ອິນໂດເນເຊຍໄດ້ຖືກປົດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ອອກຈາກການເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານໂລກ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 20 ສຳລັບປີ 2023 ຂອງສະຫະພັນເຕະບານໂລກ ຫຼື FIFA ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງຄື້ນຟອງຕື່ນຕົກໃຈໄປສູ່ວົງການເຕະບານໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ ກ່ອນທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນ ມີກຳນົດຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
ອົງການ FIFA ບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບເຖິງເຫດຜົນຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ແຕ່ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນເວັບໄຊຂອງຕົນວ່າ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈ “ເນື່ອງຈາກສະພາບການໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ທີ່ຈະປົດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ອອກຈາກການເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຊິງຂັນເຕະ
ບານໂລກ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 20 ສຳລັບປີ 2023.”
ການຕັດສິນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານອົງການ FIFA ທ່ານກິອັນນີ ອິນແຟນຕິໂນ ແລະປະທານສະມາຄົມເຕະບານຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ທ່ານເອຣິກ ໂທເຮີ ບ່ອນທີ່ການສົນທະນາ ຮວມທັງການຮຽກຮ້ອງຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອິນໂດເນເຊຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ທີມອິສຣາແອລ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢູ່
ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ.
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ຖະແຫລງການຂອງອົງການ FIFA ຍັງໄດ້ອ້າງອີງເຖີງ “ໂສກນາດຕະກຳທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ປີ 2022” ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ກ່າວເຖິງການຈາລະຈົນໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດເຖິງ 125 ຄົນ ຢູ່ ກັນຈູຣູຮັນ ໃນເຂດຈາວາຕາເວັນອອກ.
ອົງການ FIFA ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າພາບໃໝ່ຈະປະກາດໃຫ້ຊາບໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້ ແລະວັນເວລາຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຊຶ່ງຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 20 ພຶດສະພາ ຫາ 11 ມິຖຸນາ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຈະບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ. ໂອກາດທີ່ຈະລົງໂທດສະມາຄົມເຕະບານອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ອາດຈະຕັດສິນໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ.
Indonesia was stripped Wednesday of its hosting duties for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, sending shock waves through the soccer world just weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin.
FIFA, the international soccer federation, did not spell out the reasons for its decision, saying only on its website that it decided, “due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023.”
The decision followed a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir, where the topics under discussion included demands from some Indonesian officials that the Israeli team not be allowed to participate in the tournament.
However, the FIFA statement also alluded to “the tragedy that occurred in October 2022,” an apparent reference to a riot at an Indonesian soccer match that killed 125 people in Kanjuruhan, East Java.
FIFA said a new host will be announced as soon as possible, and the dates of the tournament — May 20-June 11 — are currently unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI also may be decided at a later stage.