຂອງ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມວິ​ຕົກກັງວົນ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ມາເອຍ ເຄ (Maia Kay) ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ VOA ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະ ອຽດ.

ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ, ທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ໄດ້ປະກາດຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມໃນ​ການ​ຜ​ະ​ລິດໂດຣນ​ຊະ​ນິດໃຫມ່ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ "Replicator" ອັນເປັນວິທີການແຂ່ງຂັນກັບກອງທັບຂອງຈີນໄດ້ດີກວ່າ. ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂຄງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ແມ່ນການ

ສົ່ງໂດຣນຂະ​ໜາດນ້ອຍໆເປັນຈໍານວນ​ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ລົງ​ສູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນ “ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກມ​ປ່ຽນ​ໄປ” ໃນ​ດ້ານຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານມາກ ເຈຄັອບເຊັນ (Mark Jacobsen), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລສົງຄາມທາງອາກາດ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

“ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ໝາຍເຖິງການ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ວຸດນຳ​ວິ​ຖີທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແມ່ນ​ຢຳ ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນ ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ມີເງິນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດພັນໂດລາ ກໍສາມາດສ້າງອາວຸດທີ່ມີອໍານາດສູງໄດ້ ແລະແນ່ນອນທີ່ສຸດ, ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ມີພຽງແຕ່ປະເທດທີ່ມີອໍານາດເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ ເຫັນພວກມັນຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບ.”

ພັນເອກ ມາກ ຈາຄັອບເຊັນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍອາຈານ​ສອນ ​ວິຊາ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ​ແລະ​ການ​ສຶກສາ​ທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ສົງຄາມ ​ຂອງ

ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ​ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ​ວ່າ ສົງຄາມ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ໄດ້ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຣນແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທະຫານຢູເຄຣນນໍາ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຣນລະຫວ່າງ 5 ພັນ ຫາ 10 ພັນ​ລໍາ​ຕໍ່​ເດືອນ, ​ແລະ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​ຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່​ຜູ້​ປະຕິບັດ​ການ​ກ່ຽວກັບໂດຣນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍແລ້ວ 10 ພັນ​ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ປີ.

ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບບາງລຳ ທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ມີຄວາມສາ ມາດຄວບຄຸມດ້ວຍໂຕມັນເອງ, ແລະປະກອບດ້ວຍອາວຸດທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດລະບຸ, ຕິດຕາມ ແລະໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆໂດຍບໍ່ມີການດໍາເນີນງານຈາກມະນຸດເລີຍ. ພັນເອກ ຈາຄັອບເຊັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການດໍາເນີນງານແບບ​ເປັນອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບຈັນຍາບັນບາງຢ່າງ ຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກ ເພື່ອທໍາການສັງຫານ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

"ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ໃນຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫຼັບ​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນຂອງສົງຄາມເອເລັກໂຕຣນິກ ຫຼື EW, ຈຶ່ງຍາກທີ່ຈະຮັກສາການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຂໍ້ມູນໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງຈະມີການ​ຜັກດັນລະບົບ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ, ຫຼື ໂດຣນ ສາ​ມາດ​ບິນ​ດ້ວຍໂ​ຕຂອງມັນ​ເອງ ແລະ​ດໍາເນີນການຕັດສິນໃຈດ້ວຍໂຕ​ຂອງ​ພວກມັນ​ເອງ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນຈຶ່ງໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນດ້ານຈັນຍາບັນຂຶ້ນມາທັນທີ.”

ທ່ານເຈມສ໌ ໂຣເຈີສ໌ (James Rogers), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະຖາບັນນະໂຍບາຍ Brooks Tech ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຄອ​ລແນລ (Cornell) ກ່າວວ່າ ໂດຣນເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ລະບົບອາວຸດເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ເມື່ອເປົ້າໝາຍໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸໄວ້ໂດຍລະບົບກົນໄກທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າແລ້ວ, ພວກມັນຈະສາມາດເລືອກເອງໄດ້ວ່າ ມະນຸດຈະມີຊີວິດຢູ່ ຫຼື ຕາຍ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດຄວບຄຸມມັນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະວາງແຜນເພື່ອອະນາຄົດ, ແຕ່ມັນ ກໍຍັງມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮັບຮອງໄດ້ວ່າ ອະນາຄົດ ຄື ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.”

ອີງຕາມ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ​, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນໂດ​ຣນ​ ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸບັນ ແຕ່ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ກໍຈະຍັງຄົງ​ປະຕິບັດການຝຶກຊ້ອມ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ “ການຈັດການໃນລະດັບທີ່ເໝາະສົມ​ຂອງ​ມະນຸດ” ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ຈະມີການນໍາ​ໃຊ້​ກຳລັງ​ໃດໆກໍຕາມ. ​ແຕ່​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ກາ​ງ​ຕໍ່ໄດ້ວ່າ ຄູ່​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ ຈະປະຕິບັດ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່.

Ukraine and Russia are using drones on the battlefields in Ukraine. And according to U.S. military experts, small drone armies could be a routine feature of modern warfare. But the global development of lethal autonomous weapons systems are raising some concerns. VOA’s Maia Kay reports.

In August, the Pentagon announced a new drone initiative dubbed “Replicator” as a way to better compete with China’s military. The Defense Department says the program, which depends on fielding large numbers of smaller drones, is a “game-changing shift” in U.S. national security.

Col. Mark Jacobsen, Air War College, male, Skype.

"Small drones essentially mean the democratization of precision guided munitions, where anybody in the world now with a few thousand dollars, can build extremely powerful and precise weapons, that previously only powerful countries would have had access to. So, I think we'll continue to see them on the battlefield.”

Mark Jacobsen, a U.S. colonel and assistant professor of strategy and security studies at the US Air Force’s Air War College, tells VOA the Ukraine war has been unprecedented in its use of air drones. He says Ukrainians are using between 5 to 10 thousand drones a month, and train on average 10 thousand drone operators a year.

Some of the drones being used on Ukrainian battlefields have autonomous capabilities, and are equipped with Artificial Intelligence-enabled munitions that can identify, track, and attack targets without human intervention. Jacobsen says that autonomy raises some ethical concerns about machines making the decision to kill.

Col. Mark Jacobsen, Air War College, male, English, Skype.

“Because of the complex EW (Electronic Warfare) environment, it's so hard to maintain data links. There's a greater and greater push towards autonomy, or drones could fly themselves and make some of their own decisions. That very quickly runs into ethical concerns.”

James Rogers, the executive director of Brooks Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, says drones are already making those decisions.

James Rogers, Cornell University, male.

“… these weapon systems, once the target has been identified by its preset algorithm, well, they can make that choice, about whether or not a human lives or dies, without a human being in the loop of control. So, it's important to plan for the future but it's also vital we recognize that that future is now.”

According to the Pentagon, even if drones have the capability now, the U.S. military will always exercise what it calls “appropriate levels of human judgement” before any force is used. But they say you can’t count on other combatants to do the same.