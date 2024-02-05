ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Fake ແປວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ ຫຼືບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປອມ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This is a news word President Donald Trump often uses to describe media reports.

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລທຣໍາ ມັກໃຊ້ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍເຖິງ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ.

FAKE: FAKE

We had hundreds of bidders; everybody wants to build our wall. Some of the fake news said, “I don’t think Donald Trump wants to build the wall.” Can you imagine if I said, “We’re not going to build a wall?” Fake news.

ພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ປະມູນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ, ທຸກໆຄົນຢ​າກສ້າງກໍາແພງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຂ່າວປອມບາງຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຢາກ​ສ້າງກໍາແພງ.” ເຈົ້າສາມາດຈິນຕະນາການໄດ້​ບໍ່​ຖ້າຂ້ອຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ສ້າງກໍາແພງ?” ຂ່າວປອມ.

Something that is fake is not true.

ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປອມ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ.

It can also mean something that is meant to look real, but is not.

ມັນຍັງສາມາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຄວນ​ຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າແທ້, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້.

In sports, “to fake” is to move in a way meant to trick an opponent.

ໃນກິລາ, “to fake” ແມ່ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຈະຫຼອກ​ຄູ່​ຕໍ່​ສູ້.

