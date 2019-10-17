ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈາກ ອັງກິດ ແລະ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງການຖອນ ອັງກິດ ອອກຈາກ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ຖືກທົບທວນໃໝ່.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາການຄວບຄຸມກັບຄືນມາ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອັງກິດ ຄວນ “ເຮັດ ເບຣັກຊິດ ໃຫ້ແລ້ວໃນວັນເສົານີ້” ສະນັ້ນລັດຖະບານຈຶ່ງສາມາດເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ບູລິມະສິດອື່ນໆ.
ປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິການ ຢູໂຣບ ທ່ານ ຊັອງ ຄລອດ ຈັງເກີ ໄດ້ຫຼີກລ່ຽງຄວາມປາຖະໜາຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາຜົນປະໂຫຍດຮ່ວມກັນ ຫຼັງຈາກການເຈລະຈາດົນກວ່າສາມປີ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນທວິດເຕີຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດທີ່ມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ, ມັນກໍຈະມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ. ພວກເຮົາກໍມີແລ້ວອັນນຶ່ງ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນວ່າ “ຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະ ທ່ຽງທຳ” ສຳລັບ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ອັງກິດ.
ທ່ານ ຈັງເກີ ໄດ້ແນະນຳສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ 27 ປະເທດອື່ນໆ ໃຫ້ຮັບຮອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຈະປະຊຸມກັນໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບຣັສໂຊລສ໌ ປະເທດ ແບລຈ້ຽມ.
ອັງກິດມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະອອກຈາກ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລານີ້.
Leaders from Britain and the European Union say they have a reached an agreement on revised terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "great deal that takes back control."
He wrote on Twitter that Britain's parliament should "get Brexit done on Saturday" so the government can focus on other priorities.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker eluded to the desire for both sides to find common ground after more than three years of talks, saying in his own tweet Thursday, "Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one!"
He described the agreement as "fair and balanced" for both the EU and Britain.
Juncker recommended the other 27 EU nations endorse the deal as leaders meet Thursday in Brussels.
Britain is due to exit the EU on October 31.
