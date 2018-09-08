ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກໍາລັງເຕືອນວ່າ ໂຣກເອດ ອາດກັບມາ ລະບາດຄືນອີກ

ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກໍາລັງເຕືອນວ່າ ໂຣກເອດອາດກັບມາລະບາດຄືນອີກ ຖ້າຫາກລັດ

ຖະບານປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ແລະປະຊາຄົມທັງຫລາຍ ບໍ່ພາກັນສືບຕໍ່ສຸມໃສ່ແລະມີຄວາມ

ມຸ້ງໝັ້ນ ຕໍ່ການກໍາຈັດການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີຄວາມ

ກ້າວໜ້າໃນການປິ່ນປົວພະຍາດນີ້ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານໂຣກເອດກໍເວົ້າວ່າ

ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຂອງໂຣກນີ້ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປ ແລະຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຢ່າງແຮງ

ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງຍາກ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ໃນການຕິດເຊື້ອສູງ

ທີ່ສຸດ. ແຄໂຣລ ເພຍຊັນ, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ

ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂສມໜ້າຂອງໂຣກເອດໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໄປ ໃນໄລຍະສາມທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມານີ້. ດຽວນີ້ເຮົາ

ບໍ່ສາມາດບອກໄດ້ວ່າ ໃຜເປັນພະຍາດນີ້ ແລະໃຜບໍ່ເປັນ. ການປິ່ນປົວ ໄດ້ກ້າວໜ້າໄປໄກ

ຫລາຍ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນ ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອ ສິ່ງທີ່ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ຖືກັນວ່າ ເປັນເລື້ອງຕັດສິນປະ

ຫານຊີວິດ ໃຫ້ກັບມາດໍາລົງຊີວິດ ແບບປົກກະຕິໄດ້. ແມ່ນແຕ່ພວກທີ່ສ່ຽງໄພຕໍ່ການຕິດ

ເຊື້ອດັ່ງກ່າວກໍຕາມ ດຽວນີ້ ກໍສາມາດກິນຢາທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ແພຣບ (PrEP) (prep) ຫລື pre-

exposure prophylaxis ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ເອັສໄອວີ (HIV) ສິ້ນຊາກໄປ. ມັນ

ເປັນພຽງອາວຸດທີ່ຫລ້າສຸດຢູ່ໃນຄັງຢາຕ້ານໂຣກເອດ.

ດຣ. ຄຣິສ ເບເຣີ (Chris Beyrer) ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນເຄື່ອງມື ແລະການປ້ອງກັນທີ່ມີພະລັງຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ ຢູ່ໃນການຄົ້ນ

ຄວ້າ ທີ່ດໍາເນີນໄປໃນຊົ່ວຊີວິດຄົນ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເຫັນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກ

ເຮົາປະສົມປະສານການປິ່ນປົວ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ກັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ

ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນພວກຄົນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການຕິດເຊື້ອພະຍາດນີ້ ສາ

ມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຢາແພຣບ (PrEP) ໄດ້ແລ້ວ, ເຮົາກໍຈະສາມາດຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດຂອງ

ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສເອັສໄອວີ (HIV) ໄດ້ແທ້ໆ.”

ແຕ່ວ່າ ໂຣກເອດ ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງຄົນເກືອບຮອດ 1 ລ້ານຄົນໄປ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ແລະພວກ

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານທໍານາຍວ່າ ຈະມີ 100 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສເອັສໄອວີ (HIV) ໃນປີ

2030 ນີ້.

ເຫດຜົນແມ່ນຫຍັງ? ເຫດຜົນກໍຄື ຍ້ອນຄວາມຫລົງດີໃຈວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີການລະ ບາດຂອງພະ

ຍາດນີ້ອີກແລ້ວ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຫລຸດການໃຫ້ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະປິ່ນປົວໂຣກ

ເອດ ແລະຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການເຂົ້າເຖິງພວກທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້.

ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍມີເລື້ອງມົນທິນຕິດຕົວ ແລະ ຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ຫລຸດລົງ.

ດຣ. ດີບໍຣາ ເບີກສ໌ ຈາກຫ້ອງການຜູ້ປະສານງານດ້ານໂຣກເອດໃນໂລກຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອເຮົາໂອ້ລົມກັບບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ພວກເພິ່ນກໍເວົ້າກັບ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ຕະຫລອດວ່າ ‘ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຊື້ອໄວຣັສເອັສໄອວີ (HIV) ໄດ້ໝົດໄປ

ແລ້ວ ເພາະວ່າບໍ່ເຫັນມີຜູ້ໃດ ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ອີກ.”

ຈໍານວນຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອລາຍໃໝ່ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຈາກ 3 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນຕໍ່ປີແຕ່ກໍຍັງຢຸດຢູ່ໃນ

ລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ຕໍ່າກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ ຫລາຍປານໃດ. ມີ 17 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສເອັສ

ໄອວີ (HIV) ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງການປິ່ນປົວໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ມີເພດສໍາ

ພັນກັບຜູ້ຊາຍ, ພວກໃຊ້ຢາເສບຕິດແບບໃຊ້ເຂັມສັກຢາສີດ, ພວກຂາຍບໍລິການທາງເພດ

ແລະລູກຄ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະພວກທີ່ປ່ຽນເພດ.

ທ່ານ ເຈ ສະເຕັບເຟນ ມໍຣິສັນ ຈາກສູນກາງສຶກສາດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະວຽກງານສາກົນ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ກຸ່ມຄົນຫລັກເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະແມ່ຍິງໜຸ່ມ ແມ່ນກວາມເອົາຫລາຍກວ່າ 50 ເປີເຊັນ

ຂອງຈໍານວນຄົນປ່ວຍລາຍໃໝ່ ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຍາກຫລາຍ ທີ່

ຈະເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ມໍຣິສັນ, ເບີກສ໌ ແລະເບເຣີ ໄດ້ສົນທະນາກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການກໍາຈັດ

ໂຣກເອດ ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມປຶກສາຫາລື ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ເພື່ອປະເມີນຜົນການ

ຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສາກົນ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຣກເອດຢູ່ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ດຣ. ເບເຣີ (Beyrer) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາກັບໂຣກເອດຍັງບໍ່ທັນສິ້ນ

ສຸດເທື່ອ. ມັນຍັງໄວເກີນໄປ ທີ່ຈະປະກາດວ່າ ເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະແລ້ວ ແລະຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່

ໂຣກນີ້ຈະກັບຄືນມາລະບາດອີກ ແມ່ນມີແທ້.”

ສະຖາບັນດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ປະກາດໂຄງການສາກົນອັນນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຫາ

ທາງຫລຸດຜ່ອນມົນທິນຕິດຕົວ ທີ່ກ່ຽວພັນກັບການເປັນໂຣກນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ ຫລາຍຄົນສາມາດ

ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວ. ໃນສະຫະລັດນີ້, ອົງການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໄດ້ພົບໂຕເລກຂອງຄົນຕິດ

ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສເອັສໄອວີ (HIV) ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ທຸກຈົນ ແລະຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມ

ຂອງຄົນຜີວດໍາ ແລະຊາວຮິສແປນິກ ຫລື ປະຊາຄົມທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາສະເປນ. ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ

ເວົ້າວ່າ ການລົບລ້າງຄວາມແຕກໂຕນກັນ ຂອງຈໍານວນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວ ໃນປະ

ຊາຄົມເຫລົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການກໍາຈັດໂຣກເອດໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.”

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Experts are warning of the resurgence of AIDS unless governments and communities remain focused and committed to ending the epidemic. Despite recent advances in treatment, AIDS experts say the deadly virus continues to spread and still poses a serious threat, especially in hard to reach communities that are at greatest risk. VOA's Carol Pearson reports.​

Thirty-six million people currently live with AIDS, a disease that claimed the lives of nearly 1 million people last year. Experts predict that by 2030, 100 million people will have been infected with the HIV virus.

Despite the alarming numbers, there have been great strides in treatment. HIV is no longer a death sentence, and researchers say people receiving treatment for HIV are able to live normal lives and do not pose a risk to others when they are being treated proactively.

But success carries a price: complacency. Funding for AIDS research and treatment has declined, and in some places, so has government interest.

“When we talk to ministers of finance, they always say to me, ‘I thought HIV was over because I don’t see anybody dying,’” said Dr. Deborah Birx, a U.S. Global AIDS coordinator who oversees the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

J. Stephen Morrison of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, “We’re not reaching goals.” He added, “There’s going to be a struggle to hold ground. ... There’s a widening deficit of political will and financial capacity that we face some really daunting challenges in prevention.”

Dr. Chris Beyrer, with Johns Hopkins Medicine, predicted that things will get worse if governments and civilians continue their complacency.

“We are not done with AIDS,” he said. “It is much too early to declare victory, and the risks of a resurgent epidemic are real.”

Birx, Morrison and Beyrer discussed the challenges in ending AIDS at a program in Washington to evaluate the messages from this year’s International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

New infections are down from 3.4 million a year, but they’re stuck at 1.8 million per year. And there are 17 million people living with HIV who cannot be reached. They are in high risk groups: young women, particularly young African women; men who have sex with men; IV drug users; those in prisons and other closed settings; sex workers and their clients; and transgender people.

“Those key populations and young women account for over 50 percent of new infections, and they are really hard to reach,” Morrison said.

Though it’s relatively easy to prevent HIV transmission during childbirth, Beyrer said about 30 percent of all infants born with HIV worldwide are born in Nigeria.

​In the U.S., HIV is increasingly an infection in communities with high rates of poverty and in black and Hispanic populations.

The National Institutes of Health announced Aug. 20 that getting these groups into care is critical to ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. NIH also announced an international program to reduce the stigma around the virus so more people with the disease can seek treatment.

Experts agree it is possible to end the HIV pandemic, even without a vaccine. But to do this, governments and communities need to be involved, funding needs to be continued, and everyone with HIV needs to be treated.