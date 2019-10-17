ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈາກ​ ອັງ​ກິດ ແລະ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຖອນ ອັງ​ກິດ ອອກ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ໃໝ່.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ດີຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ອັງ​ກິດ ຄວນ “ເຮັດ​ ເບຣັກ​ຊິດ ໃຫ້ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົານີ້” ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ອື່ນໆ.

ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ທ່ານ ຊັອງ ຄ​ລອດ ຈັງ​ເກີ ໄດ້ຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ຄວາມ​ປາ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ຂອງ​ທັງສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ຫຼັ​ງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ​ສາມ​ປີ, ທ່ານໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ມຸ່ງ​ໝັ້ນ, ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ມີ​ແລ້ວ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ “ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລະ ທ່ຽງ​ທຳ” ສຳ​ລັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ ອັງ​ກິດ.

ທ່ານ ຈັງ​ເກີ ໄດ້​ແນະ​ນຳ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ ຢູ​ໂຣບ 27 ປະ​ເທດອື່ນໆ ໃຫ້​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ​ຈະ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ບ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຊ​ລ​ສ໌ ປະ​ເທດ ແບ​ລ​ຈ້ຽມ.

ອັງ​ກິດ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 31 ຕຸ​ລານີ້.

Leaders from Britain and the European Union say they have a reached an agreement on revised terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "great deal that takes back control."



He wrote on Twitter that Britain's parliament should "get Brexit done on Saturday" so the government can focus on other priorities.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker eluded to the desire for both sides to find common ground after more than three years of talks, saying in his own tweet Thursday, "Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one!"



He described the agreement as "fair and balanced" for both the EU and Britain.



Juncker recommended the other 27 EU nations endorse the deal as leaders meet Thursday in Brussels.



Britain is due to exit the EU on October 31.