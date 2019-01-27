ວັນ​ທີ 27 ມັງ​ກອນ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມນາ​ນາ​ຊາດ ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖີງວັນສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່​ຊາວ ຢິວ

ໂດຍ​ຫວນ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງຄວາມ​ໂຫ​ດ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃນ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງໂດຍ

ພ​ວກ ​ນາ​ຊີ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ.

ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ແບ​ບ​ແຜນ, ເປັນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ການ, ເປັນການປະ​ຫັດ​

ປະ​ຫານ​ ແລະ ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ຊາວ ຢິວ 6 ລ້ານ​ຄົນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​

ໂດຍລະ​ບອບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ ນາ​ຊີ ແລະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ. ໂຮ​ໂລ​ຄອສ ຫຼື ການ

​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່ມາ​ຈາກ​ພາ​ສາ ກ​ຣິສ໌ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ “ເສຍ​ສະຫຼະ​ດ້ວຍ​ໄຟ.”

ພວກ ນາ​ຊີ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໃນ ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ​ປີ 1933 ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າຊ​າວ

​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ​“ມີຜູ້​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ດ້ານ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ສີ​ຜິວ” ແລະ​ວ່າຊາວ​ຢິວ “ຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ຕ່ຳ” ເປັນໄພ

​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ພາຍນອກ ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ.

​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ກຸ່​ມ​ອື່ນໆ ເພາະ

​ເຫັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຜິວ​ພັນແຕກ​ຕ່າງ ແລະ ​ເກີດ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ຕ່ຳຊື່​ວ່າ: ໂຣ​ມາ, ຄົນທີ່ພິ​ການ

ແລະ​ ຊ​າວ ສ​ລາ​ວິກ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຄື (ໂປ​ແລນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ອື່ນໆ.) ກຸ່ມ​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ປະ​

ຫັດ​ປະ​ຫານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ແນວ​ຄິດ ແລະ ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ ຮ​ວ​ມ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ

ລະ​ບອບ ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ, ສັງ​ຄົມ​ນິ​ຍົມ ສາ​ສ​ະໜາ​ ເຈ​ໂຮ​ວາ ແລະ ​ພວກ​ຮ່ວມ​ເພດ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

ວັນ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​

ໄດ້​ສ່ຽງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊ່ວ​ຍເຫຼືອ​ຊາວ​ຢິວ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ໆຈາກ​ສູນ​ມໍ​ລະ​ນ​ະ

​ນາ​ຊີ ດ້ວຍ.



January 27 is the day the international community observes Holocaust Remembrance Day by recalling the horrors committed during World War Two by Nazi Germany.



The Holocaust was the systematic, bureaucratic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. Holocaust is a word of Greek origin meaning "sacrifice by fire." The Nazis, who came to power in Germany in January 1933, believed that Germans were "racially superior" and that the Jews, deemed "inferior," were an alien threat to the so-called German racial community.



During the era of the Holocaust, German authorities also targeted other groups because of their perceived racial and biological inferiority: Roma, people with disabilities, and some of the Slavic peoples (Poles, Russians, and others). Other groups were persecuted on political, ideological, and behavioral grounds, among them Communists, Socialists, Jehovah's Witnesses, and homosexuals.



Holocaust Remembrance Day is also a time to remember the bravery of those who risked their lives to save persecuted Jews and others from the Nazi death camps.



January 27 is also the anniversary of the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp where on Sunday former Auschwitz prisoners, wearing striped scarves that recalled their death camp uniforms, placed flowers at an execution wall at the camp.



Another ceremony at Auschwitz Sunday near the gas chambers is designed to honor and remember the 1.1 million people killed there and all Holocaust victims.



Britain's Holocaust Memorial Day Trust says a recent survey revealed that five percent of U.K. adults do not believe the Holocaust really happened. The poll found that eight percent believed the scale of the Holocaust has been exaggerated.



The survey of more than 2,000 people showed that 64 percent did not know how many Jews were murdered or grossly underestimated the number -- 45 percent said they did not know how many people were killed; 19 percent believed fewer than two million Jews were murdered.



However, 83 percent of the respondents said it is important to know about the Holocaust.



Olivia Marks-Woldman, Holocaust Memorial Trust chief executive, said "The Holocaust threatened the fabric of civilization and has implications for us all. Such widespread ignorance and even denial is shocking. Without a basic understanding of this recent history, we are in danger of failing to learn where a lack of respect for difference and hostility to others can ultimately lead."