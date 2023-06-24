ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ CRUDE

NEWS WORDS: CRUDE

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ

This word is about the oil industry.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອຸດສາຫະກຳນໍ້າມັນ.

CRUDE

CRUDE: ຄຣູດ

US gasoline prices are at the lowest level in years, thanks to falling crude oil prices.

Crude prices plunged because slowing economies in Europe and Asia reduced demand for energy, just as surging crude production in the United States increased the oil supply.

ລາຄານໍ້າມັນແອັດ​ຊັງ​ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບ ຫລາຍປີ, ຍ້ອນລາຄານໍ້າມັນດິບທີ່ຕົກຕໍ່າລົງ.

ລາຄານໍ້າມັນດິບໄດ້ຕົກຕໍ່​າ ຍ້ອນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຊ້າລົງໃນ ຢູໂຣບ, ແລະ ເອເຊຍກໍໄດ້ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການສຳລັບພະລັງງານລົງ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການຜະລິດນໍ້າມັນດິບຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ນ້ຳມັນກໍ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

Here, crude means oil that is unprocessed.

ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ crude ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ນໍ້າມັນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກັ່ນ.

Oil is shipped in crude form and finished at refineries, or factories.

ນໍ້າມັນຖືກຂົນ​ສົ່ງໃນຮູບແບບນໍ້າມັນດິບ ແລະ ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ກັ່ນ, ຫຼື ຢູ່ໂຮງງານ.

Crude can also describe people’s behavior.

Crude ຍັງສາມາດອະ​ທິ​ບາຍເຖິງ ການປະພຶດຂອງຄົນ.

It means they are rough, and have bad manners.

ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເກງ​ໃຈ ແລະ ​ມີມາ​ລະ​ຍາດບໍ່ດີ.

So the next time you hear the word crude, you will know what this News Word means.

ສະນັ້ນເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ crude, ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.