ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Fake ແປວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ ຫຼືບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປອມ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.
This is a news word President Donald Trump often uses to describe media reports.
ນີ້ແມ່ນຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລທຣໍາ ມັກໃຊ້ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍເຖິງ ລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ.
FAKE: FAKE
We had hundreds of bidders; everybody wants to build our wall. Some of the fake news said, “I don’t think Donald Trump wants to build the wall.” Can you imagine if I said, “We’re not going to build a wall?” Fake news.
ພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ປະມູນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ, ທຸກໆຄົນຢາກສ້າງກໍາແພງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຂ່າວປອມບາງຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຢາກສ້າງກໍາແພງ.” ເຈົ້າສາມາດຈິນຕະນາການໄດ້ບໍ່ຖ້າຂ້ອຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ສ້າງກໍາແພງ?” ຂ່າວປອມ.
Something that is fake is not true.
ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປອມ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ.
It can also mean something that is meant to look real, but is not.
ມັນຍັງສາມາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຄວນຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າແທ້, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້.
In sports, “to fake” is to move in a way meant to trick an opponent.
ໃນກິລາ, “to fake” ແມ່ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນວິທີທີ່ຕັ້ງໃຈຈະຫຼອກຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້.
