ອົງ​ການ FAO ແລະ USAID ມອບຊຸດກວດພະຍາດ COVID-19 ແບບໄວ 12,000 ຊຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກ 2021 ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ.

ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ຫຼື USAID ແລະ ອົງການອາຫານ ແລະການກະເສດແຫ່ງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼື FAO ໄດ້ມອບຊຸດກວດແບບໄວ ແລະນໍ້າຢາ AgPath-ID™ One-Step RT-PCR Reagents ເພື່ອກວດຫາເຊື້ອພະຍາດ COVID-19 ໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ.

ພາຍໄຕ້ “ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສຸກເສີນ ເພື່ອເສີມສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດ ໃນການກວດຫາພະຍາດ COVID-19 ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ” ດ້ວຍທຶນທີ່ຜ່ານມາທັງໝົດ 300,000 ​ໂດ​ລາຈາກອົງການ USAID ອົງການ FAO ໄດ້ສະໜອງອຸປະກອນຫຼາຍຢ່າງໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນວິເຄາະ ແລະລະບາດວິທະຍາຂອງກົມຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມສາມາດໃນການກວດຫາເຊັ່ນວ່າ: ຕູ້ເກັບຕົວຢ່າງ ນໍ້າຢາກວດຫາເຊື້ອ ແລະອຸປະກອນອື່ນໆ ສຳລັບກວດຫາພະຍາດ COVID-19.

ຊຸດກວດແບບໄວເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບທຶນສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກອົງການ USAID ເພື່ອເສີມສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະຮັບ​ມື​ກັບພະຍາດ COVID-19 ທີ່ກຳລັງລະບາດຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້.

ໃນພິທີມອບ-ຮັບເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂດຍທ່ານ ດຣ ສະໜອງ ທອງຊະນະ ຮອງລັດຖະ ມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈໍາ ສປ​ປ ລາວ ທ່ານ ດຣ ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ນາຊາຣ໌ ຮາຢັດ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການ FAO ປະຈຳລາວ.

ໃນຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຢູ່​ໃນພິທີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທ່ານ ດຣ ສະໜອງ ທອງຊະນະ ຮອງລັດຖະ ມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານລາວຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດ COVID-19 ທີ່ກຳລັງລະບາດ. “ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈ ແລະ ຮູ້ບຸນຄຸນຢ່າງຈິງໃຈຕໍ່ອົງການ USAID ແລະ ອົງການ FAO ແລະທີມງານໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນອັນມີຄ່າ ແລະຄຳໝັ້ນສັນ ຍາໃນການສືບຕໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແລະເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໄກ້ຊິດກັບກະຊວງສາທາລະ ນະສຸກເພື່ອຮັບ​ມື​ກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19 ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ”.

“ການມອບ-ຮັບໃນມື້ນີ້ ຢືນຢັນຄືນຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຢຸດຕິການແຜ່ລະບາດ. ພວກເຮົາພາກພູມໃຈໃນການຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ອົງການ FAO ໃນວຽກງານທີ່ສຳຄັນນີ້” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານເອກະອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມ໋ອນ.

“ນອກຈາກການແກ້ໄຂຜົນກະທົບດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ສະ ຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາກຳລັງສະຫນັບສະຫນູນລັດຖະບານໃນການແກ້ໄຂຜົນກະທົບທາງດ້ານວຽກງານເສດຖະກິດ ວຽກງານລະບົບການສຶກສາ ແລະວຽກງານດ້ານກົດຫມາຍຂອງລາວ. ປີນີ້ແມ່ນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ຂອງການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາພູມໃຈ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ມີການພັດທະນາດີຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ກ້າວໄປໄກກວ່າພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.”

ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການ FAO ປະຈຳລາວ ທ່ານນາຊາຣ໌ ຮາຢັດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າພະຍາດ COVID-19 ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຮ້າຍແຮງບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຂອງຄົນ ແຕ່ຍັງມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ລະບົບສະບຽງອາຫານ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ທາງດ້ານສະບຽງອາຫານແລະໂພຊະນາການ. ຄ້ຳປະກັນຜົນກະທົບທາງດ້ານການດຳລົງຊີວິດແລະລາຍຮັບໂດຍສະເພາະຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບທີ່ເປັນກຸ່ມຄົນທຸກຍາກແລະກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ານທານຕ່ຳຫລາຍ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ມີພຽງແຕ່ການຮ່ວມມື ແລະການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມເທົ່ານັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈື່ງຈະສາມາດຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການລະບາດໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດຕິພາບ ການຮັກສາຊີວິດ ແລະຄ່ອຍໆຟື້ນຟູສະພາບ ພາຍໃຕ້ການໃຊ້ຊີວິດແບບໃໝ່.”

ທ່ານນາຊາຣ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າອົງການ FAO ຢືນຢັນຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ໃນການສືບຕໍ່ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບ ສະໜູນ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານວິຊາການ ແກ່ລັດຖະບານໃນການຮັບ​ມືກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19 ທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈເປັນພິເສດຕໍ່ການປະກອບສ່ວນຂອງອົງການ USAID ໃນການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ແລະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19.

ໂຄງການ ໄດ້ຝຶກອົບຮົມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຈຳດ່ານຊາຍແດນ ໃນບັນດາແຂວງພາກ ເໜືອ ພາກກາງ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ ໃນການການເຝົ້າລະວັງ ການຄົ້ນຫາພະຍາດການເກັບຕົວຢ່າງ ການປ້ອງກັນການຕິດເຊື້ອ ການຄວບຄຸມແລະການປະຕິບັດ ອະນາໄມຂ້າເຊື້ອພະຍາດ COVID-19.

ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມຖອດຖອນບົດຮຽນ ແລະແລກປ່ຽນປະສົບການກ່ຽວກັບການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະຮັບ​ມື​ກັບພະຍາດ COVID-19. ນັກສຳມະນາກອນທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ມີພະ ນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສັດຕະວະແພດ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດກວດຄົນເຂົ້າ-ອອກເມືອງ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບ ສະໜູນການຢັ້ງຢືນ ແລະກວດສອບຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ ຂອງຕູ້ຄວາມປອດໄພທາງດ້ານຊີວະວິທະ ຍາ.

FAO and USAID Provide 12,000 COVID-19 Rapid Tests to Lao PDR

Vientiane, Lao PDR 2021-11-04 – Lao PDR’s continued efforts to detect and mitigate COVID-19 have a received a boost from international partners.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) handed over vital Panbio COVID-19 rapid test kits and AgPath-ID™ One-Step RT-PCR Reagents to the Lao Ministry of Health (MOH) Thursday.

Under the “Emergency assistance to strengthen COVID-19 detection capacity in Lao PDR” with total historical funding of USD 300,000 from USAID, FAO has provided various equipment to the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology of the Department of Communicable Disease Control to support detection capacity including Smart Testing Booths, reagents and supplies for COVID-19 testing.

These rapid test kits are funded by USAID via FAO to enhance the Ministry’s capacity to detect and respond to ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

A handover ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Sanong THONGSNA, Vice-Minister of Health of Lao PDR, United States Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond, and FAO Representative Mr. Nasar Hayat.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Dr. Sanong THONGSNA expressed gratitude for support in tackling an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases. “Our sincere thanks and gratitude to USAID and FAO and your teams for your value support and commitment to continue support and work closely with Ministry of Health to response COVID-19 pandemic in Lao PDR.”

“Today’s handover reaffirms our commitment to supporting Lao PDR in ending the pandemic. We are proud of our partnership with the Government of Lao PDR and FAO in this important work,” said Ambassador Haymond.

“In addition to addressing the health impact of COVID-19, the United States is supporting the Government to address the impacts on the Lao economy, the education system and rule of law. This year marks the 5th anniversary of the U.S. – Lao Comprehensive Partnership, and we are proud to help Lao PDR build back better and progress beyond COVID-19.”

FAO Representative to Lao PDR, Mr Nasar Hayat said that COVID-19 had severe and adverse impacts not only on human health but also on the food system, food security and nutrition. Impacts on income and livelihood security particularly affected the poor and the most vulnerable in the Lao PDR. “Only through partnership and collaboration, can we fight this pandemic effectively, save lives and gradually build back better under the new normal context”, he said.

Mr Nasar said FAO stood committed in continuing its provision of technical support to assist the Government to better deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. He also expressed a special thanks for USAID’s contribution to the partnership and for providing support to the Government of Lao PDR in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project also trained officers in northern, central, southern provinces. Trainees included public and animal health officers and immigration police officers. There, officers are improving surveillance, disease inspection, sample collection, infection prevention, control, and environmental cleaning practices.

Training workshops allowed these government officers to share lessons learned and experiences in the prevention and response to COVID-19. In addition, calibration and certification services were provided for laboratory biosafety cabinets.