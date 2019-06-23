ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເອທິໂອເປຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ເສນາທິການຂອງກອງທັບບົກໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ ແລະ
ເສຍຊີວິດ ໂດຍຜູ້ຄຸ້ມກັນຂອງທ່ານ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງ
ຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ເປັນການພະຍາຍາມກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ
ໃນລັດ ອາມຮາຣາ ຂອງ ເອທິໂອເປຍ.
ໂຄສົກຍິງຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເອທິໂອເປຍ ທ່ານ ອາບີ ອາເມັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຫົວ
ໜ້າກອງທັບບົກ ທ່ານ ເຊຍເຣ ເມຄອນເນັນ ແລະ ນາຍພົນທີ່ອອກບຳນານແລ້ວຄົນນຶ່ງ
ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນ “ການໂຈມຕີພ້ອມກັນ” ໃນເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານ ເຊຍເຣ.
ທ່ານນາງ ບິລລີນ ເຊຢູມ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາວັນວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ລາວ
ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ໜ່ວຍໂຈມຕີ” ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ເມືອງຫຼວງຂອງລັດ ອາມຮາຣາ,
ສັງຫານປະທານຂອງພາກພື້ນ ທ່ານ ອາມບາຈິວ ເມຄອນເນັນ ແລະ ນຶ່ງໃນທີ່ປຶກສາອາ
ວຸໂສຂອງທ່ານ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ນາຍພົນ ອາຊາມນິວ ຊີເກ, ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານຄວາມ
ປອດໄພຂອງລັດ ອາມຮາຣາ, ແມ່ນຜູ້ນຳໜ້າຂອງການພະຍາຍາມກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານນີ້.
ຜູູູ້ຄຸ້ມກັນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ, ແຕ່ທ່ານ ອາຊາມນິວ ແມ່ນຍັງຈັບບໍ່
ໄດ້ເທື່ອ.
Ethiopian officials say the chief of staff of the army was shot and killed by his bodyguard late Saturday, hours after what officials described as an attempted coup in Ethiopia's Amhara state.
A spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said army chief Seare Mekonnen and a retired general were killed in a "co-ordinated attack" in Seare's home.
Billene Seyoum said earlier Saturday what she called a "hit squad" broke into a meeting in Amhara state's capital, killing regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and one of his senior advisors.
State media reported that General Asamnew Tsige, Amhara state's head of security, was the leader of the coup attempt.
The bodyguard is reported to have been arrested, but Asamnew is not in custody.
