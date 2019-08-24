ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຊີ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ ​ພວມ​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ຕໍ່​ເຂດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຂອງ​

ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ (Idlib) ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົດ​ສອບ ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນທີ່

​ພວມ​ແໜ້ນ​ແຟ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງເທີ​ກີກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​

ພວກ​ກະບົດ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ ຄວາມເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍເຕືອນ​ເຖິງ “ວິ

​ກິ​ດກ​ານ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ.”

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນ​ະ​ທີ່​ດາ​ມາ​ກັ​ສ ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃສ່ແຂວງອິດ​ລິບ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເທີ

​ກີ ທ່ານ​ຣີເຊັບ ເຕ​ຢິບ ເອີ​ດວນ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຫາຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ ຝ່າຍ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວາ​ນີ້ ຄື ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ເດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເທີ​ກີ ລ​າຍ​ງານການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​

ທັງ​ສອງ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ເອີ​ດວນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ແລະ​

ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງໃນ​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບໄດ້​ເປັນຜົນ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິ​ດ​ການ ມະ​ນຸດ​

ສະ​ທຳແລະ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງທີ່​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງ​

ເທີ​ກີ.”

ມົ​ສ​ກູ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມທີ່​ຈະ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​

ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ ທີ່​ຈະກຳ​ຈັດ​ໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແລະ​ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ ຕ່າງ​ກໍໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສົງ​

ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ແຕ່​ປະ​ເທດທັງ​ສອງ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັນ​ເພື່ອຍຸ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຫ​າ​

ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ.

ທ່ານ​ກາ​ລິບ ດາ​ເລ ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ຈາ​ກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​

ໄລ​ອັອກ​ສ​ຝອດ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ຂອງການ​ທົດ​ສອບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ

ໃນຄວາ​ມ​ອົດ​ທົນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະການຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ແທ້ໆ.”

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ ແລະ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ເພື່ອຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ບໍ່

ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ບຸກໂຈມ​ຕີຕໍ່ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງອິດ​ລິບ. ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​

ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ ​ເຂດ​ກັນ​ຊົນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ແລະ​

ກຳ​ລັງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ພວກ​ກະ

​ບົດ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

​ມີ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ດ່ານກວດ​ທະ​ຫານ ຂອງ​ເທີ​ກີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສິ​ບ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ​ ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ

ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.



A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-controlled Idlib enclave is putting Turkey's recent rapprochement with Russia to the test. Ankara, which backs the rebels, is voicing alarm over the attack, warning of a "humanitarian crisis."



With Damascus stepping up its assault on Idlib, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached out Friday to his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.



"Erdogan told Putin that attacks and cease-fire violations in Idlib have resulted in a major humanitarian crisis and have become a very serious threat against Turkish national security," the official Turkish readout of the telephone conversation said.



Moscow said "they agreed to activate mutual efforts, with the goal of liquidating the terrorist threat coming from this region."



While Moscow and Ankara back rival sides in the Syrian civil war, the two countries have been cooperating to end the conflict, as part of a broader rapprochement.



"Idlib is one of the main stress tests of the relationship if the situation really gets out of hand," said Galip Dalay, a visiting scholar in international relations at Oxford University.



Last September, Ankara and Moscow brokered a deal to prevent a Syrian government offensive against rebels in Idlib. Along with a cease-fire, the agreement created a buffer zone between rebels and the regime forces. Ankara also committed to disarm rebels linked to terror groups.



Twelve Turkish military observation posts were set up across Idlib as part of monitoring efforts.