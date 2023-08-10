ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອກົວດໍ ທ່ານວິລລາວິເຊັນ ຊິໂອ ຖືກສັງຫານຢູ່ງານໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ

ຜູ້ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງປະທານາມິບໍດີ ເອກົວດໍ ທ່ານເຟິນັນໂດ ວິລລາວິເຊັນຊິໂອ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າ​ຕາຍໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກິລແລໂມ ລາສໂຊ, ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ວ່າການ​ກໍ່​ອາຊະຍາກຳຈະບໍ່ຖືກປ່ອຍປະໂດຍບໍ່ມີການລົງໂທດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.

ສື່ມວນຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານ ວິລລາວິເຊັນຊິໂອ ອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ 7.5 ເປີິເຊັນ ໃນ​ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງຂອງການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍຢູ່ໃນງານໂຄສະນາຫາ ສຽງໃນເມືອງກີໂຕ.

​ທ່ານ ລາ​ສ​ໂຊ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ X ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ ທວິດ​ເຕີ ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ “ໃນການໄວ້ອາໄລໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ ແລະການຕໍ່ສູ່ຂອງທ່ານ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮັບປະກັນຕໍ່​ທ່ານວ່າ ການ​ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະບໍ່ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການລົງໂທດ, ການກໍ່​ອ​າຊະຍຳກໍາແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ, ແຕ່ ແຕ່ນໍ້າໜັກທັງໝົດຂອງກົດໝາຍຈະຕົກໃສ່ພວກເຂົາ.”

ທ່ານລາສໂຊ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ.

ວິ​ດີ​ໂອໃນສື່ສັງຄົມທີ່ຖືກ​ອ້າງວ່າ​ມາຈາກງານໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄົນພາກັນຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ກັນ​ບັງ ແລະ ຮອງ​ຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີີ່ມີສຽງປືນ.

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed on Wednesday, President Guillermo Lasso said, vowing the crime will not go unpunished.

Local media had earlier reported Villavicencio, a former lawmaker who had been polling at 7.5% voting intention, had been shot at a campaign event in Quito.

"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished," Lasso said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

Lasso said he would host top security officials at an urgent meeting.

Videos on social media purportedly from the campaign event showed people taking cover and screaming as gunfire sounded.