ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ພັດພາກບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນ ຍ້ອນສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໂບດແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ໃນທົ່ວຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້

ໂດຍຢູ່ໄກຈາກບ້ານ ແລະບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າເວລາໃດ ຫຼື ແມ່ນແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ກັບຄືນເມືອບ້ານໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່, ຊາວຢູເຄຣນທີ່ພັດພາກຈາກບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນຍ້ອນສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໂບດແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວຢູໂຣບຕາເວັນອອກ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນບຸນອີສເຕີ (Easter) ແບບດັ້ງເດີມຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະໄຫວ້ວອນອະທິຖານ ຂໍໃຫ້ການສູ້ລົບກັນກັບຣັດເຊຍສິ້ນສຸດລົງ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP).
ຜູ້ເຊື່ອຖືສາດສະໜາຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂບດເຊນ ໄມໂຄ (Saint Michael) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງບູດາແປັດສທ໌ຂອງຮັງກາຣີ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ພິທີສູດມົນ ທີ່ມີຄຸນພໍ່ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນຜູ້ປະກອບພິທີແລະເທດສະໜາ ທີ່ເນັ້ນໃສ່ຄວາມປອງດອງກັນ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະການອະທິຖານ ຂໍໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດປອດໄພ.
"ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູເຄຣນ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນບຸນນີ້, ສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ເປັນຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນແລ້ວ, ມັນຍັງເປັນການສະຫລອງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ພວກເຮົາມີ ຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ດ້ວຍມີການຟື້ນຊີບຄືນ ຂອງພະເຢຊູ ກໍຈະມີໄຊຊະນະ ມາໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນເຊັ່ນກັນ, ແລະຄວາມດີ ຈະຊະນະຄວາມຊົ່ວ," ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຄຸນພໍ່ດາມຽນ ແຮບໍຣີ (Damien Habory) ກ່າວພາຍຫຼັງທຳພິທີເທດສະໜາມາໄດ້ນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ວັນບຸນ Easter ທີ່ສະຫລອງກັນ ໂດຍຜູ້ນັບຖືສາດສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນ ແບບດັ້ງ ເດີມຕາມປະຕິທິນຈູເລຍ (Julia) ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ຊາວຢູເຄຣນເກືອບຮອດ 5 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນຄົນ ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຫລົບຫນີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຍ້ອນການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນບັນດາປະເທດຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ: ໂດຍມີຊາວຢູເຄຣນເກືອບຮອດ 2 ລ້ານ 9 ແສນຄົນໄດ້ຫລົບຫນີເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂປແລນ ຂະນະທີ່ອີກ 775,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຫລົບຫນີເຂົ້າໄປໃນໂຣມາເນຍ ແລະ 490,000 ໄດ້ ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນຮັງກາຣີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໄດ້ເລີ້ມ ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນສອງເດືອນກ່ອນຫນ້ານີ້.
ຢູ່ໃນບູຄາແຣັດ (Bucharest), ນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງໂຣມາເນຍນັ້ນ ຊາວອົບພະ ຍົບຢູເຄຣນຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ລວມທັງຊາວໂຣມາເນຍທີ່ຖືສາດສະໜານີ້ ໄດ້ໄປໂບດ ແບນຄູຊີ ແພຣີສ (Brancusi Parish) ເພື່ອທຳພິທີສູດມົນບຸນ Easter, ແລະເພື່ອຟັງການຮ້ອງເພັງທາງສາສະຫນາແບບລວມໝູ່ເປັນພາສາຢູເຄຣນ. ຢູ່ໃນການເທດສະໜານັ້ນ ຄຸນພໍ່ຄົນນຶ່ງຮ້ອງຂຶ້ນວ່າ, “ພຣະເຢຊູຄຣິສກັບຄືນມາແລ້ວ! ຜູ້ໄປນະມັດສະການທັງຫລາຍກໍຕອບວ່າ, “ພະອົງຟື້ນຊີບກັບມາອີ່ຫລີ!
ຫຼັງຈາກການໄຫວ້ພະເຢຊູໃນບູດາແປັດສທ໌ແລ້ວ ຜູ້ໄປນະມັດສະການ ໄດ້ຢືນ ລຽນແຖວຢູ່ທາງຫນ້າຂອງໂບດໂດຍມີກະຕ່າ Easter ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ໄຂ່ທີ່ ຍ້ອມສີດ້ວຍມື, ທຽນໄຂແລະຂົ້ມໜົມພາສກາ (pasca) - ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຂົ້າຫນົມ ຫວານ Easter ແບບດັ້ງເດີມ. ຄຸນພໍ່ແຮບໍຣີ (Habory) ໄດ້ຖາມສະບາຍດີຜູ້ນະມັດສະການແລະເສກກະຕ່າ Easter ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ດ້ວຍການນ້ໍາສັກສິດທີ່ຊິດອອກມາຈາກແປງ ທີ່ໃຊ້ສໍາລັບການໃຫ້ພອນ.
Far from home and unsure when or even if they will ever get back, Ukrainians displaced by war gathered at churches across eastern Europe on Sunday to celebrate the Orthodox Easter holiday in safety and to pray for an end to the fighting with Russia.
Hundreds of believers crowded into the Church of Saint Michael in Hungary's capital of Budapest to take part in a liturgy delivered by a Ukrainian priest, a sermon that focused on the cohesion of the Ukrainian people and prayer for those left behind.
"As Ukraine celebrates this holiday, for us Ukrainian Christians, it is also a celebration that gives us hope that with the resurrection will also come victory in Ukraine, and that good will prevail over evil," said priest Damien Habory after the one-hour service.
The Easter holiday, observed by Orthodox followers according to the Julian calendar, comes as nearly 5.2 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee the violence unleashed on their country by Russia's invasion.
Most have entered countries on Ukraine's western border: nearly 2.9 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland, while 775,000 others have fled to Romania and 490,000 have crossed into Hungary since the war began two months ago.
In Bucharest, the Romanian capital, dozens of Ukrainian refugees as well as Romanian faithful came to the Brancusi Parish Church for the Easter liturgy, and to hear a choir sing religious songs in Ukrainian. A priest chanted, "Christ is Risen!" to the worshippers, to which they responded, "Indeed he is risen!"
Following the service in Budapest, worshippers lined the street in front of the church with Easter baskets packed with offerings of hand-dyed eggs, candles and pasca — a traditional Easter sweet bread. Habory greeted the worshippers and blessed their Easter baskets with holy water flicked from a liturgical brush used for blessings.