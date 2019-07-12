ອະ​ດີດພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ສຸດຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ກົວ​ເຕ​ມ​າ​ລາ ຮວມ​ທັງລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​

ເທດ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ສານ​ເພື່ອ​ຢຸດ​ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈີມ​ມີ ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລສ ​ເຊັນຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​

ເມືອງ “ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ​ສາມ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ” ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກາ​ການ​ທູດ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ວ່າ ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ “ກາ​ນ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ທີ່ເປັນ​ອັນ​

ຕະ​ລາຍ ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ” ສຳ​ລັບ​ກົວ​ເຕ​ມາ​ລາ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລ​ສ

ຍັງ​ມີ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຫຼຶອ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຫົກ​ເດືອນ​ ແລະ​ການ​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງນີ້ “ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​

ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະລັດ ນຳ​ເອົາ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດຂອງ​

ປະ​ເທດ​ພວກ​ເຮົາໄປ​ຈຳ​ນອງ​ໄວ້ ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃດໆ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກົວ​ເຕ​ມາ​ລາ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລ​ສ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ

​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະ​ຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​

ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະບັນ​ຫາຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ. ທໍາ​ນຽບ

​ຂາວ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ທັນ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ ແຕ່ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ

​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ​ສາມກັບ​ກົວ​ເຕ​ມາ​ລາ.

ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ “​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ​ສາມທີ່​ປອ​ດ​ໄພ” ນັ້ນ ພວກຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​

ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ

ແທນ​ທີ່ຈະແມ່ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ປະ​ເທດ​ກົວ​ເຕມາ​ລາ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຈົນ ແມ່ນເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ພົນ​ລະເມືອງ​

ຫຼາຍພັນ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​

ຈະ​ຊອກຫາ​ຊີ​ວິດການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ດີຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່​ມປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸ​ນ​ແຮງ​ຈາກ

ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ລາ​ຕິນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ອື່ນໆ ອາດ​ຈະຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບດຽວ​ກັນກັບ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ.



Five former top Guatemalan officials -- including foreign ministers -- have gone to court to stop President Jimmy Morales from signing a "safe third country" migrant deal with the United States,



The diplomats argue such a deal would be a "very grave move...obviously harmful" to Guatemala. They also point out that Morales has just six months remaining in office and signing the agreement "would allow the current president of the republic to leave the future of our country mortgaged, without any responsibility."



The Guatemalan government said Thursday Morales plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington Monday to talk about security and migration issues.

The White House has not commented, but has said President Trump is considering a third country deal with Guatemala.



Under a "safe third country" agreement, migrants trying to reach the United States would be required to apply for asylum in the first safe country they reach instead of the U.S.



Impoverished Guatemala is plagued with violence and thousands of its citizens are among the caravans of migrants hoping to find a better life in the U.S.



Human rights groups say migrants escaping violence from other Latin countries could wind up stuck in the same situation they have been trying to get away from.