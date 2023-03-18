ລົດສະກູດເຕີໄຟຟ້າກຳລັງສົ່ງ​ສຽງຟົດ​ສະ​ໜັ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ. ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີອຸປະຕິເຫດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ຜູ້ປະກອບການລົດສະກູດເຕີບາງຄົນ ແລະເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນສະຫະລັດກໍາລັງໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີເພື່ອປັບປຸງຄວາມ ປອດໄພ. Deana Mitchell ມີລາຍ​ງານເລື້ຶອງນີ້ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມາເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີທ່ານ​ໃນອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນາງ​ຈູ​ເລຍ ມອນທະ​ຢາ (Julia Montoya), ຜູ້ໃຊ້ລົດສະ​ກູດ​ເຕີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ຫລື E-scooter ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ມັນລາຄາຖືກ, ມັນສະດວກ ແລະໄວ — ແລະມັນມ່ວນແທ້ໆ. ​ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ຄົນມັກ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ນອກ​ຫຼາຍ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ ມັນຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງວ່າ​ໃຊ້​ໃນໄດ້​ດີຫລາຍ.”

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລົດຂອງນາງເພ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ນາງ​ຈູ​ເລຍ ມອນທະ​ຢາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລົດສະ​ກູດ​ເຕີໄຟຟ້າ ເພື່ອຂີ່ໄປເຮັດວຽກຂອງນາງ ຢູ່ຮ້ານກາເຟແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ, ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ — ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃນທາງ​ທີ່​ເຈີ້ຍລົງ — ນາງເວົ້າວ່າ ລົດສະ​ກູດ​ເຕີໄຟຟ້າ ແມ່ນຂັບຂີ່​ໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງ​ງ່າຍດາຍ

ນາງກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ: “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍມີອຸປະຕິເຫດ. ມີເຫດການຫວາດ​ສຽວ ກໍ​ມີແຕ່ຕອນ​ໄປຕໍາ​ຫຍັງ ຢູ່ຖະຫນົນ ແລະອື່ນໆ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ, ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍພະຍາຍາມ ໄ​ປ​ຕາມເລນສຳ​ລັບລົດຖີບ."

ຜູ້ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພກ່າວວ່າ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄົນຂີ່ ລົດ​ສະ​ກູດ​ເຕີໄຟ​ຟ້າ- ບໍ່ວ່າຈະຢູ່ໃນເລນລົດຖີບ ຫຼືໃນຖະຫນົນ ຫຼືທາງຍ່າງກໍ​ຕາມ -ແມ່ນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ການ​ໄປ​ເຂົ້າຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ກັບສະ​ກູດ​ເຕີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນເກືອບຮອດ 450 ເປີເຊັນໃນໄລ​ຍະແຕ່ປີ 2017 ຫາ 2021.

ທ່ານ​ເຈມ​ມີ ເພີກ​ຄິນ​ສ໌, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການດ້ານສື່ສານຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Superpedestrian ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ເວົ້າຢ່າງກົງໄປ​ກົງ​ມາ​ເລີຍ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາພົບເຫັນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມີ​ຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ ກໍາລັງຂີ່ຢູ່ທາງຍ່າງ ກໍແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເປັນຍ້ອນ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້​ຂີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ຍ່າງ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍ​ແມ່ນເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດແນວ​ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ຕົວ​ລອດ ເພາະວ່າ ບໍ່ມີເລນ​ສຳ​ລັບລົດຖີບ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຂີ່​ໄປ.”

ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ເຊ​ຟ ອາ​ລ-ຮາ​ເຈິ​ຣີ (Joseph Al-hajeri), ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບການ ບໍລິການເຄື່ອນທີ່ຮ່ວມ ຂອງນະ​ຄອນອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທີມງານຂອງທ່ານ ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບຜູ້ປະກອບການ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງດ້ານ​ຄວາມປອດໄພ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາ ແນ່ນອນ ກຳ​ລັງພັດທະນາສິ່ງໃຫມ່ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍສິ່ງນັ້ນ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ໃຊ້ພະ​ຫະ​ນ​ະ​ເຄື່ອນທີ່ນ້ອຍ ໃຫ້ຈອດລົດ ເພື່ອຊີ້ນໍາເຂົາເຈົ້າ."

ຜູ້ປະກອບການລົດ​ສະ​ກູດ​ເຕີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ເບີດ (Bird) ກໍາລັງໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັບ​ສັນ​ຍານ ຫລືເຊັນເຊີໃຫມ່ ທີ່ກວດຫາສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່​ຢູ່ອ້ອມ​ຮອບ​ທີ່ບໍ່ໄກພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດຊັງຕີແມັດ. ທ່ານ​ສ​ກັອດ ຣັ​ສ​ຝອກ (Scott Rushforth) ​ເປັນ​ຫົວໜ້າ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານດ້ານ​ພາ ຫະນະ​ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເບີດ (Bird).

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Zoom ວ່າ: “ມັນສາມາດບອກໄດ້ວ່າ ລົດກຳລັງໄປ​ໃນ​ຄວາມໄວເທົ່າໃດ ແລະມັນງ່ຽງ​ໄປ​ແບບໃດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າກຳລັງເຮັດຫຍັງກັບຄັນ​ເລັ່ງ ແລະເບຣກ. ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ກໍຍັງຮັບ​ເອົາ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ໃນສິ່ງ ... ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຍານ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະສາ​ມາດບອກ ໄດ້​ວ່າ, 'ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ທາງ​ຍ່າງ​ຢູ່​ໃສ, ແລະບອກ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານເຂົ້າໄປໃນທາງ​ຍ່າງນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ​ບໍ, ມັນຈະຫລຸດ​ຄວາມ​ໄວຂອງ​ລົດລົງ​ຢ່າງນິ້ມນວນ ແລະຄ່ອຍໆ."

ທ່ານອາ​ລ-ຮາ​ເຈິ​ຣີ (Joseph Al-hajeri), ເວົ້າວ່າ ການເພີ່ມຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂອງ​ຜູ້ເດີນທາງໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ ຫມາຍເຖິງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການໃຊ້ຍວດຍານ ພາຫະນະທີ່ກວມ​ເອົາຫົນ​ທາງ​ໂດຍຄົນດຽວ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນການເດີນທາງ ທີ່​ໜ້ອຍກວ່ານຶ່ງກິໂລແມັດ ໂດຍການໃຫ້ຄົນໃຊ້ພາ​ຫະ​ນະຂົນສົ່ງແບບ ເປັນ ທາງເລືອກ ລວມທັງລົດ​ສະ​ກູດ​ເຕີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Electric scooters are buzzing in cities all over the world. With accidents rising, some scooter operators and local authorities in the United States are using technology to improve safety. Deana Mitchell has our story.

Julia Montoya, E-scooter User: “It's cheap, it's convenient and it's fast — and it's honestly fun. Like, I like being outside a lot, so it kind of just works.”

Since her car broke down, Julia Montoya has been using an electric scooter to get to her job at an Austin, Texas, coffee shop. Even at night — or in heels — she says the e-scooter is easy to ride.

Julia Montoya, E-scooter User: “I've never had an accident. There have been close calls just with bumps in the road and stuff. I think, normally, I try to use the bike lanes.”

Safety advocates say where people ride e-scooters — whether in bike lanes or on the road or sidewalks — is key to reducing the nearly 450 percent increase in e-scooter-related emergency room visits between 2017 and 2021.



Jamie Perkins, Superpedestrian Communications Director: “Frankly, what we find is that a lot of people who are riding on sidewalks, either they just don't know that they're not allowed on sidewalks or they're doing it more as a survival thing because there's not a bike lane.”

Joseph Al-hajeri, Austin's shared mobility services supervisor, says his team is working with operators to improve safety.

Joseph Al-hajeri (all-HODGE-urr-ee), Austin Shared Mobility Services: “We're definitely developing new things that allow us to enhance that for micro-mobility users to park, to guide them.”

E-scooter operator Bird is using new sensors that detect locations within centimeters. Scott Rushforth is Bird’s chief vehicle officer.

Scott Rushforth, Bird Chief Vehicle Officer via Zoom: “It can tell how fast the vehicle's going and how it's leaning and what you're doing with the throttle and brake. And then it also takes GPS signals in … which allows the vehicle to say, ‘I know where the sidewalk is, and if you enter it, it's going to immediately very, very, very gracefully and gently slow them down."

Al-hajeri says boosting overall commuter safety means reducing single occupancy vehicle use, especially for trips of less than one kilometer, by getting more people to use alternative transport, including e-scooters.