ຖ້າຫາກທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ ເປັນໄປຕາມແຜນການ ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ອົງການອະວະກາດ
ຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື ESA ຈະສົ່ງຫຸ່ນຍົນສຳຫຼວດ ໄປຍັງດາວພະອັງຄານ ໃນປີ 2020. ໂຕແບບ
ສຳຫຼວດ ທີ່ມີຫົກລໍ້ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ພວມຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການທົດລອງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເພື່ອພິສຸດໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ
ມັນສາມາດຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຈັດ ຢູ່ເທິງດາວພະອັງຄານໄດ້. ນັກ
ຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອຈອດສ໌ ພິວຕິກ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ
ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.
ດ້ວຍການແລ່ນໄປຢ່າງຊ້າໆ ເທິ່ງຂີ້ຊາຍແຫ້ງ ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ທົດລອງແອບັສໃນເມືອງ
ສະຕີເວີນາສ ເໜືອນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນຂຶ້ນໄປນັ້ນ ຍານທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ເອັກໂຊມາຣສ໌
ໂຣເວີຣກຳລັງພິສູດວ່າ ລໍ້ຂອງມັນ ສາມາດເດີນໄປໄດ້ດີ ຕາມຮູບຮ່າງລັກສະນະຂອງ
ກ້ອນຫີນ.
ທ່ານນາງແອັບບີ ຮັຕຕີ ວິສະວະກອນກົນຈັກ ທີ່ອົງການອີແອສເອ ກ່າວວ່າມີເຫດຜົນ
ດີບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງ ເຄື່ອງຈັກນີ້ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍຢາງ.
ທ່ານ ຮັຕຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢາກໃຊ້ອັນໃດ ທີ່ມາຈາກໂລກມະນຸດໄປກັບພວກ
ເຮົາ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາມາດສ້າງລໍ້ນີ້ຂຶ້ນມາ ທີ່ປັບໂຕໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ແຕ່
ເຮັດອອກມາຈາກເນື້ອເຍື່ອທີ່ມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ຍືດອອກຍືດເຂົ້າໄປມາໄດ້ ດ້ວຍໂລຫະ.”
ໂຄງການເອັກໂຊມາຣສ໌ ໂຣເວີ ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນມາ ໂດຍ ESA ແລະອົງການອະວະ
ກາດຣັດເຊຍ ໂຣສໂກສໂມສ ທີ່ຈະເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ອຸທິດໂດຍສະເພາະ ໃຫ້ແກ່
ການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາວ່າ ມີສິ່ງທີ່ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ຫຼືບໍ່.
ທ່ານຈອດ ວາໂກ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຂອງໂຄງການເອັກໂຊມາຣສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ການປະຕິບັດງານທັງໝົດຈົນເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມີພຽງແຕ່ຂຸດຂຶ້ນມາ ໜ້າດິນພຽງຫ້າ
ຊັງຕີແມັດເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຂຸດລົງໄປຕື່ມ ເລິກເຖງສອງແມັດ. ເລື່ອງນີ້
ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ເພາະວ່າ ຢູ່ຫລຸ່ມລົງໄປ ລົງໄປເລິກໆພວກເຮົາຈະມີໂອກາດ
ຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເຫັນຫລັກຖານ ໃນການເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ໃນໄລຍະຜ່ານມາຈະມີສິ່ງທີ່ມີ
ຊີວິດຢູ່ເທິ່ງດາວພະອັງຄານຫຼືບໍ່.”
ດາວພະອັງຄານ ເກືອບວ່າບໍ່ມີບັນຍາກາດເລີຍ ທີ່ປ້ອງກັນຈາກອຸນຫະພູມຮ້ອນຈັດ ຫຼື
ໜາວຈັດ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ລົບ 130 ອົງສາເຊັນຕີເກຣດໃນຢາມກາງຄືນ ໄປຫາ 90 ອົງສາໃນ
ຕອນທ່ຽງ. ນອກນີ້ແລ້ວ ມັນຍັງບໍ່ມີແຮງດຶງດູດຄືກັນກັບໂລກມະນຸດ ທີ່ປ້ອງກັນລັງສີ
ກອສມິກ ສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ມີຊີວິດດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກກັນ ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດລອດຊີວິດໄດ້ ຢູ່
ເທິ່ງໜ້າດິນ.
ທ່ານແອັບບີ ຮັຕຕີ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານນຳສົ່ງເອັກໂຊມາຣສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫລຸ່ມລົງໄປຫຼາຍຊັ້ນ
ຂອງກ້ອນຫີນ ຊຶ່ງບາງທີກໍຢູ່ບ່ອນແຕກແຫງລະຫວ່າງຫີນສອງຊັ້ນບ່ອນທີ່ອາດມີນໍ້າ
ຄ້າງຢູ່ ແລະບ່ອນຫັ້ນອາດຈະເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ເໝາະສົມສຳລັບຊີວິດ ຊຶ່ງອາດຍັງຢູ່ລອດ
ມາກໍເປັນໄດ້."
ການຂາດທົ່ງແມ່ເຫລັກກ້າ ຫຼືແຮງດຶງດູດ ກໍແມ່ນເປັນການທ້າທາຍອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ເຂັມທິດເຮັດວຽກບໍ່ໄດ້ ຢູ່ເທິ່ງດາວພະອັງຄານ. ໃນໄລຍະ 54 ລ້ານກິໂລແມັດຈາກ
ໂລກມະນຸດ ປະກອບກັບການໝູນໂຕຂອງໂລກ ມັນກໍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບັງຄັບຍານຫຸ່ນຍົນ
ໄດ້ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກຈາກໂລກ ອັນເປັນວຽກທີ່ສັບສົນພໍສົມຄວນ.
ທ່ານຮັຕຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພາະສະນັ້ນຈຶ່ງວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວ ຢູ່ເທິງໜ້າໜ້າ
ດິນ ຖ້າມັນເຫັນວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າມັນ ຈົ່ງຕັດສິນໃຈໄດ້ໂລດວ່າ ມັນຕ້ອງໄປ
ບ່ອນໃດ ມັນຈະເລືອກເອົາທາງເສັ້ນໃດຈ່ຶງຈະປອດໄພ ແລ້ວກໍແລ່ນໄປດ້ວຍຕົນ
ເອງ. ທ່ານຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງດ້ວຍວິທະຍາສາດ ໃນຊົ່ວຊີວິດຂອງຍານ
ດັ່ງກ່າວ."
ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດກ່າວວ່າ ເວລາໃດທີ່ມັນລົງໄປເຖິງໜ້າດາວພະອັງຄານຢ່າງ
ປອດໄພ ຍານເອັກໂຊມາຣສ໌ ກໍຈະສາມາດເດີນທາງໄປໄດ້ໄກເຖິງ 100 ແມັດຕໍ່ມື້
ເຈາະດິນລົງໄປ ຊອກຫາຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ີມີ.
If everything goes according to the plan, the European Space Agency, ESA, will launch its first robotic exploration vehicle to Mars in 2020. A prototype of the advanced 6-wheeled rover is now undergoing various tests in order to prove that it will be able to withstand the extreme environmental conditions on Mars. VOA's George Putic has more.]]
Slowly rolling across specially dried sand at the Airbus' testing site in Stevenage, north of London -- the ExoMars Rover is proving that its wheels can easily conform to the shape of rocks.
There's a good reason why they are not made of rubber, says ESA's mechanical engineer Abbie Hutty.
"We don't want to take anything that's organic from Earth with us. So we've managed to create this wheel that's fully flexible but made out of effectively a membrane, a spring, of metal."
The ExoMars Rover project, developed by ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will be the first specifically dedicated to search for signs of life.
"All missions up to now have only dug the top five centimeters of the surface. And we will go down to two meters. This is very important because it is in the subsurface and at that depth that we have the best chance of finding evidence for the possible past presence of life on Mars."
Mars has almost no atmosphere to shield it from extreme temperatures, ranging from minus 130 degrees centigrade at night to plus 90 degrees at noon.
It also does not have a magnetic field like earth's, which blocks cosmic radiation, so life as we know it - couldn't survive on its surface.
"Down below different layers of rocks, maybe in a fissure between two different layers of rocks where there's water deposits and that kind of thing that could be a nice place for that life to still be surviving."
The lack of a magnetic field presents another challenge a compass does not work on Mars. At a distance of 54 million kilometers from Earth, combined with the planet's rotation -- that makes driving the rover remotely - a fairly complex task.
"So while it's just on its own on the planet surface, if it can look at what's in front of it, decide where it's got to go, how it's going to pick its path safely through that and drive all by itself, you can do a lot more science during the lifetime of the rover."
Scientists say once it lands safely on Mars the ExoMars Rover will be able to travel up to 100 meters per day, drilling the soil and looking for signs of life.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ