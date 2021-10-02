ການເສີມສວຍແບບດ່ວນ: ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ເປັນຊ່າງ ທາເລັບ ສາມາດທາເລັບໄດ້ຢ່າງແມ້ນຢໍາ

ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານເສີມສວຍແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນນະຄອນຊານຟຣານຊິສໂກ, ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລືໂຣບອດ ໄດ້ທາສີເລັບພາຍໃນເວລາບໍ່ຮອດ 10 ນາທີໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານສາຍຕາຈາກຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະປັນຍາປະດິດ. Michelle Quinn ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງເຣນຸກະ ແອບເຕ (Renuka Apte), ນັກວິສະວະກອນຊອບແວ, ບອກກັບວີໂອເອ (VOA) ວ່າ ນາງມັກເຮັດເລັບຂອງທ່ານນາງ, ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານນາງບໍ່ມັກລົມກັບເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານໃນເຂດຊີລິຄອນ ວາລລີ (Silicon Valley) ຂອງຕົນ ກ່ຽວກັບເວລາທີ່ນາງໃຊ້ໃນການເສີມສວຍຄວາມງາມຂອງທ່ານນາງຢ່າງ ເປັນ ປົກກະຕິ.

ນາງເຣນຸກະ ແອບເຕ (Renuka Apte), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດຄລັອກເວີກຄ໌ (Clockwork) ເວົ້າວ່າ:

"ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຜິດ ແລະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເປັນຄົນບໍ່ເອົາການເອົາງານຫຍັງ."

ທ່ານນາງຫວັງວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂັ້ນຕອນການເສີມສວຍ ໄວຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະມີຄົນເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍທີ່ມີທຸລະກິດ ການເຮັດເລັບມືຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລືໂຣບອດ ໃໝ່ທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ, ຊຶ່ງນໍາເອົາສາຍຕາຂອງຄອມພິວເຕີລຸ້ນ ຫລ້າສຸດ, ການສ້າງແຜນທີ່ສາມມິຕິແລະປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ເຂົ້າມາສູ່ຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງແອບເຕ (Apte) ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ 'ການໃຫ້ການບໍລິການຄວາມງາມຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.' ສະນັ້ນ, ແນວຄວາມຄິດທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນການເສີມຄວາມງາມແບບເລັ່ງລັດຢ່າງປົກກະຕິໃຫ້ ແກ່ຜູ້ຄົນໃນເວລາເດີນທາງ."

ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບສອງໜ່ວຍ ຖ່າຍເອົາຮູບນິ້ວມືນິ້ວນຶ່ງ 100 ແບບ. ຊອບແວໄດ້ຫຍິບຮູບເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເຂົ້າກັນເປັນຮູບ 3 ມິຕິ. ສິ່ງທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນພາຍໃນນຶ່ງວິນາທີ.

ທ່ານນາງແອບເຕ (Apte) ອະທິບາຍຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: “ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ສິ່ງນັ້ນກໍຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປຫາສູດການຄິດໄລ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະອັນນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າ 'ແຜນເສັ້ນທາງ,' ເຊິ່ງຕົວຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນການ ຄໍານວນເບິ່ງບ່ອນທີ່ຈະເລັງຫົວສີດໄປຫາເພື່ອສີດສີທາງເລັບອອກມາ."

ເລື່ອງຄວາມລະອຽດແມ້ນຢໍາ ເປັນບັນຫາສໍາຄັນໃນເວລາທາສີເລັບ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລືໂຣບອດ ມາຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະມານ 3 ມິນລິແມັດ ໄກຈາກຂອບເລັບ.

ເມື່ອຂວດຢາທາເລັບປົກກະຕິຈະບໍ່ໃຊ້ການໄດ້ກັບຫຸ່ນຍົນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຕ້ອງໄດ້ສ້າງ ....…. ເຄື່ອງບັນຈຸສີທາເລັບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງຂຶ້ນມາ.

ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນວຽກງານເສີມສວຍ….…. ຫຸ່ນຍົນຄວນຈະສາມາດດຶງເອົາບາງສິ່ງທີ່ມະນຸດເຮັດໄດ້ໂດຍຕາມທໍາມະຊາດຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ເຊັ່ນການປັບປ່ຽນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທາສີຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານນາງແອນດຣາ ຄີອາຍ (Andra Keay), ຜູ້ຈັດການບໍລິສັດຊີລິຄອນວາລລີ ໂຣໂບຕິກສ໌ (Silicon Valley Robotics) ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ.

ທ່ານນາງແອນດຣາ ຄີໄອ (Andra Keay) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມ (Zoom) ວ່າ:

"ມັນເປັນຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈໄດ້ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຈັດການກັບການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ແຍກບໍລິສັດຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດອອກຈາກການປະດິດສ້າງ ໄດ້."

ທ່ານນາງແອບເຕ (Apte), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດຄລັອກເວີກຄ໌ (Clockwork) ກ່າວອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເປັນຄືກັບນັກສິລະປະທີ່ນັ່ງແບບສະບາຍໃນຮ້ານເຮັດເລັບໄດ້ ....

"ພວກເຮົາຈະເປັນປະສົບການແບບເຂົ້າມາ-ແລະອອກໄປໄວໆແບບນີ້ສະ

ເໝີໄປ."

ທ່ານນາງແອບເຕ (Apte) ກຳລັງລົມກັບໂຮງແຮມ, ຮ້ານຄ້າຊັ້ນສູງ ແລະສະຖານ ທີ່ອື່ນໆ ກ່ຽວກັບການເພີ່ມສະຖານີເຮັດເລັບຂອງຫຸ່ນຍົນຂອງນາງຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸມນີ້

In a beauty salon in San Francisco, a robot paints nails in under 10 minutes with the help of computer vision and artificial intelligence. Michelle Quinn reports.

Renuka Apte, a software engineer, likes getting her nails done, but she doesn’t like talking with her Silicon Valley colleagues about the time she spends on her beauty routine, she told VOA.

Renuka Apte, Clockwork Co-founder:

“It would make me feel guilty and frivolous.”

She hopes to make the process a little faster and more accessible with the new robot manicure business she co-founded, bringing the latest in computer vision, 3D mapping and artificial intelligence to the salon.

Renuka Apte, Clockwork Co-founder:

“We call it ‘quick serve beauty.’ So, the idea is express beauty routines for people on the go.”

Two cameras take 100 images of a nail. The software stitches those images together into a 3D model. This happens in one second.

Renuka Apte, Clockwork Co-founder:

“And then that gets shipped to our algorithms. And that’s what we call the ‘path plan,’ which actually figures out where to send the nozzle to actually dispense the polish.”

Accuracy matters when painting nails. The robot comes within about point-3 millimeters of the nail’s edge.

When regular nail polish bottles wouldn’t work with the robot, the founders had to create....

…. their own polish cartridges.

To succeed in beauty work….

…. robots should be able to pull off some of what humans do naturally, such as improvising in the moment, Andra Keay, managing director of Silicon Valley Robotics, told VOA.

Andra Keay, Silicon Valley Robotics, Zoom:

“It’s the reliability and the ability to deal with variation that separates a viable successful robotics company from an invention.”

“We will never be like the sit-down, relaxed artistry of a nail salon....”

“We will always be this quick in-and-out experience.”

Apte is talking to hotels, high-end stores and other venues about adding her robot manicure stations.

