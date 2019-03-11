ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ ອີ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ໄດ້​ກັກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນໂບ​ອິງ 737-MAX 8 ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄວ້, ລຸນ

ຫຼັງອຸບັດຕິເຫດຮ້າຍແຮງໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໂດຍສານທັງໝົດ 157

ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.

ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ສູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ ຫຼັງ

ຈາກໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກບາງຢ່າງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ທີໂວລເດ

ເກເບຣມາຣຽມ, ຫົວໜ້າຂອງສາຍການບິນ ອີທິໂອເປຍ.

ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ ອີ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດວ່າ​

ສິ່ງໃດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ເປັນສາເຫດຂອງອຸບັດຕິເຫດໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເຊິ່ງ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ

ໃນໄລຍະເວລາບໍ່ດົນ ຫຼັງຈາກເຮືອບິນໂດຍສານລຳນັ້ນໄດ້ບິນອອກຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ອາດິສ ອາບາບາ.

ທ່ານ ເກ​ເບ​ຣ​ມາ​ຣຽມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ຕິ​

ເຫດວ່າ “ສາຍການບິນ ອີທິໂອເປຍ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສາຍການບິນທີ່ມີຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ສຸດ

ໃນໂລກ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວົງ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໂບ​ອິງ 737-MAX 8 ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ທີ່​

ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງເຮືອບິນ ແລະ ຖົງສົບຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ຈີນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ ຈີນ ​ກັກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໂບ​ອິງ​ 737-MAX 8 ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

ໄວ້ທຸກລຳ.

ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ, ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ ເຄ​ແມນ (Cayman Airways) ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ

ຂົງເຂດທະເລ ຄາຣິບຽນ, ກໍໄດ້ກັກເຮືອບິນລຸ້ນ 737-MAX 8 ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້ເຊັ່ນ

ກັນ.

ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ​ໄດ້​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໄນ​ໂຣ​ບີ, ປະ​ເທດ ເຄັນ​ຢາ. ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​

ຈາກຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 35 ປະເທດ ໄດ້ຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອບິນລຳນັ້ນ, ລວມທັງພະນັກງານອົງການ

ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ 19 ຄົນນຳ.

ໂຄ​ສົ​ກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ອົງ​ການ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊ​າດ ທ່ານ ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນີ​ໂອ

ກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພິ່ນມີຄວາມເສຍໃຈຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງກັບການສູນເສຍທີ່ເສົ້າສະ

ຫຼົດໃຈ ໃນອຸບັດຕິເຫດເຮືອບິນຕົກມື້ນີ້ ໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ອາດິສ ອາບາບາ.”

ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີ​ມ​ວ່າ “ເພິ່ນ​ຂໍ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າ​ສະຫຼົດ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ

ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນນ້ຳນຶ່ງໃຈດຽວກັນຕໍ່ ບັນດາຄອບຄົວຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຄົນຮັກ,

ລວມທັງຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກພະນັກງານອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ພ້ອມກັບສະແດງ

ຄວາມເສຍໃຈຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຂອງ ອີທິໂອເປຍນຳ.”



Ethiopian Airlines has grounded its fleet of Boeing 737-Max 8 jets, following a deadly crash Sunday that killed all 157 on board.



The plane's pilot had been given clearance to return to the airport after experiencing some difficulties, Tewolde GebreMariam, the head of Ethiopian Airlines said.



The Ethiopian Airlines CEO said he could not rule out anything as the cause of Sunday's crash that happened just moments after the passenger jet took off from Addis Ababa.



"Ethiopian Airlines is one of the safest airlines in the world," GebreMariam told reporters while visiting the crash site.



He stood inside the crater where the Boeing 737-MAX 8 went down with the ground littered with plane parts and body bags.



China has also ordered Chinese airlines to ground all their Boeing 737-Max 8 jets.



In addition, Cayman Airways, a Caribbean carrier, has also grounded its 737-Max 8 fleet.



The flight was on its way to Nairobi. Citizens from at least 35 countries were on the plane, including 19 United Nations workers.



"The secretary-general was deeply saddened at the tragic loss of lives in the airplane crash today near Addis Ababa," a spokesman for Antonio Guterres said.



"He conveys his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity to the victims' families and loved ones, including those of United Nations staff members, as well as sincere condolences to the Government and people of Ethiopia," the spokesman added.



U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement late Sunday, "The U.S. Department of State extends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the tragic crash of Ethiopia Airlines flight ET302.We can confirm that at least eight U.S. citizens were among the victims."



"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team," Boeing said in a statement late Sunday."A Boeing technical team will be travelling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board."



The Ethiopian Airlines jet went down in clear weather near the city of Bishoftu shortly after takeoff.



The Boeing 737-MAX 8 was a new jet, delivered to the airline in November, according to Planespotters, a civil aviation database.



Flightradar24, which tracks planes in real-time, posted on Twitter that the "vertical speed" of the Ethiopian aircraft "was unstable after takeoff."



The Boeing 737-MAX 8 is the same model that took off in October from Jakarta and crashed into the Java Sea a few minutes later, killing all 189 people onboard a Lion Air flight.



Investigators with Indonesia's National Transport Safety Committee issued a preliminary report on that disaster in November.



The report was based on information from the flight data recorder, and said the plane's automatic safety system repeatedly pushed the plane's nose downward despite the pilots' desperate attempts to maintain control.



They believe the automated system that prevents the plane from stalling if it flies too high on Boeing's new version of its legendary passenger jet received faulty information from sensors on the fuselage.



The plane had a similar problem on a flight from the resort island of Bali to Jakarta the night before the fatal crash. The investigators said the plane was not airworthy and should have been grounded after that flight.



Boeing had planned to unveil its latest 777x widebody Wednesday in Seattle, but has cancelled the debut to instead focus on "supporting" Ethiopian Airlines, according to Reuters news agency.