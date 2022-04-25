ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ພັດພາກບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນ ຍ້ອນສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໂບດແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ໃນທົ່ວຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້

ໂດຍ​ຢູ່ໄກຈາກບ້ານ ແລະບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າເວລາໃດ ຫຼື ແມ່ນແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ກັບຄືນເມືອ​ບ້ານໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່, ຊາວຢູເຄຣນທີ່ພັດ​ພາກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ເມືອງນອນ​ຍ້ອນສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໂບດແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວຢູ​ໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນບຸນອີ​ສ​ເຕີ (Easter) ແບບດັ້ງເດີມຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະໄຫວ້ວອນອະທິຖານ ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ການສູ້ລົບ​ກັນກັບຣັດເຊຍສິ້ນ​ສຸ​ດ​ລົງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ (AP).

ຜູ້ເຊື່ອຖືສາດ​ສະ​ໜາຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂບດເຊນ​ ໄມ​ໂຄ (Saint Michael) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງບູ​ດາ​ແປັດ​ສ​ທ໌ຂອງຮັງກາຣີ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ພິ​ທີ​ສູດ​ມົນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ພໍ່ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນຜູ້​ປະ​ກອບ​ພິ​ທີ​ແລະເທດສະໜາ ທີ່ເນັ້ນໃສ່ຄວາມປອງດອງ​ກັນ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະການອະທິຖານ ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ປອດ​ໄພ.

"ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູເຄຣນ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນບຸນນີ້, ສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາຊາວຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່ເປັນ​ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນແລ້ວ, ມັນຍັງເປັນການສະຫລອງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ພວກເຮົາມີ ຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ດ້ວຍມີການຟື້ນຊີບ​ຄືນ ຂອງ​ພະ​ເຢ​ຊູ ກໍຈະ​ມີໄຊຊະນະ ມາ​ໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ແລະຄວາມດີ ຈະຊະນະຄວາມຊົ່ວ," ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງຄຸນ​ພໍ່ດາ​ມຽນ ແຮ​ບໍ​ຣີ (Damien Habory) ກ່າວພາຍຫຼັງ​ທຳ​ພິ​ທີ​ເທດ​ສະ​ໜາມາ​ໄດ້ນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ.

ວັນບຸນ Easter ທີ່​ສະ​ຫລອງ​ກັນ ໂດຍຜູ້ນັບ​ຖື​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ ແບບດັ້ງ ເດີມຕາມປະຕິທິນຈູ​ເລຍ (Julia) ແມ່ນມີ​ຂຶ້ນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຊາວຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນເກືອບຮອດ 5 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນຄົນ ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຫລົບຫນີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ ຍ້ອນການບຸກ​ລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນບັນດາປະເທດຢູ່​ເຂດຊາຍແດນຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ: ໂດຍ​ມີຊາວຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນເກືອບຮອດ 2 ລ້ານ 9 ແສນຄົນໄດ້ຫລົບຫນີເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນໂປແລນ ຂະນະທີ່ອີກ 775,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຫລົບຫນີເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ໂຣ​ມາ​ເນຍ ແລະ 490,000 ໄດ້ ຂ້າມຊາຍ​ແດນເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນຮັງກາຣີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໄດ້ເລີ້ມ ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນສອງເດືອນກ່ອນຫນ້ານີ້.

ຢູ່ໃນບູ​ຄາ​ແຣັດ (Bucharest), ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງໂຣມາເນຍນັ້ນ ຊາວອົບພະ ຍົບຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ລວມທັງຊາວໂຣມາເນຍ​ທີ່​ຖື​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜານີ້ ໄດ້ໄປໂບດ ແບນ​ຄູ​ຊີ ແພ​ຣີ​ສ (Brancusi Parish) ເພື່ອ​ທຳພິທີສູດ​ມົນ​ບຸນ Easter, ແລະເພື່ອຟັງການຮ້ອງເພັງທາງສາສະຫນາແບບລວມ​ໝູ່ເປັນພາສາຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເທດ​ສະ​ໜານັ້ນ ຄຸນ​ພໍ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຮ້ອງຂຶ້ນ​ວ່າ, “ພຣະເຢ​ຊູຄຣິສກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ! ຜູ້ໄປນະມັດສະການທັງ​ຫລາຍກໍ​ຕອບ​ວ່າ, “ພະອົງຟື້ນ​ຊີບກັບ​ມາອີ່​ຫລີ!

ຫຼັງຈາກການໄຫວ້​ພະ​ເຢ​ຊູໃນບູ​ດາ​ແປັດ​ສ​ທ໌ແລ້ວ ຜູ້​ໄປນະມັດສະການ ໄດ້ຢືນ ລຽນແຖວຢູ່ທາງຫນ້າຂອງໂບດໂດຍມີກະຕ່າ Easter ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ໄຂ່ທີ່ ຍ້ອມສີດ້ວຍມື, ທຽນໄຂແລະຂົ້ມ​ໜົມ​ພາ​ສ​ກາ (pasca) - ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນເຂົ້າຫນົມ ຫວານ Easter ແບບດັ້ງເດີມ. ​ຄຸນ​ພໍ່​ແຮ​ບໍ​ຣີ (Habory) ໄດ້ຖາມ​ສະ​ບາຍ​ດີຜູ້ນະມັດສະການແລະເສກກະຕ່າ Easter ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ດ້ວຍ​ການນ້ໍາສັກສິດທີ່ຊິດ​ອອກ​ມາຈາກແປງ ທີ່ໃຊ້ສໍາລັບການໃຫ້ພອນ.

Far from home and unsure when or even if they will ever get back, Ukrainians displaced by war gathered at churches across eastern Europe on Sunday to celebrate the Orthodox Easter holiday in safety and to pray for an end to the fighting with Russia.

Hundreds of believers crowded into the Church of Saint Michael in Hungary's capital of Budapest to take part in a liturgy delivered by a Ukrainian priest, a sermon that focused on the cohesion of the Ukrainian people and prayer for those left behind.

"As Ukraine celebrates this holiday, for us Ukrainian Christians, it is also a celebration that gives us hope that with the resurrection will also come victory in Ukraine, and that good will prevail over evil," said priest Damien Habory after the one-hour service.

The Easter holiday, observed by Orthodox followers according to the Julian calendar, comes as nearly 5.2 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee the violence unleashed on their country by Russia's invasion.

Most have entered countries on Ukraine's western border: nearly 2.9 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland, while 775,000 others have fled to Romania and 490,000 have crossed into Hungary since the war began two months ago.

In Bucharest, the Romanian capital, dozens of Ukrainian refugees as well as Romanian faithful came to the Brancusi Parish Church for the Easter liturgy, and to hear a choir sing religious songs in Ukrainian. A priest chanted, "Christ is Risen!" to the worshippers, to which they responded, "Indeed he is risen!"

Following the service in Budapest, worshippers lined the street in front of the church with Easter baskets packed with offerings of hand-dyed eggs, candles and pasca — a traditional Easter sweet bread. Habory greeted the worshippers and blessed their Easter baskets with holy water flicked from a liturgical brush used for blessings.