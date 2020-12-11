ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຢູໂຣບ ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ມີການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດໃນ

ວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຫລຸດການປ່ອຍອາຍພິດເຮືອນແກ້ວລົງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 55 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນທ້າຍ

ທົດສະວັດນີ້ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ລະດັບຂອງປີ 1990, ໂດຍຫລີກລ້ຽງການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບທາງ

ຕັນທີ່ອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າຢູ່ໃຫຍ່ກ່ອນຈະຮອດກອງປະຊຸມສະພາບອາກາດຂອງອົງການ

ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້.

ຫລັງຈາກການປຶກສາຫາລືກັນເປັນເວລາຍາວນານໝົດຄືນໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດທີ່

ຈັດຂຶ້ນສອງວັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ນະຄອນບຣັສເຊິລສ໌ແລ້ວ, ປະເທດສະມາຊິກທັງ

ໝົດ 27 ປະເທດໄດ້ອະນຸມັດຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການບໍລິຫານສະຫະພາບ

ຢູໂຣບເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເປົ້າໝາຍໃນລະດັບກາງຂອງກຸ່ມໃຫ້ ເຂັ້ມງວດຂຶ້ນ ໃນເສັ້ນທາງໄປ

ສູ່ຄວາມກໍ້າເກິ່ງກັນທາງດິນຟ້າອາກາດໃນກາງສະຕະວັດນີ້, ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ກຸ່ມປະເທດ

ທີ່ອີງອາໄສຕໍ່ຖ່ານຫີນລັ່ງເລໃຈນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ມີ

ການປັບປຸງນີ້.

5 ປີຫລັງຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປາຣີ, ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບຕ້ອງການເປັນຜູ້ນຳໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ

ພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ຜູ້ນໍາ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດ ໃນກຸ່ມ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ສາມາດຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບເປົ້າໝາຍໃໝ່ໃນຄັ້ງແລ້ວນີ້ໃນຕອນທີ່ພວກ

ເພິ່ນພົບປະກັນໃນເດືອນຕຸລາຜ່ານມາ, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຍ້ອນຄວາມກັງວົນດ້ານການ

ເງິນຂອງບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນອອກກ່ຽວກັບເງິນທຶນແລະການຈັດການໃນການທໍາ

ການຂ້າມຜ່ານສີຂຽວນັ້ນ.

ອ່ານພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

European Union leaders reached a hard-fought deal Friday to cut the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels, avoiding a hugely embarrassing deadlock ahead of a U.N. climate meeting this weekend.

Following night-long discussions at their two-day summit in Brussels, the 27 member states approved the EU executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century, after a group of reluctant, coal-reliant countries finally accepted to support the improved goal.

Five years after the Paris agreement, the EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming. Yet the bloc’s heads of states and governments were unable to agree on the new target the last time they met in October, mainly because of financial concerns by eastern nations about how to fund and handle the green transition.

But the long-awaited deal on a massive long-term budget and coronavirus recovery clinched Thursday by EU leaders swung the momentum.