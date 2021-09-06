ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວພາສາອັງກິດ Infrastructure

News Words: Infrastructure
Welcome to Voice of America’s News Words, where we talk about words you may have heard in the news.
This News Word describes things that are important to modern life.
Infrastructure(6) 3:39 F5.8.15 SL
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel says they have clear guidelines.
((CHUCK HAGEL, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE))
"Protect our people and critical infrastructures in Iraq.””(11)
Infrastructure is a word for the physical structures needed to operate a society or country. These can include roads, railways, airports and seaports. They make transportation possible or provide water, electricity or fuel.
Now, when you hear the word infrastructure,
your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ໃນລາຍການ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວີໂອເອມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາຈະຮຽນຄຳວ່າ Infrastructure
ຊຶ່ງທ່ານອາດເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວມາແລ້ວກໍເປັນໄດ້. This News Word describes things that are important to modern life. ຄຳສັບດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະອະທິບາຍເຖິງສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຊິວິດສະໄໝໃໝ່. ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ຈະແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງລາຍງານຈາກນັກຂ່າວ.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel says they have clear guidelines. ((CHUCK HAGEL, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE)) ນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ນັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ Chuck Hagel ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າມີແນວທາງຊີ້ນຳອັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ.
"Protect our people and critical infrastructures in Iraq.””(11) ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາແລະໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈຳເປັນຍິ່ງໃນອິຣັກ.
Infrastructure is a word for the physical structures needed to operate a society or country. Infrastructure ແມ່ນຄຳສັບ ທີ່ໝາຍເຖິງ ໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ເປັນຮູບປະທຳ ທີ່ຈຳເປັນສຳລັບການດຳເນີນການຂອງສັງຄົມຫຼື ຂອງປະເທດຊາດບ້ານເມືອງ.
These can include roads, railways, airports and seaports. ສິ່ງທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ອາດມີລວມທັງຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ, ທາງລົດໄຟ, ສະໜາມບິນ ແລະ ທ່າກໍ່າປັ່ນເປັນຕົ້ນ. They make transportation possible or provide water, electricity or fuel. ສິ່ງດ່ັງກ່າວແມ່ນຈຳເປັນສຳລັບການໄປມາຂົນສົ່ງ
ຫຼືໃຫ້ມີນ້ຳດື່ມນ້ຳໃຊ້ໃຫ້ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ຫຼືໃຫ້ມີເຊື້ອໄຟໃຊ້ແລະອື່ນໆ. Now, when you hear the word infrastructure,
your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means. ບັດນີ້ ທ່ານຄືຊິເຂົ້າໃຈຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄໍານີ້ໄດ້ດີພໍສົມຄວນແລ້ວຕິເໜາະແລະເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ infrastructure ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ ທ່ານກໍຄົງຈະເຂົ້າໃຈເລື້ອງລາວຂອງຂ່າວໄດ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ.
Find us on Facebook, VOA Learning English. Friend us and, or, send us a comment! ຢ່າລືມຕິດຕໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມຄິດຄວາມເຫັນມາຫາພວກເຮົາໂດຍທາງເຟດບຸກຫຼືທາງອີເມລ. ຂໍຂອບໃຈ.
