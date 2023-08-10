ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອກົວດໍ ທ່ານວິລລາວິເຊັນ ຊິໂອ ຖືກສັງຫານຢູ່ງານໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ

ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາມິບໍດີ ເອກົວດໍ ທ່ານເຟິນັນໂດ ວິລລາວິເຊັນຊິໂອ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກິລແລໂມ ລາສໂຊ, ໂດຍໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຈະບໍ່ຖືກປ່ອຍປະໂດຍບໍ່ມີການລົງໂທດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານ ວິລລາວິເຊັນຊິໂອ ອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄະແນນ 7.5 ເປີິເຊັນ ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຂອງການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍຢູ່ໃນງານໂຄສະນາຫາ ສຽງໃນເມືອງກີໂຕ.
ທ່ານ ລາສໂຊ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ X ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ດັ່ງກັບ ທວິດເຕີ ນັ້ນວ່າ “ໃນການໄວ້ອາໄລໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ ແລະການຕໍ່ສູ່ຂອງທ່ານ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮັບປະກັນຕໍ່ທ່ານວ່າ ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະບໍ່ຖືກປ່ອຍ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການລົງໂທດ, ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍຳກໍາແມ່ນໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ, ແຕ່ ແຕ່ນໍ້າໜັກທັງໝົດຂອງກົດໝາຍຈະຕົກໃສ່ພວກເຂົາ.”
ທ່ານລາສໂຊ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນ.
ວິດີໂອໃນສື່ສັງຄົມທີ່ຖືກອ້າງວ່າມາຈາກງານໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄົນພາກັນຫາບ່ອນກັນບັງ ແລະ ຮອງຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີີ່ມີສຽງປືນ.
