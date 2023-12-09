ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ President-elect ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word is the official name of a political job.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຊື່ທາງການຂອງວຽກງານການເມືອງ.

PRESIDENT-ELECT: PRESIDENT-ELECT

Following a bruising political contest, President-elect Donald Trump sought to pave the way for reuniting the country.

ຫຼັງຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງການເມືອງທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສັບສົນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ ຖືກເລືອກ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ພະຍາຍາມແຜ້ວທາງເພື່ອລວມປະເທດອີກຄັ້ງ.

I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກວ່າ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະມາລວມຕົວກັນເປັນ ປະຊາຊົນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວກັນ.

In the United States the president-elect is the winner of the presidential election in early November.

ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ president-elect ແມ່ນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນພະຈິກ.

Months later, on January 20, the president-elect becomes president and is responsible for the duties of that office for the next four years.

ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ, ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ ຈະກາຍມາເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ໜ້າທີ່ຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນຕໍາ ແໜ່ງເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 4 ປີຕໍ່​ໄປ.