ສົງຄາມທີ່ຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ສິ້ນສຸດແລ້ວ ແມ່ນຫຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ? ແລະຕໍ່ໄປແມ່ນຫຍັງ?

ສົງຄາມໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສົງຄາມທີ່ຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ແກ່ຍາວເກືອບ 20 ປີ. ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2001 ໄດ້ໂຄ່ລົ້ມ ລັດຖະບານຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ສະຖານທີ່ພັກພິງແກ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍກຸ່ມອາລ-ກາອີດາ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊ້ອບໃນການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 11 ກັນ ຍາຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ນາໆຊາດໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນອັຟການິສຖານມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີກໍຕາມ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດກ່ອນສົງຄາມໃກ້ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ກໍໄດ້ເຫັນກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ເຂົ້າຍຶດອຳນາດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ຂະນະທີ່ການຖອນກຳລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເກີດຄວາມສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະມີການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂະ ໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກືອບ 200 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ພ້ອມທັງສະມາຊິກທະຫານສະຫະລັດ 13 ຄົນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ຄາຣລາ ບາບບ໌ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສົງຄາມທີ່ຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຈົບລົງແລ້ວ.

ຍ້ອນການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງກຸ່ມອາລ-​ກາອີດາ ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກໍໄດ້ຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ​ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ບອກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈວ່າ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາພວກທະຫານທັງຫຼາຍ ກັບຄືນບ້ານໄດ້ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໄດ້ກ່ວວ່າ “ກອງທັບ ຕາມຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ໄດ້ເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປເຮັດໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການປ້ອງກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ເປັນບ່ອນຫລົບ​ລີ້​ ໃນການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຫຼືເປັນແປ້ນ​ຢັນສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຕໍ່ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້ຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ.”

ກອງທັບຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຫວັງວ່າ ການຖອນອອກໄປນັ້ນ ຄູ່ພາຄີໃນອັຟການິສຖານຂອງຕົນ ຈະມີໂອກາດຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານທານກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້.

ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນດັ່ງນັ້ນ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ຫຼັ່ງເຂົ້າໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນກາງເດືອນສິງຫາ ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕື່ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດເລີ້ມການຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກປະເທດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ ຮາມິດ ຄາຣຊາຍ (Hamid Karzai).

ທ່ານເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຫຼາຍ. ມີຄວາມສັບສົນຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອັຟການິສຖານເອງ ຫາກໍໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເຮືອ ບິນແລະໄດ້ບິນອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດ. ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເລີຍເຫັນອັນນັ້ນ ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້.”

ກອງກຳລັງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກແອບແລະຕິດອາວຸດໃຫ້ໂດຍກອງກຳລັງປະສົມ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ເປັນເວລາ 20 ປີນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ລົ້ມສະ ຫຼາຍພາຍໃນໜ້ອຍກວ່າ 20 ວັນ.

ພວກກຳລັງທະຫານບາງສ່ວນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ລູກປືນ ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງອາກາດ.

ພວກຜູ້ນຳທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນພື້ນທີ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໂດຍບັງຄັບພວກກຸ່ມອື່ນໆໃຫ້ຍອມຈຳນົນ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍໃຫ້ຫຼົບໜີ.

ທ່ານທອມມັສ ຈອສເຊີລິນ ຈາກມູນນິທິເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງວາລະ ສານສົງຄາທີ່ຍາວນານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນສົງຄາມມາໄດ້ 20 ປີ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດຮູ້ຫຍັງເລີຍ. ພວກເຂົາ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈເລີຍ--ການນຳດ້ານການທະຫານ ແລະການນຳດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ກໍບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈກຸ່ມອາລ-ກາອີດາ ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈສາຍສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງກຸ່ມເຫຼົ່າ ນັ້ນ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນ 124,000 ຄົນພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ..

...ແຕ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມອັນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຫລຸດລົງໂດຍການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນເກືອບ 200 ຄົນ ລວມທັງສະມາ ຊິກທະຫານສະຫະລັດ 13 ຄົນນຳດ້ວຍ.

ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນຕໍ່ມາ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼືໂດຣນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ ຕາມທີ່ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ກ່າວວ່າ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພວກໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຜິດພາດ ແລະໄດ້ສັງຫານພົນລະເຮືອນ ທີ່ບໍລິສຸດ 10 ຄົນ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ...ນາງນາສເຣຍ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຜ່ານໄປ ພວກເຂົາຍິງແກັສໃສ່ພວກເຮົາ ແລະພວກເຂົາຍິງປືນໃສ່ພວກເຮົາ.”

...ການຍົກຍ້າຍຄົນອອກ ກໍໄດ້ປ່ອຍປະພົນລະເມືອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ແລະຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄວ້ເບື້ອງຫລັງ.

ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະ​ນຸດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ການຂ້າລ້າງແຄ້ນພວກທີ່ເປັນພັນທະມິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຫຼາຍເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນມາ ແລະການເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການລົ້ມລະລາຍດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ທ່ານມາຣຕິນ ກຣິຟຟິຕສ໌ ຫົວໜ້າຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຂອງສະຫະປະ ຊາຊາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ການຕົກຕ່ຳລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຂອງເສດຖະກິດແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍກວ່າ ໜັກໜ່ວງກວ່າ ແລະຮີບດ່ວນກວ່າ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢ້ານກົວ. ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ຈະປະຄອງເພື່ອຢູ່ລອດໃນລະດູໜາວນີ້ໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ບັດນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ດີວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ-ເຂດໂຄຣາຊານ ໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ມີຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ພຽງຈຳກັດນ້ອຍໆ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປໃນທົ່ວທຸກແຂວງ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ແລະພວກພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນຫ້າເທົ່າ ໃນປີນີ້.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຄວາມອາດສາມາດທາງ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ກາດເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ຕາມລ່າພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃດໆຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ທີ່ວາງແຜນໂຈມຕີສະຫະລັດ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ​ລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕໍ່ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາວິວັດທະນາການ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຄົງສຸມໃສ່ອັນນັ້ນ ດັ່ງກັບແສງເລເຊີ້.”

ແຕ່ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ດຽວນີ້ມີພຽງແຕ່ 1-2 ເປີເຊັນຂອງສັກກະຍະພາບ ທີ່ຕົນໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ເບິ່ງເຂົ້າໄປໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ດັ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງສະຫະລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ຫຼື CENTCOM ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ພາລະກິດອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍາກຂຶ້ນຕື່ມອີກ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສຳລັບຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ອະນາຄົດພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ກໍຍັງຄົງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ.

ທ່ານຊາລເມ ຄາລີລຊາດ ອະດີດທູດພິເສດສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງອັຟການິສຖານ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມີສັນຍານທີ່ປະປົນກັນ ບາງຢ່າງກໍໃນແງ່ດີ ບາງອັນກໍບໍ່ດີ. ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ທຸກຢ່າງຈະກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງໃນແງ່ດີ. ອີກທາງເລືອກນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນການເຮັດຊ້ຳຄືນອີກ ສິ່ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງຈະເປັນ, ທ່ານຮູ້ຈັກດີ ຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານຂອງປະຊາຊົນອັຟການິສຖານ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະການແຊກແຊງໂດຍພວກຄົນພາຍນອກ ເຂົ້າໃນກິດຈະການພາຍໃນຂອງຕົນ.”

ໂລກກຳລັງຈັບຕາເບິ່ງວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຈະປົກຄອງຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດຫລື​ບໍ່....ແລະຈະ​ມີກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃດໆ ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຢູ່ໃນທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາວາງແຜນຈະໂຈມຕີປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຫຼືບໍ່.

The war in Afghanistan was America’s longest, spanning nearly 20 years. The U.S. in 2001 quickly toppled the Taliban government, who had harbored al-Qaida terrorists responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America. But despite years of international support for Afghanistan, the war’s final weeks saw a Taliban takeover, a chaotic U.S. withdrawal, and a massive terror attack that left nearly 200 people dead including 13 U.S. service members. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports.

America’s longest war, finished.

With al-Qaida long diminished in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden told the Pentagon it was time to bring troops home.

(John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary)

“The military had in fact, done what it was sent to do in Afghanistan which was prevent that place from ever being a safe haven for a terrorist attack or a launching pad for a terrorist attack upon the homeland.”

America’s military had hoped to leave its Afghan partners with a fighting chance against the Taliban.

Instead, the Taliban rolled into Kabul in mid-August, creating panic as U.S. evacuations began at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

(John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary)

“There was a lot of chaos. There was a lot of confusion. I mean, the president of Afghanistan himself had just gotten on an airplane and flown out of the country. Nobody saw that one coming.”

Afghan forces--trained and equipped by the U.S.-led coalition for 20 years--fell in fewer than 20 days.

Some of those forces pointed to a lack of food, ammunition and air support.

Local leaders in areas across the country quickly made deals with the Taliban, forcing others to surrender or flee.

(Thomas Joscelyn, Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal)

“Despite being at war for 20 years in Afghanistan, nobody really knew anything. They didn't really understand--US military leadership and political leadership--didn't really understand who they were even fighting in Afghanistan, didn't understand the Taliban, they didn't understand al-Qaida, and they didn't understand the relationship between those two.”

The U.S. helped evacuate 124,000 people in just a few weeks....

...but that effort was marred by an Islamic State terror attack that killed nearly 200 people, including 13 American service members.

Days later, a U.S. drone strike the Pentagon says was meant to hit Islamic State attackers, mistakenly hit and killed 10 innocent civilians.

Meanwhile...

(Nasria)

(They won’t let us through; they’re gassing us and they’re shooting at us.)

...the evacuation left hundreds of American citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind.

Rights groups reported revenge killings of U.S. allies in the months that followed, and the Taliban takeover sparked an economic meltdown.

(Martin Griffiths, UN Humanitarian Affairs Chief)

“The free-fall of the economy is much more violent, severe and urgent than we feared. We thought we would manage to survive the winter with pure humanitarian assistance. We now know that’s not enough.”

The U.N. says Islamic State-Khorasan, once limited to small areas of Afghanistan, has now expanded to every province.

The U.N. says their attacks against the Taliban and civilians have increased five-fold this year.

American officials have repeatedly vowed to use so-called over the horizon capabilities to continue to go after any terrorists in Afghanistan who plan to attack the U.S.

(Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense)

“That's making sure that we pay attention to the threats as they evolve and we will remain focused on that with a laser focus.”

But the U.S. military now has only about 1-2% of the capabilities it once had to look into Afghanistan, the head of U.S. Central Command told the Associated Press, making that mission even more difficult.

Meanwhile, for Afghans, the future under Taliban rule remains uncertain.

(Zalmay Khalilzad, Former US Envoy for Afghanistan)

“There are mixed signals, some positive, some not. So, we hope that it becomes all positive. The alternative is a repetition of the past, which would be, you know, the suffering of the Afghan people, conflict and interference by outsiders in its affairs.”

The world is watching to see if the Taliban will govern effectively and respect human rights...and if terror groups will thrive there again as they plot to attack the West.