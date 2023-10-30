ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Disenchanted

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການ ຮຽນຄໍາສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ.

This news word is about some rural voters who are famers in Cambodia.

ຄໍາສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວນາໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂອງ ກໍາປູເຈຍ.

DISENCHANTED: DISENCHANTED

Famers’ collectives, initially coming together to give themselves more bargaining power for their produce, are now turning their eye to local politics.

ການລວມກັນຂອງບັນດາຊາວນາ, ເຊິ່ງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນມາເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ ພວກຕົນມີອໍານາດຕໍ່ລອງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຜົນຜະລິດຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ປັດຈຸບັນ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນມຸມມອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມາໃສ່ການເມືອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

Starting in villages close to the capital, the Grassroots Democracy party’s founders say they are meeting with disenchanted voters and providing a platform for people to debate and vote on a range of party policies.

ໂດຍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນກັບບັນດາໝູ່ບ້ານທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ນະຄອນຫຼວງ, ບັນດາຜູ້ກໍຕັ້ງພັກປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕຮາກຫຍ້າກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງພົບປະກັບຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ແລະກໍາລັງສະໜອງເວທີສໍາລັບຜູ້ຄົນ ເພື່ອໂຕ້ວາທີ ແລະ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍຂອງພັກຕ່າງໆ.

Disenchanted means no longer happy or satisfied with something.

Disenchanted ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສຸກ ຫຼື ບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບບາງສິ່ງ.

Some famers in Cambodia are disenchanted with their leaders when it comes to helping farmers improve their crops.

ພວກຊາວນາໃນກໍາປູເຈຍບາງຄົນ ບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອເວົ້າ​ເຖິງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊາວກະສິກອນ ເພື່ອການຍົກລະດັບຄຸນນະພາບພືດ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.