ອະດີດພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສູງສຸດຫ້າຄົນຂອງກົວເຕມາລາ ຮວມທັງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະ
ເທດ ໄດ້ໄປສານເພື່ອຢຸດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຈີມມີ ໂມຣາເລສ ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຄົນເຂົ້າ
ເມືອງ “ປະເທດທີສາມທີ່ປອດໄພ” ກັບສະຫະລັດ.
ບັນດານັກາການທູດໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະເປັນ “ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທີ່ເປັນອັນ
ຕະລາຍ ຮ້າຍແຮງ” ສຳລັບກົວເຕມາລາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານໂມຣາເລສ
ຍັງມີເວລາເຫຼຶອຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ພຽງແຕ່ຫົກເດືອນ ແລະການເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້ “ຈະອະນຸ
ຍາດໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດ ນຳເອົາອະນາຄົດຂອງ
ປະເທດພວກເຮົາໄປຈຳນອງໄວ້ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃດໆ.”
ລັດຖະບານກົວເຕມາລາກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໂມຣາເລສມີແຜນທີ່ຈະພົບ
ປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນໃນວັນຈັນ
ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະບັນຫາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ. ທໍານຽບ
ຂາວຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຫັນ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາ
ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປະເທດທີສາມກັບກົວເຕມາລາ.
ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ “ປະເທດທີສາມທີ່ປອດໄພ” ນັ້ນ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ພະຍາຍາມ
ເດີນທາງມາສະຫະລັດ ຈະຕ້ອງຂໍລີ້ໄພຢູ່ປະເທດທຳອິດທີ່ປອດໄພ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປເຖິງ
ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນສະຫະລັດ.
ປະເທດກົວເຕມາລາທີ່ທຸກຈົນ ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະພົນລະເມືອງ
ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມີຄວາມຫວັງ
ຈະຊອກຫາຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຫຼົບໜີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຈາກ
ບັນດາປະເທດລາຕິນອາເມຣິກາອື່ນໆ ອາດຈະຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບດຽວກັນກັບ ທີ່ເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມໜີໄປນັ້ນ.
Five former top Guatemalan officials -- including foreign ministers -- have gone to court to stop President Jimmy Morales from signing a "safe third country" migrant deal with the United States,
The diplomats argue such a deal would be a "very grave move...obviously harmful" to Guatemala. They also point out that Morales has just six months remaining in office and signing the agreement "would allow the current president of the republic to leave the future of our country mortgaged, without any responsibility."
The Guatemalan government said Thursday Morales plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington Monday to talk about security and migration issues.
The White House has not commented, but has said President Trump is considering a third country deal with Guatemala.
Under a "safe third country" agreement, migrants trying to reach the United States would be required to apply for asylum in the first safe country they reach instead of the U.S.
Impoverished Guatemala is plagued with violence and thousands of its citizens are among the caravans of migrants hoping to find a better life in the U.S.
Human rights groups say migrants escaping violence from other Latin countries could wind up stuck in the same situation they have been trying to get away from.