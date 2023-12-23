ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Persecuted ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຖືກລົບກວນ, ຖືກຂົ່ມເຫັງ

Welcomr to the Voice of America’s news words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This week’s news word comes from the Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວຂອງອາທິດນີ້ ແມ່ນມາຈາກຊຸມຊົນ ອະມາດີຢາ ໃນ ປາກິສຖານ.

PERSECUTED: PERSECUTED

Pakistani Ahmadiyyas have been persecuted for decades. Some members of the mainstream Muslim majority think Ahmadiyyas have changed a basic tenant of Islam.

ຊາວອະມາດີຢາ ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ຖືກບຽດບຽນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ. ສະມາຊິກບາງຄົນຂອງຊາວມຸສລິມສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຄິດວ່າ ຊາວອະມາດີຢາ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງການເປັນຢູ່ຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຂອງສາສະໜາອິສລາມ.

Now, the community complains about a new wave of persecution.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນພາກັນຮ້ອງທຸກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຶ້ນຂອງການຂົ່ມເຫັງຄັ້ງໃໝ່.

The Punjab government has banned all the books written by the declared messiah, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad.

ລັດຖະບານປຸນຈາບ ໄດ້ຫ້າມປຶ້ມທຸ​ກ​ຫົວທີ່ຂຽນໂດຍຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ​ເປັນພະເມຊີອາ, ເມຍຊາ ກູລໍາ ອະມາດ.

To be persecuted is to be treated terribly or unfairly, especially because racial, religious or political beliefs.

Persecuted ແມ່ນການຖືກປະຕິບັດນໍາຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະບໍ່ຍຸຕິທໍາ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມເຊື່ອທາງເຊື້ອຊາດສີ​ຜິວ, ສາສະໜາ ຫຼື ຄວາມເຊື່ອທາງການເມືອງ.

