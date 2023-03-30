ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບຈັດ​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 20 ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີ 2023 ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ ​ຫຼື FIFA ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງຕື່ນຕົກ​ໃຈ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ວົງ​ການ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ພຽງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ ກ່ອນທີ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ອົງ​ການ FIFA ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບເຖິງ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ​ແຕ່ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວັບໄຊ​ຂ​ອງ​ຕົນວ່າ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ “ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ທີ່​ຈະປົດອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ອອກ​ຈາກການ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພ​າບຈັດການ​ແ​ຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ຊິງ​ຂັນ​ເຕະ

ບານ​ໂລກ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 20 ສຳ​ລັບປີ 2023.”

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ປະ​ທານ​ອົງ​ການ FIFA ທ່ານ​ກິ​ອັນ​ນີ ອິນ​ແຟນ​ຕິ​ໂນ ແລະ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ເອ​ຣິກ ໂທ​ເຮີ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທີ​ມ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່

​ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ. ​

ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ FIFA ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ອີງເຖີງ “ໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ ປີ 2022” ທີ່ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຈົນໃນການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ເຖິງ 125 ຄົນ ຢູ່ ກັນ​ຈູ​ຣູ​ຮັນ ໃນ​ເຂດຈາ​ວາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

​ອົງ​ການ FIFA ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ໃໝ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດໃຫ້​ຊາບ​ໂດຍ​ໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ວັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນວັນ​ທີ 20 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ຫາ 11 ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ຈະບໍ່​ມີການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ. ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ໂທດສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ອາດ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

Indonesia was stripped Wednesday of its hosting duties for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, sending shock waves through the soccer world just weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin.

FIFA, the international soccer federation, did not spell out the reasons for its decision, saying only on its website that it decided, “due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023.”

The decision followed a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir, where the topics under discussion included demands from some Indonesian officials that the Israeli team not be allowed to participate in the tournament.

However, the FIFA statement also alluded to “the tragedy that occurred in October 2022,” an apparent reference to a riot at an Indonesian soccer match that killed 125 people in Kanjuruhan, East Java.

FIFA said a new host will be announced as soon as possible, and the dates of the tournament — May 20-June 11 — are currently unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI also may be decided at a later stage.