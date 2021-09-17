ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນໃໝ່ຂອງຈີນ ແມ່ນຈະແນໃສ່ທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະກາງ

ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ການສ້າງຕັ້ງຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນໃໝ່ຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບໍລິການບັນດາບໍລິສັດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍແລະຂະໜາດກາງ ຫຼື SMS ຂອງຈີນ ບໍ່ມີທ່າ ທາງວ່າ ຈະຫາເງິນທຶນໄດ້ ດັ່ງທີ່ທາງບໍລິສັດຄາດການໄວ້ ຈາກການຖືກຈັດເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີຮຸ້ນແນັສແດັກ (Nasdaq) ຂອງຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນນິວຢອກ.

ບາດກ້າວໃນການຊອກຫາເງິນທຶນ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ກັນໃນຖານ ການສະເໜີິຕໍ່ມະຫາຊົນໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຫຼື IPO ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດ ຊອກຫາເງິນທຶນຈາກພວກນັກລົງທຶນໄດ້. ການສະເໜີຕໍໍ່ມະຫາ ຊົນ ໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ມີການຢຸດຊະງັກລົງ ເນື່ອງຈາກປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ເພີ້ມການກວດສອບເບິ່ງຮຸ້ນທີ່ວາງຂາຍຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດແລະ ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ບັງຄັບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຂອງຈີນທີ່ຕ້ອງການຢາກ ຂາຍຮຸ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງເຈນນີເຟີ ຊອລປ໌ (Jennifer Schulp) ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ກ່ຽວກັບລະບຽບການດ້ານການເງິນ ທີ່ສະຖາບັນເຄໂຕ້ ຂອງສູນກາງການເງິນແລະການເງິນທາງເລືອກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງອີເມລວ່າ “ຜົນກະທົບຂອງຕະຫຼາດມີທ່າທາງວ່າຈະຢູ່ໃນຂອບເຂດຈຳກັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ ກໍເມື່ອສົມທຽບໃສ່ ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ກົດລະບຽບຂໍ້ບັງຄັບ ການຈັດເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນລາຍຊື່ ທັງຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ແລະວໍໍຊິງຕັນ.”

ທ່ານນາງຊອລປ໌ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ການທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ລະບຽບການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ອາດຈະຊ່ວຍຕະຫຼາດ ໃຫ້ມີການກະເຕື້ອງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍບັງຄັບໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຫັນໄປຫາມັນເພື່ອຊອກຫາທຶນ ແຕ່ກໍເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຕະຫຼາດ ອາດຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກທຳອິດ ສຳລັບບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະເບິ່ງໄປຍັງຕະຫຼາດສະຫະລັດ ໃນການ

ສະເໜີ IPO ຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຈົດທະບຽນບໍລິສັດຕະຫຼາດຫຼັັກຊັບປັກກິ່ງຈຳກັດຫຼື BSE ໃນວັນທີ 3 ກັນຍາຜ່ານມາ ນຶ່ງມື້ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງໄດ້ປະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາເງິນທຶນ ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ເພື່ອນະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ ແລະການພັດທະນາ ສຳລັບບໍລິສັດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍແລະຂະໜາດກາງ ຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ການວາງສະແດງສິນຄ້າ ແລະການບໍລິການດ້ານການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ.

ຄະນະກຳມາທິການຄຸ້ມຄອງຕະຫຼາດຫຼັກຊັບຂອງຈີນ ຫຼື CSRC ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມຫຼັກຊັບແລະອຸດສາຫະກຳໃນອະນາຄົດ ແລະລາຍງານໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ສະພາຂອງລັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການບໍລິຫານຫຼັກຂອງຈີນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຕອບໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງຕົນແມ່ນ “ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ” ກ່ຽວກັບໂອກາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

ອົງການ CSRC ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ວິສາຫະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະຂະໜາດກາງສາມາດເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ໄດ້.” ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນໃໝ່ຂອງຈີນ ຈະມີລັກສະນະຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນແນັສແດັກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮວບຮວມເອົາລາຍຊື່ຂອງບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີແລະໄບໂອເທັກໃຫຍ່ໆເຂົ້າໄວ້ໃນບັນຊີເຊັ່ນວ່າໄມໂກຣຊອຟ ໂອເຣໂກລ ກູເກີລ ອາມາຊອນ ແລະອິນແທັລເປັນຕົ້ນ.

U.S. experts say Beijing’s establishment of a new stock exchange catering to China’s small and medium-sized companies (SMS) is unlikely to raise the capital the enterprises had anticipated from listing on New York’s Nasdaq.

That funding step, known as an initial public offering (IPO), allows a company to raise capital from public investors. Chinese IPOs have hit a pause due to Beijing’s increased scrutiny of entities with share listings in the U.S. and new stringent reporting requirements imposed on Chinese companies that want to sell shares in the U.S.

“The impact of the new market is likely to be limited, at least compared to the impact of regulatory challenges to U.S. listing imposed by both Beijing and Washington,” Jennifer Schulp, director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute's Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives, told VOA in an email.

“While these regulatory challenges may help the market to get off the ground by forcing companies to turn to it to raise capital, it seems unlikely that the market will be a first choice for companies that would have otherwise looked to the U.S. markets for an IPO.”

Authorities registered the Beijing Securities Exchange Limited Co. (BSE) on September 3, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the plan to raise capital and support innovation and development for SMS at the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission [[ http://www.csrc.gov.cn/pub/csrc_en/ ]] (CSRC), which oversees the securities and futures industry and reports directly to the State Council, China’s main administrative body, responded by saying its leaders were "excited" at the prospect.

"Small and medium-sized enterprises can do great things," the CSRC added.

The new exchange would be similar to the Nasdaq in the U.S., which lists technology and biotech behemoths such as Microsoft, Oracle, Google, Amazon and Intel.

State-backed media Global Times said the new stock exchange, which joins two existing boards in Shanghai and Shenzhen, will “play a significant role in the country's push for innovation-driven high-quality growth,” noting the move comes as the U.S. continues to push for financial decoupling. [[ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202109/1233224.shtml ]]