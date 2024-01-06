ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Surreal ແປວ່າ ມີລັກສະນະບໍ່ຄືຄວາມຈິງ.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word is the 2016 Merriam-Webster Dictionary word of the year.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຄໍາສັບແຫ່ງປີຂອງວັດຈະນານຸກົມ Merriam-Webster ປະຈໍາປີ 2016.

SURREAL: SURREAL

Merriam-Webster says web searches surreal rose after several world events and tragedies in 2016.

ໃນວັດຈະນານຸກົມຂອງ Merriam-Webster ກ່າວວ່າ ການຊອກ​ຫາຄໍາສັບ surreal ຢູ່ໃນເວັບໄຊທ໌ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງເຫດການ ແລະ ຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າຕ່າງໆໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນທົ່ວໂລກໃນປີ 2016.

But, the largest increase in searches for surreal came just after the United States presidential election in November.

ແຕ່ວ່າ, ການຄົ້ນຫາທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບຄໍາສັບ surreal ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດໃນເດືອນ ພະຈິກ.

Surreal describes something or someone as very strange or unusual. It can seem like a dream.

Surreal ອະທິບາຍເຖິງບາງສິ່ງ ຫຼື ບາງຄົນ ທີ່ແປກປະຫຼາດ ຫຼື ຜິດປົກກະຕິ. ມັນອາດຈະຄ້າຍຄືກັບຄວາມຝັນ.

Surreal is often used to describe something shocking.

Surreal ມັກນໍາໃຊ້ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍບາງສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ.