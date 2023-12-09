ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ President-elect ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This news word is the official name of a political job.
ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນຊື່ທາງການຂອງວຽກງານການເມືອງ.
PRESIDENT-ELECT: PRESIDENT-ELECT
Following a bruising political contest, President-elect Donald Trump sought to pave the way for reuniting the country.
ຫຼັງຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງການເມືອງທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສັບສົນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ ຖືກເລືອກ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ພະຍາຍາມແຜ້ວທາງເພື່ອລວມປະເທດອີກຄັ້ງ.
I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກວ່າ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະມາລວມຕົວກັນເປັນ ປະຊາຊົນອັນນຶ່ງອັນດຽວກັນ.
In the United States the president-elect is the winner of the presidential election in early November.
ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ president-elect ແມ່ນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນພະຈິກ.
Months later, on January 20, the president-elect becomes president and is responsible for the duties of that office for the next four years.
ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ, ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ ຈະກາຍມາເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ໜ້າທີ່ຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນຕໍາ ແໜ່ງເປັນເວລາ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໄປ.