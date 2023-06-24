ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ CRUDE

NEWS WORDS: CRUDE
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ
This word is about the oil industry.
ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອຸດສາຫະກຳນໍ້າມັນ.
CRUDE
CRUDE: ຄຣູດ
US gasoline prices are at the lowest level in years, thanks to falling crude oil prices.
Crude prices plunged because slowing economies in Europe and Asia reduced demand for energy, just as surging crude production in the United States increased the oil supply.
ລາຄານໍ້າມັນແອັດຊັງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບ ຫລາຍປີ, ຍ້ອນລາຄານໍ້າມັນດິບທີ່ຕົກຕໍ່າລົງ.
ລາຄານໍ້າມັນດິບໄດ້ຕົກຕໍ່າ ຍ້ອນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຊ້າລົງໃນ ຢູໂຣບ, ແລະ ເອເຊຍກໍໄດ້ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການສຳລັບພະລັງງານລົງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຜະລິດນໍ້າມັນດິບຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ການສະໜອງນ້ຳມັນກໍໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ.
Here, crude means oil that is unprocessed.
ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ crude ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ນໍ້າມັນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກັ່ນ.
Oil is shipped in crude form and finished at refineries, or factories.
ນໍ້າມັນຖືກຂົນສົ່ງໃນຮູບແບບນໍ້າມັນດິບ ແລະ ສຳເລັດຢູ່ໂຮງກັ່ນ, ຫຼື ຢູ່ໂຮງງານ.
Crude can also describe people’s behavior.
Crude ຍັງສາມາດອະທິບາຍເຖິງ ການປະພຶດຂອງຄົນ.
It means they are rough, and have bad manners.
ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມເກງໃຈ ແລະ ມີມາລະຍາດບໍ່ດີ.
So the next time you hear the word crude, you will know what this News Word means.
ສະນັ້ນເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ crude, ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.