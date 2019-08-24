ລັດຖະບານຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໜູນຫຼັງ ພວມເປີດສາກບຸກໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ເຂດຄວບຄຸມຂອງ
ພວກກະບົດ ໃນແຂວງອິດລິບ (Idlib) ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນການທົດສອບ ຕໍ່ຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່
ພວມແໜ້ນແຟ້ນຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ລະຫວ່າງເທີກີກັບຣັດເຊຍ. ອັງກາຣາ ຊຶ່ງໜູນຫຼັງ
ພວກກະບົດ ໄດ້ສະແດງ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍເຕືອນເຖິງ “ວິ
ກິດການທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ດາມາກັສ ເພີ້ມການໂຈມຕີຂອງຕົນໃສ່ແຂວງອິດລິບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີເທີ
ກີ ທ່ານຣີເຊັບ ເຕຢິບ ເອີດວນ ກໍໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ໄປຫາຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງ ຝ່າຍຣັດເຊຍຂອງທ່ານ
ໃນວັນສຸກວານີ້ ຄື ທ່ານວລາເດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເທີກີ ລາຍງານການສົນທະນາທາງໂທລະສັບ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ທັງສອງ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານເອີດວນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ທ່ານປູຕິນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີ ແລະ
ການລະເມີດການຢຸດຍິງໃນແຂວງອິດລິບໄດ້ເປັນຜົນພາໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການ ມະນຸດ
ສະທຳແລະໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນເລື້ອງຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ
ເທີກີ.”
ມົສກູ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະລິເລີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຮ່ວມກັນ ໂດຍມີ
ເປົ້າໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະກຳຈັດໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ມາຈາກຂົງເຂດ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມົສກູ ແລະອັງກາຣາ ຕ່າງກໍໜູນຫຼັງພັກຝ່າຍທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກຢູ່ໃນສົງ
ຄາມກາງເມືອງຂອງຊີເຣຍ ແຕ່ປະເທດທັງສອງ ກໍໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັນເພື່ອຍຸຕິບັນຫາ
ຂັດແຍ້ງ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ.
ທ່ານກາລິບ ດາເລ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຄວາມສຳພັນສາກົນ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາ
ໄລອັອກສຝອດສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຂວງອິດລິບເປັນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການທົດສອບທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ໃນຄວາມອົດທົນ ຖ້າຫາກສະຖານະການຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ໄດ້ແທ້ໆ.”
ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາແລ້ວນີ້ ອັງກາຣາ ແລະມົສກູໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງບໍ່
ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຊີເຣຍ ບຸກໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ພວກກະບົດ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງອິດລິບ. ພ້ອມກັບການ
ຢຸດຍິງ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງ ເຂດກັນຊົນລະຫວ່າງພວກກະບົດ ແລະ
ກຳລັງລັດຖະບານ. ອັງກາຣາຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະປົດອາວຸດພວກກະ
ບົດ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບບັນດາກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ມີການສ້າງຕັ້ງດ່ານກວດທະຫານ ຂອງເທີກີຂຶ້ນສິບສອງແຫ່ງ ຢູ່ທົ່ວແຂວງອິດລິບ
ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອສັງເກດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.
A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-controlled Idlib enclave is putting Turkey's recent rapprochement with Russia to the test. Ankara, which backs the rebels, is voicing alarm over the attack, warning of a "humanitarian crisis."
With Damascus stepping up its assault on Idlib, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached out Friday to his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.
"Erdogan told Putin that attacks and cease-fire violations in Idlib have resulted in a major humanitarian crisis and have become a very serious threat against Turkish national security," the official Turkish readout of the telephone conversation said.
Moscow said "they agreed to activate mutual efforts, with the goal of liquidating the terrorist threat coming from this region."
While Moscow and Ankara back rival sides in the Syrian civil war, the two countries have been cooperating to end the conflict, as part of a broader rapprochement.
"Idlib is one of the main stress tests of the relationship if the situation really gets out of hand," said Galip Dalay, a visiting scholar in international relations at Oxford University.
Last September, Ankara and Moscow brokered a deal to prevent a Syrian government offensive against rebels in Idlib. Along with a cease-fire, the agreement created a buffer zone between rebels and the regime forces. Ankara also committed to disarm rebels linked to terror groups.
Twelve Turkish military observation posts were set up across Idlib as part of monitoring efforts.