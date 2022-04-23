ມີອາຫານຫລາຍເຖິງ 40 ເປີ​ເຊັນທີ່​ປຸງ​ແຕ່ງ​ແລ້ວໃນສະຫະລັດຖືກ​ຖອກ​ຖິ້ມ. ​ແຕ່​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ Julie Taboh, ນັ​ກ​ຂ່າວຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາ ບໍລິສັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ​ທີ່​ສາມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຫລຸດຜ່ອນອາ​ຫານເສດ​ເຫຼືອໃນເຮືອນຄົວທີ່​ເປັນ​ອຸດສາຫະກຳໄດ້. ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍລະ​ອຽດມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມີອາຫານຫລາຍ​ເຖິງ 40 ເປີ​ເຊັນທີ່ຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດທີ່​ຄົນບໍ່ກິນໝົດ, ອີງຕາມສະພາປ້ອງກັນຊັບພະ ຍາກອນທໍາມະຊາດ. ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ອາ​ຫານ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ໃນ​ທີ່ສຸດ​ກໍ​ຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນລານ​ຖິ້ມຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ ບ່ອນທີ່ມັນປ່ອຍ ທາດເມ​ຕານໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ອັນມະຫາສານອອກ​ມາ.

ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາລະ​ດັບໂລກອັນນີ້, ບໍລິສັດເນ​ເທີ​ແລນແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາລະບົບການກວດສອບ ອາຫານເຫລືອທີ່ໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພໍ່ຄົວໃນຮ້ານອາຫານສາມາດກໍານົດ ແລະວັດແທກ ປະລິມານຂອງອາຫານທີ່ຖືກຖິ້ມ ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ລັ​ຟ ແວນ ເດີ ວີນ (Olaf van der Veen) ແມ່ນຜູ້ໃນຄູ່ຮ່ວມລົງ ທຶນຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອໍ​ບິ​ສ​ຄ໌ (Orbisk) 3 ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ໂອ​ລັ​ຟ ແວນ ເດີ ວີນ, ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫ​ລື CEO ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Orbisk ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຈັດວາງຖັງຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອທີ່​ມີຊິງຊັ່ງນໍ້າໜັກຢູ່ລຸ່ມ ແລະ​ເອົາກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ ຕິດ​ໃສ່ຢູ່ເທິງ ແລະທຸກຄັ້ງ ທີ່ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງຖິ້ມລົງໄປ ພວກເຮົາ​ຈະຖ່າຍຮູບເອົາ ແລະລະບົບການຮັບຮູ້ຮູບພາບ AI ຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະ ຈື່ປະເພດ ຂອງອາຫານທີ່ຖອກຖິ້ມນັ້ນ."

ຂໍ້​ມູນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເກັບ​ກໍາໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດ ​ແລະ​ເອົາໃຫ້​ເບິ່ງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງກະ​ດານ… …ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພໍ່ຄົວເຫັນ ບັນຫາ ທີ່ມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫລອດ.

ທ່ານແວນ ເດີ ວີນ, CEO ຂອງ Orbisk ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ:

“ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າເອົາໝາກເລັ່ນຖິ້ມ 10 ກິໂລ ທຸກໆ ເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະບອກໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ຮູ້. ສົມ​ມຸດວ່າ ສະຫຼັດບຸບເຟ້ຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ຄ່ອຍ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ມັກປານ​ໃດໃນມື້ວັນສຸກ ເພາະວ່າຜູ້​ຄົນຢາກກິນ ອາຫານ ທີ່ກິນສະດວກສະ ບາຍຫຼາຍກວ່າ ແລະເພາະ​ສະນັ້ນ ທ່ານຈະເອົາ​ມັນຖິ້ມເປັນ​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ.”

ນັ້ນແມ່ນປະເພດຂອງຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ທີ່ພໍ່ຄົວໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງ​ໄດ້ ເພື່ອ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້ສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ, ປັບປຸງຄວາມຍືນຍົງ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ - ແລະມີກໍາໄລ.

ທ່ານແວນ ເດີ ວີນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"ບໍ່ມີພໍ່ຄົວຄົນໃດໃນໂລກ ທີ່ມັກແຕ່ງອາຫານເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໂຍນລົງຖັງຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ."

ທ່ານ​ນາງວອນ​ນີ ແອ​ສ​ເທ​ສ (Vonnie Estes) ເປັນຮອງປະທານຝ່າຍ ປະດິດສ້າງຂອງສະມາຄົມຜະລິດ ຕະພັນສົດສາກົນ. ທ່ານນາງເວົ້າກັບວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຈາກທັດສະນະ ຂອງຮ້ານອາຫານແລ້ວ ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາ​ມາດຄາດຄະເນແລະເຮັດອາ ຫານໃນປະລິມານທີ່ເຫມາະສົມໄດ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານ ປັນຍາປະ​ດິດ."

ຮ້ານອາຫານບໍ່ຕ້ອງຊື້ເຄື່ອງຈັກ ແຕ່ຕ້ອງເສຍຄ່າທໍານຽມປະຈໍາເດືອນສໍາລັບ ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເຄື່ອງຈັກເກັບກໍາ ແລະແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ໃຫ້ຮູ້.

ບໍລິສັດກ່າວວ່າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມັນເລີ້ມເປີດຕົວໃນປີ 2019 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ການບໍລິ ການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຮ້ານ ອາຫານປະມານ 100 ແຫ່ງໃນຢູ​ໂຣບປະຢັດ ອາຫານເສດ​ເຫລືອ ... ແລະເງິນໄດ້.

ທ່ານແວນ ເດີ ວີນ ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ:

"ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ພວກເຮົາປະ​ຢັດອາ​ຫານໄດ້ປະມານ 200,000 ຫາ 300,000 ກິໂລ ແລະມີມູນຄ່າປະ ມານ 1.2 ລ້ານ ຫາ 1.8 ລ້ານໂດລາ."

ບໍລິສັດວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍມາສູ່ຕະຫຼາດ​ຕ່າງໆ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຫວັງວ່າ ມື້ນຶ່ງຈະກໍາຈັດອາຫານ ເສດ​ເຫລືອ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີຢູ່​ໃນເຮືອນຄົວອຸດສາຫະກໍາທັງ ຫມົດເລີຍ.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Up to 40% of food in the U.S. is discarded. But as VOA’s Julie Taboh reports, a company in the Netherlands has come up with technology that can help reduce food waste in industrial kitchens.

As much as 40% of food produced in the U.S. goes uneaten, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Most of it ends up in landfills, where it releases massive amounts of methane.

To help address this global problem, a Dutch company has developed a food waste monitoring system that uses artificial intelligence to help restaurant chefs identify and measure the amount of food being discarded in their kitchens.

Olaf der Veen is one of three partners at Orbisk. He said:

“We outfit the waste bin with a weighing scale underneath and a camera unit on top and every time something is disposed of, we take a picture, and our AI image recognition algorithms recognize the type of food that's being thrown away.”

The data is instantly collected and shared on a dashboard… …to help chefs see any recurring issues.

Olaf van der Veen, Orbisk CEO: “Say you waste 10 kilos of tomatoes every Tuesday morning, that's what we'll tell you. Say your salad buffet doesn't work very well on Fridays because people are more craving for comfort foods, and thus you throw away a lot of it.”

That’s the kind of insights chefs can now access to drive down their waste, improve their sustainability – and profitability.

Olaf van der Veen: “There's not a chef in the world that likes to cook for the waste bin.”

Vonnie Estes is vice president of innovation for the International Fresh Produce Association. She spoke with VOA via Skype: “So what their technology is able to do from a restauranteur’s point of view is really allow them, through artificial intelligence, to predict and to make the right amount of food.”

Restaurants don’t buy the machine but pay a monthly subscription fee for the information the machine collects and shares.

Since it launched in 2019, the service has helped about 100 restaurants in Europe save food waste … and money, the company says.

Olaf van der Veen: “We’ve saved about 200,000 to 300,000 kilos to date and that has a value of about $1.2 to $1.8 million dollars so far.”

The company plans to expand to markets in the U.S. and hopes one day to eliminate food waste altogether from industrial kitchens.