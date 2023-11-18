NEWS WORDS: INSURGENCY

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Many times, you hear this word in stories about war or violence in a country:

Nigeria says it’s turning the tide against the homegrown radical insurgency, Boko Haram, that it has wrestled with since 2009.

“Insurgency” is a word that means a group of people who are trying to take over a government.

Insurgents use subversion and violence to achieve their goals.

They can be members of a group who rebel against their leaders.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ, ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສົງ​ຄາມ ຫຼື ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ:

ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ, ໂບ​ໂກ ຮາ​ຣາມ, ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ນຳ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2009 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

“Insurgency” ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ນຶ່ງ.

“Insurgency” ແປ​ຕາມ​ຕົງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ. ພວກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນມັກ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເພື່ອ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ.

ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ ຜູ້​ທີ່ກໍ່​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ.

Now, when you hear the word “Insurgency”, your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Insurgency” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.