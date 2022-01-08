ບັນ​ດານັກວິທະຍາສາດໃນບໍລິສັດແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍກໍາລັງໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຊີວະພາບເພື່ອປະ​ດິດສີຍ້ອມຜ້າທີ່ເປັນມິດຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ ທາງເລືອກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ແທນ​ໃຫ້​ການຍ້ອມສີ​ທີ່ເປັນພິດໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນການຜະລິດຜ້າ​ຄ​າວບອຍ ຫລື​ denim. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສ​ະເໜີທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະຍັງມີລັກສະນະທີ່ດັ້ງ​ເດີມ ​ຫລືຄລາສສິກຂອງມັນຢູ່​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ການ ຍ້ອມສີຄາມ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການຜະລິດຜ້າ​ຄາວບອຍ ​ຫລື denim ອາດສາມາດເຮັດ ໃຫ້ເກີດບັນ​ຫາຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະອາດຈະເປັນພິດຕໍ່ຄົນງານ​ໄດ້, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຢູ່ບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງເບີກ​ລີ (Berkeley), ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນສີຍ້ອມທີ່ເປັນມິດຫລາຍກວ່າຕໍ່ສິ່ງ ແວດລ້ອມ​ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງບັນດານໃຈມາຈາກເຈົ້າແມ່ທໍາມະຊາດ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສຶກສາເອນ​ໄຊ​ມ໌ (enzyme) ຫລື ​ນ້ຳຄັດ​ລັ່ງທີ່ພືດໃຊ້ໃນ​ການຜະລິດສີ ແລະໂຄງການຈຸລິນ​ຊີໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຮຽນ​ແບບ ຂອງຂະບວນການນັ້ນ.

ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ, ຕົ້ນ​ຄາມຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ໂມເລກຸນຍ້ອມສີຟ້າ ຢູ່ໃນໃບຂອງມັນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງແທມ​ມີ ຊູ (Tammy Hsu) ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຮີວ (Huue) ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາຂໍ້ມູນທາງພັນທຸກໍາຈາກພືດ ແລະນໍາໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະຕັ້ງໂປຣແກຣມແກ່ຈຸລິນຊີຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ, ໃນທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີຈຸລິນຊີທີ່ເຕີບໂຕຢູ່ເທິງຈານໃບນຶ່ງ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກມັນຜະລິດຄາມແບບ ດຽວກັນກັບພືດທີ່ໃຊ້ຍ້ອມສີຜ້າໃຫ້ເປັນສີຄາມ.”

ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ປູກຈຸລິນຊີຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳ​ແຫລວທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການເພາະ​ລ້ຽງ ບ່ອນທີ່ ພວກມັນໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ ແລະແບ່ງຕົວອອກໄປເພື່ອຜະລິດສີ​ຄາມ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງຊູ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"ແລະເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ໃນທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂະບວນການພັດທະນາທີ່ວ່າ ຈະ ປູກຈຸລິນຊີຂອງພວກເຮົາແນວ​ໃດດີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນຜະລິດສີຍ້ອມຜ້າໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານສູງທີ່ສຸດ."

ຜ້າໄດ້ຖືກແຊ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອ່າງ​ຂອງສີຍ້ອມຜ້າ ແລະວາງຢູ່ເທິງຈັກ​ໜີບຜ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງຊູເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ແລະນີ້ແມ່ນຜ້າຍ້ອມສີທີ່ສຳເລັດແລ້ວ."

ທ່ານ​ນາງຊູ ​ບອກວ່າ:

"ນີ້ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນເສື້ອໃຫຍ່​ຜືນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ຍ້ອມ​ສີ​ຄາມທີ່ພວກຜະ​ລິດ​ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ."

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ມີ​ແຊ​ລ ຊູ (Michelle Zhu) ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫລື CEO ແລະ ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຮີວ (Huue). ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ VOA ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ໂດຍທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າທາງດ້ານວິສະວະກໍາຊີວະພາບ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີຊີວະພາບ, ມັນມີໂອກາດແທ້ໆ ທີ່ຈະທຳຄວາມສະອາດ ແລະປ່ຽນແປງ ອຸດສາຫະກໍາດັ້ງເດີມເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຕະຫລອດໄປ."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ີ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຮີວ (Huue) ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໂຄງການຂອງຕົນໂດຍ​ເຮັດ​ຄາມ ສໍາລັບຜ້າຄາວບອຍ ຫລື denim, ບໍລິສັດນີ້​ກໍ​ຍັງວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະສ້າງທາງ ເລືອກສຳ​ລັບສີອື່ນເພີ້ມອີກ ແລະຂະຫຍາຍໄປສູ່ອຸດສາຫະກໍາອື່ນອີກ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງຊູ (Zhu) ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນເສື້ອຜ້າທີ່ພວກເຮົານຸ່ງຫົ່ມ, ອາຫານທີ່ພວກເຮົາກິນ ຫຼືການທາສີຢູ່ເທິງຝາຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍຕາມ, ສີແມ່ນມີຢູ່ທົ່ວທຸກແຫ່ງ, ແລະ ບໍລິສັດ Huue ແມ່ນກຳລັງປະດິດມັນຂຶ້ນມາ ໃນວິທີທາງທີ່ດີກວ່າ ຊຶ່ງຂັບເຄື່ອນໂດຍເທັກໂນໂລຊີຊີວະພາບ."

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Huue ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ຕົນມີ​ໄວ້​ແກ່​ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ໃຊ້​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ​ຂ້າງ​ຫນ້າ​.

Scientists at a California company are using biotechnology to create an eco-friendly dye as an alternative to the toxic dyes typically used in the production of denim. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

Despite its classic look, the blue dye used to manufacture denim can be hard on the environment and potentially toxic to workers, some researchers say.

Scientists at a company in Berkeley, California, have come up with what they say is an eco-friendlier dye inspired by Mother Nature.

They study enzymes that plants use to produce color and program microbes in their lab to mimic that process.

The Japanese indigo plant, for example, makes the blue dye molecule in its leaves.

Tammy Hsu Huue Co-founder:

“So we've taken the genetic information from the plant and used it to inform and program our microbes, and so here we have microbes growing on a plate where they're producing indigo in the same way that the dye plant would make indigo.”

The researchers grow the microbes in a liquid culture, where they replicate and divide, to produce the indigo color.

Tammy Hsu Huue Co-founder:

“And so here we begin the process of developing out how to best grow our microbes so it's producing the largest amount of dye.”

The fabric is soaked in the dye bath and placed on a fabric padder.

Tammy Hsu Huue Co-founder:

“And here is the final dyed fabric.”

Tammy Hsu Huue Co-founder:

“This is one of the first Huue indigo-dyed lab coats that we made.”

Michelle Zhu, is the CEO and co-founder of Huue. She spoke with VOA via Skype:

“With the advancements in bioengineering and biotechnology, there really is an opportunity to clean up and change these traditional industries for good.”

While Huue started its program with indigo for denim, the company plans to create more color options and expand to other industries.

Michelle Zhu, Huue CEO via Skype:

“So whether that be for the clothes that we wear, the food that we eat, or the paint on our walls, color is everywhere, and Huue is creating it in a better way, powered by biotechnology.”

Huue plans to have its eco-friendly products available to consumers within the next few years.