ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ສົດ
site logo site logo
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ວັນເສົາ, ໐໖ ມັງກອນ ໒໐໒໔
ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Surreal ແປວ່າ ມີລັກສະນະບໍ່ຄືຄວາມຈິງ

ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Surreal ແປວ່າ ມີລັກສະນະບໍ່ຄືຄວາມຈິງ
Embed
ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Surreal ແປວ່າ ມີລັກສະນະບໍ່ຄືຄວາມຈິງ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:00 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Surreal ແປວ່າ ມີລັກສະນະບໍ່ຄືຄວາມຈິງ.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

Embed
ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Surreal ແປວ່າ ມີລັກສະນະບໍ່ຄືຄວາມຈິງ
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ວີໂອເອລາວ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:49 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

This news word is the 2016 Merriam-Webster Dictionary word of the year.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຄໍາສັບແຫ່ງປີຂອງວັດຈະນານຸກົມ Merriam-Webster ປະຈໍາປີ 2016.

SURREAL: SURREAL

Merriam-Webster says web searches surreal rose after several world events and tragedies in 2016.

ໃນວັດຈະນານຸກົມຂອງ Merriam-Webster ກ່າວວ່າ ການຊອກ​ຫາຄໍາສັບ surreal ຢູ່ໃນເວັບໄຊທ໌ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງເຫດການ ແລະ ຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າຕ່າງໆໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນທົ່ວໂລກໃນປີ 2016.

But, the largest increase in searches for surreal came just after the United States presidential election in November.

ແຕ່ວ່າ, ການຄົ້ນຫາທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບຄໍາສັບ surreal ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດໃນເດືອນ ພະຈິກ.

Surreal describes something or someone as very strange or unusual. It can seem like a dream.

Surreal ອະທິບາຍເຖິງບາງສິ່ງ ຫຼື ບາງຄົນ ທີ່ແປກປະຫຼາດ ຫຼື ຜິດປົກກະຕິ. ມັນອາດຈະຄ້າຍຄືກັບຄວາມຝັນ.

Surreal is often used to describe something shocking.

Surreal ມັກນໍາໃຊ້ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍບາງສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ.

ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG