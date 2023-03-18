ລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າກຳລັງສົ່ງສຽງຟົດສະໜັ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ. ໂດຍທີ່ມີອຸປະຕິເຫດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ຜູ້ປະກອບການລົດສະກູດເຕີບາງຄົນ ແລະເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນສະຫະລັດກໍາລັງໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີເພື່ອປັບປຸງຄວາມ ປອດໄພ. Deana Mitchell ມີລາຍງານເລື້ຶອງນີ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມາເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ນາງຈູເລຍ ມອນທະຢາ (Julia Montoya), ຜູ້ໃຊ້ລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າ ຫລື E-scooter ກ່າວວ່າ: “ມັນລາຄາຖືກ, ມັນສະດວກ ແລະໄວ — ແລະມັນມ່ວນແທ້ໆ. ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຂ້ອຍເປັນຄົນມັກຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກຫຼາຍ, ສະນັ້ນ ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າໃຊ້ໃນໄດ້ດີຫລາຍ.”
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລົດຂອງນາງເພເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ນາງຈູເລຍ ມອນທະຢາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າ ເພື່ອຂີ່ໄປເຮັດວຽກຂອງນາງ ຢູ່ຮ້ານກາເຟແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນນະຄອນ ອອສຕິນ, ລັດເທັກຊັສ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ — ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃນທາງທີ່ເຈີ້ຍລົງ — ນາງເວົ້າວ່າ ລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າ ແມ່ນຂັບຂີ່ໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ
ນາງກ່າວອີກວ່າ: “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍມີອຸປະຕິເຫດ. ມີເຫດການຫວາດສຽວ ກໍມີແຕ່ຕອນໄປຕໍາຫຍັງ ຢູ່ຖະຫນົນ ແລະອື່ນໆ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ, ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍພະຍາຍາມ ໄປຕາມເລນສຳລັບລົດຖີບ."
ຜູ້ສະແຫວງຫາການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພກ່າວວ່າ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄົນຂີ່ ລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າ- ບໍ່ວ່າຈະຢູ່ໃນເລນລົດຖີບ ຫຼືໃນຖະຫນົນ ຫຼືທາງຍ່າງກໍຕາມ -ແມ່ນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ການໄປເຂົ້າຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ກັບສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເກືອບຮອດ 450 ເປີເຊັນໃນໄລຍະແຕ່ປີ 2017 ຫາ 2021.
ທ່ານເຈມມີ ເພີກຄິນສ໌, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການດ້ານສື່ສານຂອງບໍລິສັດ Superpedestrian ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ເວົ້າຢ່າງກົງໄປກົງມາເລີຍ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາພົບເຫັນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ ກໍາລັງຂີ່ຢູ່ທາງຍ່າງ ກໍແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຂີ່ຢູ່ທາງຍ່າງ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍແມ່ນເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ ເພື່ອເອົາຕົວລອດ ເພາະວ່າ ບໍ່ມີເລນສຳລັບລົດຖີບ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຂີ່ໄປ.”
ທ່ານໂຈເຊຟ ອາລ-ຮາເຈິຣີ (Joseph Al-hajeri), ຫົວໜ້າຮັບຜິດຊອບການ ບໍລິການເຄື່ອນທີ່ຮ່ວມ ຂອງນະຄອນອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທີມງານຂອງທ່ານ ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບຜູ້ປະກອບການ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາ ແນ່ນອນ ກຳລັງພັດທະນາສິ່ງໃຫມ່ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍສິ່ງນັ້ນ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ໃຊ້ພະຫະນະເຄື່ອນທີ່ນ້ອຍ ໃຫ້ຈອດລົດ ເພື່ອຊີ້ນໍາເຂົາເຈົ້າ."
ຜູ້ປະກອບການລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າ ເບີດ (Bird) ກໍາລັງໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານ ຫລືເຊັນເຊີໃຫມ່ ທີ່ກວດຫາສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບທີ່ບໍ່ໄກພໍເທົ່າໃດຊັງຕີແມັດ. ທ່ານສກັອດ ຣັສຝອກ (Scott Rushforth) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າພະນັກງານດ້ານພາ ຫະນະຂອງບໍລິສັດເບີດ (Bird).
ທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ: “ມັນສາມາດບອກໄດ້ວ່າ ລົດກຳລັງໄປໃນຄວາມໄວເທົ່າໃດ ແລະມັນງ່ຽງໄປແບບໃດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າກຳລັງເຮັດຫຍັງກັບຄັນເລັ່ງ ແລະເບຣກ. ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນມັນກໍຍັງຮັບເອົາສັນຍານໃນສິ່ງ ... ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຍານພາຫະນະສາມາດບອກ ໄດ້ວ່າ, 'ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າທາງຍ່າງຢູ່ໃສ, ແລະບອກວ່າ ທ່ານເຂົ້າໄປໃນທາງຍ່າງນັ້ນແລ້ວບໍ, ມັນຈະຫລຸດຄວາມໄວຂອງລົດລົງຢ່າງນິ້ມນວນ ແລະຄ່ອຍໆ."
ທ່ານອາລ-ຮາເຈິຣີ (Joseph Al-hajeri), ເວົ້າວ່າ ການເພີ່ມຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂອງຜູ້ເດີນທາງໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ ຫມາຍເຖິງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການໃຊ້ຍວດຍານ ພາຫະນະທີ່ກວມເອົາຫົນທາງໂດຍຄົນດຽວ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນການເດີນທາງ ທີ່ໜ້ອຍກວ່ານຶ່ງກິໂລແມັດ ໂດຍການໃຫ້ຄົນໃຊ້ພາຫະນະຂົນສົ່ງແບບ ເປັນ ທາງເລືອກ ລວມທັງລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າອີກດ້ວຍ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
Electric scooters are buzzing in cities all over the world. With accidents rising, some scooter operators and local authorities in the United States are using technology to improve safety. Deana Mitchell has our story.
Julia Montoya, E-scooter User: “It's cheap, it's convenient and it's fast — and it's honestly fun. Like, I like being outside a lot, so it kind of just works.”
Since her car broke down, Julia Montoya has been using an electric scooter to get to her job at an Austin, Texas, coffee shop. Even at night — or in heels — she says the e-scooter is easy to ride.
Julia Montoya, E-scooter User: “I've never had an accident. There have been close calls just with bumps in the road and stuff. I think, normally, I try to use the bike lanes.”
Safety advocates say where people ride e-scooters — whether in bike lanes or on the road or sidewalks — is key to reducing the nearly 450 percent increase in e-scooter-related emergency room visits between 2017 and 2021.
Jamie Perkins, Superpedestrian Communications Director: “Frankly, what we find is that a lot of people who are riding on sidewalks, either they just don't know that they're not allowed on sidewalks or they're doing it more as a survival thing because there's not a bike lane.”
Joseph Al-hajeri, Austin's shared mobility services supervisor, says his team is working with operators to improve safety.
Joseph Al-hajeri (all-HODGE-urr-ee), Austin Shared Mobility Services: “We're definitely developing new things that allow us to enhance that for micro-mobility users to park, to guide them.”
E-scooter operator Bird is using new sensors that detect locations within centimeters. Scott Rushforth is Bird’s chief vehicle officer.
Scott Rushforth, Bird Chief Vehicle Officer via Zoom: “It can tell how fast the vehicle's going and how it's leaning and what you're doing with the throttle and brake. And then it also takes GPS signals in … which allows the vehicle to say, ‘I know where the sidewalk is, and if you enter it, it's going to immediately very, very, very gracefully and gently slow them down."
Al-hajeri says boosting overall commuter safety means reducing single occupancy vehicle use, especially for trips of less than one kilometer, by getting more people to use alternative transport, including e-scooters.