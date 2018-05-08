ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທຸກສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ເປັນໄປຕາມ​ແຜນການ ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ອົງ​ການ​ອະວະກາດ

​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຫຼື ESA ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຫຸ່ນຍົນສຳຫຼວດ ໄປຍັງ​ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງຄານ​ ໃນ​ປີ 2020. ໂຕແບບ

ສຳຫຼວດ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫົກ​ລໍ້​ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຫຼາ​ຍຢ່າງ ​ເພື່ອ​ພິສຸດ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ

ມັນສາມາດຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບ​ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຈັດ ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງຄານໄດ້. ນັກ

​ຂ່າວ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຈອດ​ສ໌ ພິວຕິກ ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້​ມຕື່ມຊຶ່ງ ກິ່ງ​ສະຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍລະອຽດ

ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ.

ດ້ວຍການແລ່ນ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ຊ້າໆ ເທິ່ງຂີ້​ຊາຍ​ແຫ້ງ ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ທົດ​ລອງ​ແອ​ບັສ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​

ສະ​ຕີເວີນາສ ​ເໜືອນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ລອນ​ດອນຂຶ້ນໄປນັ້ນ ຍານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່ວ່າ ​ເອັກ​ໂຊມາຣສ໌

​ໂຣ​ເວີຣກຳລັງ​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ ລໍ້​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ ສາມາດ​ເດີນ​ໄປໄດ້ດີ ​ຕາມ​ຮູ​ບຮ່າງລັກສະນະ​ຂອງ​

ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ.

ທ່ານນາງແ​ອັບ​ບີ ຮັຕຕີ ​ວິສະວະກອນ​ກົນ​ຈັກ ທີ່ອົງການ​ອີ​ແອ​ສ​ເອ ກ່າວ​ວ່າມີ​ເຫ​ດຜົນ

ດີ​ບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ນີ້​ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ດ້ວຍ​ຢາງ.

ທ່ານ​ ຮັຕຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຢາກໃຊ້​ອັນ​ໃດ​ ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂລກ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໄປ​ກັບພວກ

ເຮົາ. ​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງສາມາດ​ສ້າງ​ລໍ້​ນີ້ຂຶ້ນມາ ທີ່​ປັບ​ໂຕ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມທີ່ ​ແຕ່​

ເຮັດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເນື້ອເຍື່ອທີ່ມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ຍືດອອກ​ຍືດເຂົ້າໄປມາໄດ້ ດ້ວຍໂລຫະ.”

​ໂຄ​ງການເອັກ​ໂຊ​ມາຣສ໌ ​ໂຣ​ເວີ ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນມາ ​ໂດຍ ESA ​ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະວະ

ກາດຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ໂຣສ​ໂກ​ສ​ໂມ​ສ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ທີ່ອຸທິດ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ ໃຫ້ແກ່

ການ​ຊອກຄົ້ນຫາວ່າ ມີສິ່ງທີ່ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານ​ຈອດ ວາ​ໂກ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຂອງ​ໂຄ​ງການ​ເອັກ​ໂຊ​ມາຣສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຈົນເຖິງ​ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ມີ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຂຸດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ ໜ້າດິນພຽງຫ້າ

ຊັ​ງຕີ​ແມັດ​ເທົ່ານັ້ນ​. ​ແລ້ວ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍຈະຂຸດລົງໄປຕື່ມ​ ເລິກເຖງ​ສອງ​ແມັດ. ເລື່ອງນີ້

ມັນ​ເປັນສິ່ງສຳ​ຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ​ເພາະວ່າ ​ຢູ່ຫລຸ່ມ​ລົງ​ໄປ ລົງໄປເລິກໆ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ

ຫຼາຍ​ ​ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເຫັນຫລັກ​ຖານ ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ວ່າ​ ໃນໄລຍະຜ່ານ​ມາຈະມີສິ່ງທີ່ມີ

ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ເທິ່ງດາວ​ພະ​ອັງຄານຫຼືບໍ່.”

ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງຄານ ເກື​ອບວ່າບໍ່​ມີ​ບັນຍາກາດເລີຍ​ ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຈາກ​ອຸນຫະພູມ​ຮ້ອນ​ຈັດ ຫຼື

ໜາວຈັດ ​ຕັ້ງແຕ່ລົບ 130 ອົງສາ​ເຊັນ​ຕີ​ເກຣດ​ໃນ​ຢາມ​ກາງຄືນ ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ 90 ອົງສາ​ໃນ​

ຕອນ​ທ່ຽງ. ນອກນີ້ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ຍັງບໍ່​ມີ​ແຮງດຶງດູດ​ຄື​ກັນກັບ​ໂລກ​ມະນຸດ ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ລັງ​ສີ

ກ​ອສມິກ ສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ມີ​ຊີວິດ​ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ຈັກກັນ ທີ່​ຈະບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ລອດ​ຊີວິດໄດ້ ຢູ່​

​ເທິ່ງໜ້າ​ດິນ.

ທ່ານ​ແອັບ​ບີ ຮັຕຕີ ຜູ້​ບໍລິຫາ​ນນຳ​ສົ່ງ​ເອັກ​ໂຊ​ມາຣສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຫລຸ່​ມລົງ​ໄປ​ຫຼາຍ​ຊັ້ນ

ຂອງ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ ຊຶ່ງບາງ​ທີກໍຢູ່ບ່ອນ​ແຕກ​ແຫງ​ລະຫວ່າງຫີນສອງຊັ້ນບ່ອນ​ທີ່ອາດມີ​ນໍ້າ

​ຄ້າງຢູ່​ ​ແລະບ່ອນຫັ້ນ​ອາດຈະເປັນ​ບ່ອນທີ່ເໝາະສົມ​ສຳລັບ​ຊີວິດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ອາດຍັງຢູ່ລອດ

ມາກໍເປັນໄດ້."

ການ​ຂາດ​ທົ່ງ​ແມ່​ເຫລັກ​ກ້າ ຫຼືແຮງດຶງດູດ ​ກໍແມ່ນເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຊຶ່ງເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ເຂັມທິດເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ​ຢູ່​ເທິ່ງດາວ​ພະ​ອັງຄານ. ໃນ​ໄລຍະ​ 54 ລ້ານ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຈາກ​

ໂລກ​ມະນຸດ ປະກອບ​ກັບ​ການ​ໝູນໂຕ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ມັນກໍຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບັງຄັບ​ຍານຫຸ່ນຍົນ

ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ຫ່າ​ງ​ໄກຈາກໂລກ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ວຽກ​ທີ່​ສັບສົນ​ພໍ​ສົມຄວນ.

ທ່າ​ນຮັຕຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຈຶ່ງວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຢູ່​ໂດດດ່ຽວ ຢູ່​ເທິງໜ້າ​ໜ້າ

ດິນ ຖ້າມັນເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່ໜ້າ​ມັນ ຈົ່ງຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້ໂລດວ່າ ​ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄປ​

ບ່ອນ​ໃດ ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເລືອກເອົາທາງ​ເສັ້ນໃດຈ່ຶງຈະ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ ​ແລ້ວກໍ​ແລ່ນໄປດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ

ເອງ. ທ່ານຈະ​ສາມາດ​ເຮັດໄດ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງດ້ວຍ​ວິທະຍາສາດ ​ໃນຊົ່ວ​ຊີວິດ​ຂອງ​ຍານ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ."

ບັນດາ​ນັກວິທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເວລາ​ໃດທີ່​ມັນ​ລົງໄປ​ເຖິງ​ໜ້າ​ດາວ​ພະ​ອັງຄານ​ຢ່າງ

​ປອດ​ໄພ ຍານ​ເອັກ​ໂຊ​ມາຣສ໌ ກໍຈະ​ສາມາດ​ເດີນທາງໄປ​ໄດ້ໄກເຖິງ 100 ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ມື້ ​

ເຈາະ​ດິນລົງໄປ ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ີມີ​.

If everything goes according to the plan, the European Space Agency, ESA, will launch its first robotic exploration vehicle to Mars in 2020. A prototype of the advanced 6-wheeled rover is now undergoing various tests in order to prove that it will be able to withstand the extreme environmental conditions on Mars. VOA's George Putic has more.]]



Slowly rolling across specially dried sand at the Airbus' testing site in Stevenage, north of London -- the ExoMars Rover is proving that its wheels can easily conform to the shape of rocks.



There's a good reason why they are not made of rubber, says ESA's mechanical engineer Abbie Hutty.



"We don't want to take anything that's organic from Earth with us. So we've managed to create this wheel that's fully flexible but made out of effectively a membrane, a spring, of metal."



The ExoMars Rover project, developed by ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will be the first specifically dedicated to search for signs of life.



"All missions up to now have only dug the top five centimeters of the surface. And we will go down to two meters. This is very important because it is in the subsurface and at that depth that we have the best chance of finding evidence for the possible past presence of life on Mars."



Mars has almost no atmosphere to shield it from extreme temperatures, ranging from minus 130 degrees centigrade at night to plus 90 degrees at noon.



It also does not have a magnetic field like earth's, which blocks cosmic radiation, so life as we know it - couldn't survive on its surface.



"Down below different layers of rocks, maybe in a fissure between two different layers of rocks where there's water deposits and that kind of thing that could be a nice place for that life to still be surviving."



The lack of a magnetic field presents another challenge a compass does not work on Mars. At a distance of 54 million kilometers from Earth, combined with the planet's rotation -- that makes driving the rover remotely - a fairly complex task.



"So while it's just on its own on the planet surface, if it can look at what's in front of it, decide where it's got to go, how it's going to pick its path safely through that and drive all by itself, you can do a lot more science during the lifetime of the rover."



Scientists say once it lands safely on Mars the ExoMars Rover will be able to travel up to 100 meters per day, drilling the soil and looking for signs of life.