ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ Infrastructure

News Words: Infrastructure

Welcome to Voice of America’s News Words, where we talk about words you may have heard in the news.

This News Word describes things that are important to modern life.

Infrastructure(6) 3:39 F5.8.15 SL

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel says they have clear guidelines.

((CHUCK HAGEL, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE))

"Protect our people and critical infrastructures in Iraq.””(11)

Infrastructure is a word for the physical structures needed to operate a society or country. These can include roads, railways, airports and seaports. They make transportation possible or provide water, electricity or fuel.

Now, when you hear the word infrastructure,

your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

Find us on Facebook, VOA Learning English. Friend us and, or, send us a comment!

Infrastructure(6)

​ໃນ​ລາຍການ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອມື້​ນີ້ ເຮົາຈະ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ Infrastructure

ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ​ອາດ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂ່າວມາ​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.​ This News Word describes things that are important to modern life. ຄຳ​ສັບ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ອະທິບາຍ​ເຖິງສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຊິວິດ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່. ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ພາກສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel says they have clear guidelines. ((CHUCK HAGEL, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE)) ນັກ​ຂ່າວຜູ້​ນັ້ນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Chuck Hagel ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແນວທາງ​ຊີ້​ນຳອັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ.

"Protect our people and critical infrastructures in Iraq.””(11) ເພື່ອປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແລະ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ພື້ນຖານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຍິ່ງ​ໃນອິຣັກ.​ ​ ​

Infrastructure is a word for the physical structures needed to operate a society or country. Infrastructure ແມ່ນຄຳ​ສັບ ທີ່​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ ໂຄງ​ລ່າງທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ປະ​ທຳ ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນສຳລັບການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສັງຄົມ​ຫຼື ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຊາດ​ບ້ານເມືອງ.

These can include roads, railways, airports and seaports. ສິ່ງທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ອາດ​ມີ​ລວມທັງຖະໜົນ​ຫົນທາງ, ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ, ສະໜາມບິນ ​ແລະ​ ທ່າ​ກໍ່າ​ປັ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ. They make transportation possible or provide water, electricity or fuel. ສິ່ງດ່ັງກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ຈຳ​ເປັນສຳລັບ​ການ​ໄປມາ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ

ຫຼື​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ດື່ມ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຊ້​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃຊ້ ຫຼື​ໃຫ້​ມີເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ໃຊ້​ແລະ​ອື່ນໆ. Now, when you hear the word infrastructure,

your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means. ບັດນີ້ ທ່ານ​ຄື​ຊິ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຄໍານີ້ໄດ້ດີ​ພໍ​ສົມຄວນແລ້ວ​ຕິ​ເໜາະ​ແລະ​ເທື່ອ​ໜ້າ ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ infrastructure ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຄົງ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ເລື້ອງ​ລາວ​ຂອງ​ຂ່າວ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ.

Find us on Facebook, VOA Learning English. Friend us and, or, send us a comment! ຢ່າ​ລືມຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ມາຫາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໂດຍ​ທາງ​ເຟດບຸກຫຼື​ທາງອີເມລ. ຂໍ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ.