ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ ແລະ

ເສຍຊີວິດ ໂດຍຜູ້ຄຸ້ມກັນຂອງທ່ານ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງ

ຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ເປັນການພະຍາຍາມກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ

ໃນລັດ ອາມຮາຣາ ຂອງ ເອທິໂອເປຍ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຍິງ​ຂອງນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ທ່ານ ອາ​ບີ ອາ​ເມັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫົວ​

ໜ້າກອງທັບບົກ ທ່ານ ເຊຍເຣ ເມຄອນເນັນ ແລະ ນາຍພົນທີ່ອອກບຳນານແລ້ວຄົນນຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນ “ການໂຈມຕີພ້ອມກັນ” ໃນເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານ ເຊຍເຣ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ບິ​ລ​ລີນ ເຊ​ຢູມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວັນ​ວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ລາວ​

ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ໜ່ວຍໂຈມຕີ” ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ເມືອງຫຼວງຂອງລັດ ອາມຮາຣາ,

ສັງຫານປະທານຂອງພາກພື້ນ ທ່ານ ອາມບາຈິວ ເມຄອນເນັນ ແລະ ນຶ່ງໃນທີ່ປຶກສາອາ

ວຸໂສຂອງທ່ານ.

ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ນາຍ​ພົນ ອາ​ຊາມ​ນິວ ຊີ​ເກ, ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​

ປອດໄພຂອງລັດ ອາມຮາຣາ, ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າຂອງການພະຍາຍາມກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານນີ້.

ຜູູູ້​ຄຸ້ມ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງາ​ນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ, ແຕ່ທ່ານ ອາ​ຊາມ​ນິວ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຈັບ​ບໍ່​

ໄດ້ເທື່ອ.

Ethiopian officials say the chief of staff of the army was shot and killed by his bodyguard late Saturday, hours after what officials described as an attempted coup in Ethiopia's Amhara state.



A spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said army chief Seare Mekonnen and a retired general were killed in a "co-ordinated attack" in Seare's home.



Billene Seyoum said earlier Saturday what she called a "hit squad" broke into a meeting in Amhara state's capital, killing regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and one of his senior advisors.



State media reported that General Asamnew Tsige, Amhara state's head of security, was the leader of the coup attempt.



The bodyguard is reported to have been arrested, but Asamnew is not in custody.

