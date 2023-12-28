ສະພາບອາກາດ ເອລ ນີໂຍ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດໄພພິບັດ ທາງດ້ານອາກາດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນປີ 2023

ປີ 2023 ເປັນປີທີ່ໄດ້ບັນທຶກການທໍາລາຍສະຖິຕິຂອງອຸນຫະພູມຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມັນເປັນປີທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກ, ແລະນັກວິທະຍາສາດບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຮອບ 125,000 ປີ. ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ຮ້ອນແຮງທີ່ ສຸດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ເກີດໄພພິບັດ ທາງສະພາບອາກາດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ສຕີບ ບາຣາໂກນາ (Steve Baragona) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານທ້າຍ ປີກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ໄຟປ່າໃນການາດາ, ນໍ້າຖ້ວມໃນລີເບຍ. ເປັນໄພພິບັດທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດຂອງປີທີ່ ມາ​ຈາກສະພາບອາກາດຮ້າຍແຮງ.

ປີ 2023 ຈະ​ກາຍມາເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່ໃນການ​ບັນ​ທຶກ, ເຊິ່ງໃນທຸກໆເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ຫາເດືອນພະຈິກ ແມ່ນໄລຍະທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນຂອງປີ.

ທ່ານນາງຊາຣາ ແຄັບນິກ (Sarah Kapnick) ຫົວ​ຫນ້າ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຫມຸດແລະບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ປີ 2023 ແມ່ນເດືອນທີ່ຮ້ອນອົບເອົ້າທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ເປັນປະ ຫວັດການຂອງເດືອນກໍລະກົດ, ມັນແມ່ນເດືອນກໍລະກົດທີ່ຮ້ອນແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ໃນໂອກາດທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ."

ອຸນຫະພູມຂອງໂລກໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ແມ່ນຮ້ອນແຮງກວ່າປົກກະຕິ ຂອງຊ່ວງເວລາໃນສະພາບອາກາດນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງນັກວິທະຍາສາດຮ້ອງພວກມັນວ່າ “ອາກາດຮ້ອນທີ່ມີລັກສະນະຜີບ້າທີ່ສຸດ.”

ຄວາມຮ້ອນຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ທີ່ຂັບເຄື່ອນໂດຍຝີມືມະນຸດ ບວກກັບປາກົດການສະພາບອາກາດຂອງໂລກເປັນໄລຍະໆທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເອລ ນີໂຍ (El Niño), ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບອາກາດຮ້າຍແຮງໄປໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ທ່ານນາງຊາມານຕ້າ ເບີແກສ (Samantha Burgess) ຮອງຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານການປ່ຽນແປງດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ຄັອບເປີນິກັສ (Copernicus) ຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ໂດຍຄວາມຮ້ອນພິເສດນີ້ໃນຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດ, ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ນໍາເອົາພະລັງງານມາເພີ້ມຕື່ມ, ນັ້ນຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບເຫດການທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ, ແລະຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ."

ສຕີບ ບາຣາໂກນາ, ນັກ​ຂ່າວທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດຂອງ VOA.

ບໍ່ແມ່ນທຸກໆສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຈະບໍ່ດີຍ້ອນການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ. ແຕ່ນັກວິທະຍາສາດທາງດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເວັບໄຊທ໌ World Weather Attribution ພົບຄວາມຈິງກ່ຽວກັບພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໄພພິບັດທາງດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມສາ​ທີ່ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ​ປະເທດໄທ ​ແລະ ປະເທດ​ລາວ​ ໄດ້​ທຳລາຍ​ສະຖິຕິ​ອຸນຫະພູມ​ທີ່ສູງເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ, ເຊິ່ງນັກວິທະຍາສາດກ່າວວ່າ ຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເກືອບເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດເລີຍ.

ອຸນຫະພູມທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງຂອງທະເລເມດິເຕີເລນຽນ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍສະ ຖິຕິຂອງເດືອນນັ້ນ ໃນຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີໂອກາດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຮອດ 100 ເທົ່າ.

ໃນບັນທຶກດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຢູໂຣບໃຕ້ ມີອາກາດທີ່ຮ້ອນອົບເອົ້າອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ. ເຊິ່ງ ຈີນ​ ແລະບໍລິເວນພາກພື້ນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນລະຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ​ກໍ​ເຊັ່ນດຽວ​ກັນ. ນະຄອນຟີນິກ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ມີ​ອຸນຫະພູມ​ສູງ​ກວ່າ 43.3 ອົງສາ​ເຊລຊຽສ ​ໃນໄລຍະ 31 ມື້.

ສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານການວາງແຜນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ທ່ານນາງເຄທີ ເຈຄັອບສ໌ (Kathy Jacobs) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແອຣິໂຊນາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການບັນທຶກທີ່ຜູ້ໃດຕ້ອງການຈະທໍາລາຍສະຖິຕິ, ແຕ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ປະຊາຊົນໃນນະຄອນຟີນິກ ບໍ່ດີໃຈເລີຍ."

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນເກືອບເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ກ່ຽວ ຂ້ອງກັບການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງ ສະພາບອາກາດໂລກ (World Weather). ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບອາກາດຂອງໂລກທີ່ຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນໃນເວລານີ້, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຄາດການໄດ້ໃນທຸກໆ 5 ປີ, 10 ປີ ຫຼື 15 ປີ.

ສຕີບ ບາຣາໂກນາ, ນັກຂ່າວດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດຂອງ VOA.

ອຸນຫະພູມສູງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບຂອງດິນ ແລະການປູກຝັງແຫ້ງໄວຂຶ້ນ.

ສິ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະພາບຂອງໄຟ​ປ່າ ​ທຳລາຍ​ສະຖິຕິ​ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ເກີດການ​ທຳ ລາຍຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 7 ​ເທົ່າ ​ແລະ ມີທ່າອ່ຽງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 50 ເປີເຊັນ.

ນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະວີ​ໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ອີຣັກ ​ແລະ ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ​ພ້ອມທັງວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສະບຽງ​ອາຫານ​ໃນ ​ໂຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ ​ແລະ​ບໍລິເວນທັງໝົດ​ຂອງແຫຼມຮອນ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງເຫດ ການນີ້ ເກີດຂື້ນຢ່າງຫນ້ອຍ 100 ເທົ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າປົກກະຕິ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເລັສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເຖິງແມ່ນໂຊມາເລຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມຮ່ວມມືກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ແຕ່ຊາວໂຊມາເລຍ ກໍແມ່ນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ."

ສຕີບ ບາຣາໂກນາ, ນັກ​ຂ່າວດ້ານ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດຂອງ VOA ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ມີທ່າອ່ຽງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດໄພ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມອີກດ້ວຍ, ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ສະພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມວ່າ ​ມີພາ​ຍຸ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ກວ່າປົກກະຕິ.

ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເຂື່ອນ​ແຕກ ​ໃນ​ລີ​ເບຍ ​ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ກັນຍາແລ້ວນີ້ ​ແລະໄດ້​ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງທີມ​ງານ​ World Weather Attribution ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມັນມີ​ລັກສະນະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 50 ເທົ່າ ​ແລະມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 50 ເປີເຊັນຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ໂດຍປາສະ ຈາກການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​.

ແລະ​ສະພາບຝົນ​ຕົກ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະຈິກ​ໃນແຫຼມຮອນຂອງ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີຄວາມແຮງຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ.

ທ່ານຟຣີເດີຣິກ ອັອດໂຕ (Friederike Otto) ນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ນໍາກຸ່ມ​ World Weather Attribution ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງໄດ້ນໍາເອົາປະຊາຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ໄປຫາຂອບຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດຮັບມືກັບມັນໄດ້. ແລະໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງເຫດການນໍ້າຖ້ວມກໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການຈໍາກັດຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ປະຊາ ຊົນສາມາດປັບຕົວເຂົ້າກັບຄວາມຈິງທີ່ບໍ່ໄກໂຕຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆພາກສ່ວນຂອງໂລກ.”

ສຕີບ ບາຣາໂກນາ, ນັກຂ້າວດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດຂອງ VOA ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນດາ ນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດກ່າວວ່າ ສະພາບອາກາດ ເອລ ນີໂຍ ອາດຈະຫຼຸດລົງປະມານກາງປີຫນ້ານີ້.

ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ສັນຍານ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດ​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ. ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຮົາຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນ, ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ເຄີຍເກີດຂຶ້ນຮ້າຍແຮງ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງເກີດຫຼາຍຂື້ນ ແລະເກີດຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ.

2023 demolished temperature records worldwide. It was the hottest year on record, and some scientists say the hottest in 125,000 years. Those supercharged temperatures helped drive a series of climate disasters around the world. VOA's Steve Baragona has a look back.

Wildfires in Canada, flooding in Libya. Two disasters in a year of weather extremes.

2023 will go down as the hottest year on record. Every month from June through November was the hottest for that time of year.

Sarah Kapnick is chief scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"July 2023 was the warmest July on record for the globe. It was the warmest July by a long shot."

September's global temperatures were so much hotter than normal that one climate scientist called them "absolutely gobsmackingly bananas."

Relentless heating from human-driven climate change plus the periodic global weather phenomenon known as El Niño, drove extreme weather around the world.

says Deputy Director Samantha Burgess of the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"So we know with this extra heat in the atmosphere, it brings with it extra energy, which means we get more intense, extreme events."

Steve Baragona, VOA Science Correspondent

Not every bout of bad weather is due to climate change. But climate scientists with the World Weather Attribution website found the fingerprints of global warming on these weather disasters:

In April, Thailand and Laos broke all-time high temperature records. The scientists say that heat wave was nearly impossible without climate change.

The western Mediterranean shattered temperature records that month in a heat wave made 100 times more likely.

Southern Europe roasted again in July. So did China and the United States-Mexico border region. The southwestern U.S. city of Phoenix logged 31 days over 43.3 degrees Celsius. That's a record.

says University of Arizona environmental planning professor Kathy Jacobs.

"This is not a record anyone wanted to break, but it's definitely one that people in Phoenix are not happy about."

The intensity of these heat waves was almost impossible without climate change, according to World Weather Attribution. But on today's hotter planet, we can expect them every five, 10 or 15 years.

Steve Baragona, VOA Science Correspondent.

Higher temperatures dry out soils and vegetation faster.

That helped make the record-breaking wildfires that ravaged eastern Canada this year at least seven times more likely and 50% more intense.

That's also what amplified the severe droughts in Syria, Iraq and Iran, and the food security crisis in Somalia and the rest of the Horn of Africa. Both were made at least 100 times more likely.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Although Somalia makes virtually no contribution to climate change, the Somalis are among the greatest victims."

Steve Baragona, VOA Science Correspondent.

Climate change intensifies droughts, but also floods -- because warmer air holds more water, which means heavier rainstorms.

Like the one that burst dams in Libya in September and killed thousands. The World Weather Attribution team says it was 50 times more likely and 50% more intense than it would have been without climate change.

And November's torrential rains in the Horn of Africa were about twice as intense.

Friederike Otto leads the World Weather Attribution group.

"Already the drought has brought many people in the area to the brink of what they're able to deal with. And this now followed by floods really shows the limits of what people can adapt to are really not far off in many parts of the world. And as long as we keep burning fossil fuels, these things will happen again and again and again."

Steve Baragona, VOA Science Correspondent.

Forecasters say El Niño probably will taper off around the middle of next year.

But there is no sign that climate change is letting up. As we continue to warm the planet, weather that used to be extreme is happening more and more often.