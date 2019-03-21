ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ລະເບີດແຕກ ໃສ່ບ່ອນສະຫຼອງ ບຸນປີໃໝ່ ຂອງຊາວເປີເຊຍ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອັຟການິສຖານ ຍ່າງຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນເກີດລະເບີດ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງກາບູລ ວັນທີ 21 ມີນາ 2019.

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫ້າຄົນ ໃນເຫດລະເບີດຫລາຍຄັ້ງ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ
ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສະຫລອງບຸນ ໂນຣູສ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸນປີໃໝ່ ຂອງ
ຊາວເປີເຊຍ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບມີເຖິງ 20 ຄົນ ເວລາລະເບີດ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມ
ຈາກ​ໄລ​ຍະໄກ ໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໄກ້ໆກັບສຸສານ ກາຕີ ຊາຄີ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງນະ
ຄອນຫລວງ ກາບູລ ໃນຄຸ້ມຂອງພວກ ຊີໄອຕ໌.

ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດ ໄດ້ມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນການລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກ ຫົວຮຸນແຮງ
ສາສະໜາອິສລາມນິກາຍຊູນນີ ໄດ້ແນໃສ່ພວກມຸສລິມຊີໄອຕ໌ກຸ່ມ ນ້ອຍເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ ໃນຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາຖືວ່າ ພວກຊູນນີ ເປັນພວກຖືສາສະໜານອກແນວ
ທາງ.

At least five people were killed in a series of explosions in the Afghan capital of Kabul during a event celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Authorities say as many as 20 people were wounded when three remote-controlled explosives were detonated near the Karti Sakhi shrine in western Kabul's Shi'ite neighborhood.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts.Afghanistan's Sunni Islamic militants have targeted Kabul's minority Shi'ite Muslims in the past numerous times, as they consider the Sunnis as heretics.

