​ອົງ​ການພະລັງງານສາກົນກ່າວວ່າ 13 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຈໍານວນລົດທີ່ຂາຍ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ພາຍໃນປີນີ້ ຈະເປັນລົດໄຟຟ້າ. ໄມຄ໌ ໂອຊູລລິວານ (Mike O’Sullivan) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສວ່າ ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການລົດໄຟຟ້າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງຈາກອຸດສາຫະກໍາລົດໄຟຟ້າສາມາດແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາທາງດ້ານເຕັກນິກໄດ້ດີ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລົດພຣຽສ (Prius) ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ໂຕໂຍຕ້າ (Toyota), ເປັນລົດທີ່​ໃຊ້ພະລັງ ງານ​ປະ​ສົມ ນໍ້າມັນ ແລະໄຟຟ້າ ໂດຍໄດ້ນໍາອອກມາໃຊ້ຢູ່ປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນໃນປີ 1997, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ບຸກເບີກລົດໃນການ​ໃຊ້ເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ, ແຕ່ພິພິ​ດ ທະພັນເຄື່ອງຈັກລົດປີເຕີສັນ (Peterson) ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ລົດເທັສລາ (Tesla) ເປັນຜູ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຕະຫຼາດລົດໄຟຟ້າ ແບບກະໂດດຂ້າມ ໂດຍເປີດໂຕລົດລຸ້ນ S ໃນປີ 2009, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກມີຄວາມຕ້ອງ ການລົດໄຟຟ້າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ສຕີເວັນສ໌ (Bryan Stevens), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຈັດງານວາງສະ ແດງພິພິດທະພັນເຄື່ອງຈັກລົດ ປີເຕີສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແລະໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງພວກເຮົາແລ້ວ ນີ້ແມ່ນລົດ ທີ່ປ່ຽນແປງອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ລົດ. ມັນເປັນການປະຕິວັດເລື້ອງໄຟຟ້າທັງໝົດໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງເກືອບທຸກໆບໍລິສັດລົດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງມັນ ແລະສາມາດຕິດຕາມຄືນກ່ຽວກັບຈຸດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງຕົວຢ່າງລົດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”

ແຕ່ລົດເທັສລາ ຍັງຢູ່ຫ່າງ​ໄກຈາກການ​ເປັນລົດໄຟຟ້າຄັນທໍາອິດອີກຫຼາຍ. ທ່ານ ສຕີເວັນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດທີ່ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງໃນປີ 1908 ຈາກບໍລິສັດຜະລິດລົດຂອງໂຄລອມເບຍ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນລົດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຫຼາຍ​ຊະ​ນິດ ທີ່ແລ່ນຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນ ນະເວລານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ສຕີເວັນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄິດເປັນປະມານ 40 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຈໍານວນລົດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ຂາຍຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນຊ່ວງປີ 1900. ພວກມັນເປັນລົດທີ່ສະອາດ, ສະດວກໃນການໃຊ້, ພວກມັນເປັນລົດແບບທໍາມະດາໆ.”

ພວກມັນຖືກແທນໂດຍລົດຟອດ (Ford) ລຸ້ນ T ທີ່ໃຊ້ນໍ້າມັນ, ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົ້ນທຶນຫຼຸດລົງມາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນການຜະລິດ, ແລະມັນກໍໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງລະບົບອຸດສາຫະກໍາລົດແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ.

“ສາມ ສອງ ນຶ່ງ.”

ລົດກະບະໄຟຟ້າລຸ້ນໃໝ່ ໄລທ໌ນິງ F-150 ຂອງບໍລິສັດຟອດ ທີ່ມີຈໍາໜ່າຍຢູ່ທະວີບອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ, ສາມາດເລັ່ງຄວາມໄວຈາກ 0 ຫາ 100 ກິໂລແມັດ ​ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ພາຍ​ໃນ 4 ວິນາທີເຄິ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມແຮງ 580 ແຮງ​ມ້າ ໃນລຸ້ນສູງສຸດນັ້ນ, ມັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຍານພາຫະນະ ທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບສູງລຸ້ນໃໝ່ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້​ນຳອອກ​ມາສະແດງຢູ່ທີ່ງານວາງສະແດງລົດ ໃນນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ຫວ່າງບໍ່ດົນມານີ້.

ທ່ານເຈເສັນ ເທີນບູລ (Jasen Turnbull), ຜູ້ຈັດການດ້ານການຕະຫຼາດຂອງລົດ ​ຟອດ ໄລທ໌ນິງ F-150 ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມີໜ້າຈໍດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ຈະບອກຂໍ້ມູນໄລຍະທາງຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ, ປະສິດທິ ພາບໃນການຂັບຂີ່ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ ແລະຄວາມກົດດັນຂອງຕີນລົດພວກເຈົ້າ.”

ລົດກະບະ, ຄືກັນກັບລົດຄູ່ແຂ່ງປະເພດອື່ນຂອງມັນ, ມີລະບົບຄອມພິວເຕີ ແລະລະບົບການນໍາທາງທີ່ປອດໄພ, ເຊິ່ງລົດປະເພດນີ້ ມີການຈັດລະບົບໄຟຟ້າເພື່ອກໍລະນີສຸກເສີນ.

ທ່ານເຈເສັນ ເທີນບູລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຈົ້າສາມາດໃຊ້ລົດຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ ດ້ວຍໝໍ້ໄຟລົດທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດໃຊ້ໄຟໄດ້ທົ່ວເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນລັກສະ​ນະພິເສດຂອງລົດພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ບັນດາລູກຄ້າມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນພໍໃຈກັບມັນ.”

ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຈາກບໍລິສັດ Blink, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຜະລິດ​ເຄື່ອງສາກໝໍ້ໄຟ ສໍາລັບລົດໄຟຟ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມທ້າທາຍອັນສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບລົດໄຟຟ້າ ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດທາງດ້ານພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງສໍາລັບສາກໝໍ້ໄຟ.

ທ່ານນາງຣີເບກກາ ກູເຕຍເຣສ (Rebecca Gutierrez), ຮອງຜູ້ຈັດການດ້ານ ການຕະຫຼາດຂອງບໍລິສັດຜູ້ຜະລິດເຄື່ອງສາກໝໍ້ໄຟ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ມັນມີການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວ ແລະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວວາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີເຄື່ອງ​ສາກໝໍ້ໄຟຢູ່ໃນສະຖານີສາທາລະນະປະມານ 100,000 ແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີຮອດ 500,000 ບ່ອນ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ໃຫ້ໄວທີ່ສຸດ.”

ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ສາ​ກົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້, ລົດສ່ວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນຫົນ ທາງແມ່ນແລ່ນດ້ວຍນໍ້າມັນ, ແຕ່ການຜະລິດຍານພາຫະນະທີ່ແລ່ນ​ດ້ວຍໄຟຟ້າ ແມ່ນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ການຂາຍກໍ​ພວມ​ຖີບ​ໂຕ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວວາ, ຊຶ່ງ​ຄາດວ່າ ໃນປີນີ້ ຈະສາມາດຂາຍໄດ້ຮອດ 13 ເປີເຊັນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ອັນເປັນສັນຍານທີ່ດີຕໍ່ສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ.

The International Energy Agency says 13% of cars sold worldwide this year will be electric. Mike O’Sullivan reports from Los Angeles that consumer demand for electric vehicles is increasing as the industry overcomes technical hurdles.

Toyota’s Prius, a gasoline-electric hybrid introduced in Japan in 1997, was a pioneer in the fuel-efficient sector, but the Petersen Automotive Museum credits Tesla with jump-starting the market in electric vehicles by unveiling its Model S in 2009, which sparked consumer demand for all-electric vehicles.

Bryan Stevens, Petersen Automotive Museum Exhibitions Director

“And in our minds, this is the car that changed the automotive industry. The entire electric revolution, as they say today, that nearly every car company in the world is part of, can all be traced back to the introduction of this car, this model.”

But the Tesla was far from the first electric car.

Stevens says this 1908 model from the automaker Columbia was one of many electric vehicles on the road then.

Bryan Stevens, Petersen Automotive Museum Exhibitions Director

“Accounting for about 40 percent of all cars sold in the United States around the year 1900. They were clean, they were easy to use, they were simple.”

They were overtaken by the gasoline-powered Ford Model T, whose mass production brought down costs and changed the auto industry.

DRIVER SPEAKS, NATS UP

“Three, two, one.

Ford’s new F-150 Lightning electric truck, on sale in North America, can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers an hour in four and a half seconds.

With 580 horsepower in its top model, it’s part of a new generation of high-performance electric vehicles shown at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show.

Jasen Turnbull, Ford F-150 Lightning Marketing Manager

“We have the digital display that will tell you your range, your performance, your tire pressure.”

The truck, like its competitors, has computerized safety and navigation features, and this one provides electricity for emergencies.

Jasen Turnbull, Ford F-150 Lightning Marketing Manager

“You actually can use your truck, your giant battery, to power your house. Those are the key features that our customers are excited about.”

The biggest challenge for electric vehicles: a limited infrastructure to charge the batteries, says an executive from Blink, which makes charging stations.

Rebecca Gutierrez, Blink Charging VP of Marketing

“However, very quickly ramping up and expanding. I believe there’s about 100,000 chargers publicly available in the United States. We need to get to 500,000 and beyond very, very quickly.”

Today, most cars on the road are gasoline powered, but production of electric vehicles is increasing and sales are soaring, projected to reach 13 percent globally this year a good sign for the environment, says the International Energy Agency