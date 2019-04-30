ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີໂຮງ​ແຮມພັກ​ເຊົາ​ ແລະ ອີກ​ບ່ອນນຶ່ງເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງທ່ຽວເປັນຈຳ​

ນວນຫລວງຫຼາຍ ຫລາຍກວ່າປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບ

ຈັດການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໃນຫິມະ Audi Nines ຂອງປີນີ້ ຈາກວັນທີ 22-27 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ໄປເປີ້ນພູ ແລະ ໂດດຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງອາກາດ. ບາງຄົນ

ກໍໄດ້ເປັນແຊັ້ມ ແລະ ໄດ້ຜະລິດວິດີໂອທີ່ສວຍງາມອອກມາຈາກປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣຍ.

ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະ

ນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຂ່າວ​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ຕ້ານ​ແຮງ​ໂນ້ມ​ຖ່ວງ​ພວກນີ້ ມັນ​ມີ​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ​ເປີດກວ້າງຫຼາຍ

ຢູ່ເທິງຍອດພູຂອງປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣຍ.

ທ້າວ ເດ​ວິດ ໄວ​ສ໌, ນັກ​ກິ​ລາຫຼຽນ​ຄຳ​ໂອ​ລິມ​ປິກ ແລະ ຜູ້​ກຳ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ໂລກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​

ເປັນຕາຢ້ານແນ່ນອນ. ມັນມີເວລານຶ່ງທີ່ແນວຄິດຂອງເຈົ້າຈະບັງຄັບມັນເອງ, ແລະ

ເຈົ້າຈະຂີ່ສະກີໄວຫຼາຍ ໃນການສະແດງທ່າຕ່າງໆ, ສະນັ້ນເຈົ້າຮອດບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເວລາປ່ອຍ

ໃຫ້ຕົນເອງຢ້ານເລີຍ.”

ທ້າວ ເດ​ວິດ ໄວ​ສ໌ ແມ່ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງຫຼຽນ​ຄຳ​ໂອ​ລິມ​ປິກ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ. ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ,

ລາວໄດ້ສ້າງສະຖິຕິໂລກໃໝ່ ສຳລັບການຂີ່ສະກີໂດດສູງທີ່ສຸດ ປະເພດ Quarter

Pipe ຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ Audi Nines ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນບ້ານ ໂຊລເດັນ.

ທ້າວ ເດ​ວິ​ດ ໄວ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ, ນີ້​ມັນ​ບ້າ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ. ມັນ​ເກີນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ​ບ້າ.

ແລ້ວເຈົ້າກະຢູ່ເທິງອາກາດ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍຮູ້ສຶກສະບາຍ.”

ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ສະ​ກີ Quarter Pipe ແມ່ນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ປະ​ເພດ​ໂດດ ເຊິ່ງ​ຜູ້​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຈະ​

ໂດດອອກຈາກລານ ແລ້ວ ກັບລົງມາຢູ່ພື້ນດຽວກັນ. ທ້າວ ໄວສ໌ ໄດ້ໂດດຂຶ້ນສູງເກືອບ

12 ແມັດໃນອາກາດ ກ່ອນທີ່ແຮງດຶງດູດຈະນຳເອົາລາວກັບຄືນລົງມາສູ່ພື້ນດິນ.

ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ນາ​ນາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ແຊັ້ມ​ປ້ຽນ ຈາກນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​

ລະດູໜາວລະດັບຕົ້ນໆຂອງໂລກ.

ທ້າວ ເອ​ລຽ​ສ ເຊີ​ຈາ, ນັກ​ສະ​ກີ​ປະ​ເພດ​ຊາຍ ອັນ​ດັບ​ໜຶ່ງຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຟິນ​ແລນ ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາແຂ່ງ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງແມ່ນຍ້ອນການແຂ່ງຂັນຈາກວິດີໂອ, ແລະ

ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ຊະນະຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນຮູ້ສຶກເຫຼືອເຊື່ອເລີຍ. ເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ

ແທ້ໆ.”

ແຊັ້ມ​ຊາວ ຟິນ​ແລນ ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຊື້ອ​ເຊີນ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ນີ້

ຈາກການເອົາວິດີໂອກ່ຽວກັບທັກສະຂອງລາວ ລົງໃສ່ເວັບໄຊຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນ Audi

Nines.

ປີ 2019 ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ປີ​ທີ 11 ຂອງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ Audi Nines. ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການ​

ແຂ່ງຂັນເວົ້າວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍ ແມ່ນເພື່ອສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງກິລາດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ພວກນັກກິ

ລາຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໃໝ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

A village with a hotel settlement camp and another where tourists outnumber residents hosted this year's Audi Nines snow-sport competition (from April 22 to 27).Participants from all over the world took to the slopes and launched through the air making champions out of some and producing this awesome video from Austria.Arash Arabasadi has more.



Good news for these gravity-defying winter athletes: there is a lot of open sky atop the Austrian Alps.



"It is scary for sure.There is a moment where your mind goes into autopilot, and you are going way too fast into a feature (trick/routine), so you do not even let yourself be afraid."



David Wise is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.Last Monday, he set a new world record for the highest ski-air quarter-pipe jump at the Audi Nines event in the village of Solden.



"You are like, This is nuts.This is beyond crazy.'And then you're in the air, and it feels fine."



The quarter pipe is a kind of jump where a rider launches off a ramp and lands on the same surface.Wise rose nearly 12 (11.7) meters in the air before gravity brought him back home.



Over the weekend, the international competition made champions from some of the world's top winter athletes.



"I got the entry as a part of the video contest, and you know, to actually win after that just feels unreal.Unreal."



The Finnish champion earned a wild-card spot in the competition by posting a video of his skills to the Audi Nines website.



2019 marked the eleventh Audi Nines competition.Organizers say the goal is to celebrate sports and the athletes who write its history.