ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ສົດ
site logo site logo
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ວັນຈັນ, ໐໕ ກຸມພາ ໒໐໒໔
ຮຽນ-ພາສາອັງກິດ

ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Fake ແປວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ ຫຼືບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປອມ

Fake ຍັງສາມາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຄວນຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າແທ້, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້
Embed
Fake ຍັງສາມາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຄວນຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າແທ້, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:00 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Fake ແປວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ ຫຼືບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປອມ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

Embed
Fake ຍັງສາມາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຄວນຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າແທ້, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ວີໂອເອລາວ

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:42 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

This is a news word President Donald Trump often uses to describe media reports.

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລທຣໍາ ມັກໃຊ້ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍເຖິງ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ.

FAKE: FAKE

We had hundreds of bidders; everybody wants to build our wall. Some of the fake news said, “I don’t think Donald Trump wants to build the wall.” Can you imagine if I said, “We’re not going to build a wall?” Fake news.

ພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ປະມູນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ, ທຸກໆຄົນຢ​າກສ້າງກໍາແພງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຂ່າວປອມບາງຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຢາກ​ສ້າງກໍາແພງ.” ເຈົ້າສາມາດຈິນຕະນາການໄດ້​ບໍ່​ຖ້າຂ້ອຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ສ້າງກໍາແພງ?” ຂ່າວປອມ.

Something that is fake is not true.

ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ປອມ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ.

It can also mean something that is meant to look real, but is not.

ມັນຍັງສາມາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຄວນ​ຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າແທ້, ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນແທ້.

In sports, “to fake” is to move in a way meant to trick an opponent.

ໃນກິລາ, “to fake” ແມ່ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ຈະຫຼອກ​ຄູ່​ຕໍ່​ສູ້.

Like on Facebook @VOA Learning English.

ກົດໄລທ໌ຢູ່ໃນເຟສ໌ບຸກທີ່ Facebook @VOA Learning English.

ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG