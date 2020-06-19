ເຟສບຸກ ຖອນໂຄສະນາ ຂອງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງ ສັນຍາລັກ ຄວາມຄຽດຊັງ

ເຟສບຸກໄດ້ຖອນການໂຄສະນາຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຫຼາຍສິບອັນອອກຈາກສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ລະເມີດນະໂຍບາຍສື່ສັງຄົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ຕໍ່ການຄຽດຊັງຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບ.

ຫົວໜ້ານະໂຍບາຍຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ ເຟສບຸກ, ທ່ານ ແນທານນຽລ ໄກລເຈີ (Nathaniel Gleicher) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສືບລັບສະພາຕໍ່າ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ສັນຍາລັກທີ່ເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ ອົງການທີ່ມີຄວາມຄຽດຊັງ ຫຼື ແນວຄິດຄຽດຊັງ ນອກຈ າກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຍອມຮັບຂໍ້ຄວາມ ຫຼື ການກ່າວປະນາມ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ດ້ວຍໂຄສະນານີ້ ແລະ ທຸກບ່ອນທີ່ສັນຍາລັກນັ້ນຖືກໃຊ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາມາດຕະການແບບດຽວ ກັນ.”

ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ທວິດເຕີ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂຄສະນາ “ຢຸດພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິຟາຊິດ”, ເຊິ່ງຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ເພື່ອການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ. ກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຊາວຢິວ ເສລີນິຍົມ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ກາສາມຫຼ່ຽມລວງປີ້ນສີແດງຂອງການໂຄສະນານັ້ນ ເປັນສັນຍາລັກທີ່ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍຖືກໃຊ້ໂດຍພວກ ນາຊີ ເພື່ອລະບຸຕົວນັກໂທດການເມືອງ ໃນສູນກັກຂັງ.

ໂຄສົກທຳນຽຂາວ ທ່ານ ຈັດ ເດຍ (Judd Deere) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ, ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງບັນຫາ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທາງການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຍັງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບມັນ.”

ການໂຄສະນາໃນ ເຟສບຸກ, ເຊິ່ງເຫັນໂດຍຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ, ໄດ້ປາກົດຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີທາງການຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ບັນຊີທາງການຂອງ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌

ແລະ ບັນຊີການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ.

ການໂຄສະນາໄດ້ເວົ້າພ້ອມກັບຮູບສາມຫຼ່ຽມສີແດງຢູ່ກ້ອງຂໍ້ຄວາມວ່າ “ພວກກຸ່ມຄົນອັນຕະລາຍຂອງກຸ່ມຊ້າຍຈັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງແລ່ນຜ່ານຖະໜົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ກຳລັງກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຢ່າງບໍ່ມີຂອບເຂດ.”

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກຳນົດກຸ່ມຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິຟາຊິດ ເປັນອົງການ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍ ໃນປະເທດ, ແລະ ທ່ານໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນລະ ຫວ່າງ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງການເມືອງ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໃນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນການຕາຍຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຜິວດຳ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງການຄວບຄຸມຕົວໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ ຢູ່ຖະໜົນຂອງນະຄອນ ມິນເນອາໂປລິສ, ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕ້າ.

Facebook has removed dozens of official Donald Trump advertisements,

saying they violated the social media platform’s policy against organized hate.

“We don’t allow symbols that represent hateful organizations or hateful ideologies unless they’re put up with context or condemnation,” Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, told the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday. “That’s what we saw in this case with this ad and anywhere that that symbol is used we would take the same actions.”

A controversy erupted on Twitter earlier in the day about the ‘stop antifa’ ads, created by the U.S. president’s re-election campaign. A liberal Jewish advocacy group was among those noting that the advertisements’ red inverted triangle was a marking once used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.

"We have nothing to do with that,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told VOA, referring the matter to the Trump political campaign.

The Facebook ads, which were seen by more than one million users, appeared on the president’s official account, Vice President Mike Pence’s official account and the official Trump campaign account.

“Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem,” the ads said with the red triangle below the text.

The president has called for antifa to be designated a domestic terrorist organization, and he has claimed it was involved in violent acts during recent civil unrest across the United States that was sparked by the death of a black man in police custody on a Minneapolis street.