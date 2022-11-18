ສານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ເນເທິແລນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນລັບຫຼັງຜູ້ຊາຍສາມຄົນ ໃນບົດບາດການສັງຫານໝູ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງຖ້ຽວບິນ MH17 ຂອງສາຍການບິນມາເລເຊຍຕົກ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນປີ 2014 ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ໂດຍສານ 298 ຄົນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຈຸບິນ ໃນເຮືອບິນລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຜູ້ຊາຍສາມຄົນມີຊາວຣັດເຊຍສອງຄົນແລະຢູເຄຣນນຶ່ງຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຈຳຄຸກຕະຫລອດຊີວິດ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍ ຫລືສູ້ລົບຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫລ່ ກັບກຳລັງຮຸກຮານ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ເຮືອບິນໂບອິງ 777 ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຈາກນະຄອນອາມສະເຕີດາມ ໄປກົວລາລຳເປີ ເວລາຖືກຍິງຕົກ ໃນວັນທີ 17 ເດືອນກໍລະກົດ 2014 ໃນຕອນຕົ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງພວກກະບົດ ທີ່ໜູນຫລັງໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ແລະກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ດອນບັສ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.
ສົບຂອງຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ແລະຈຸບິນໄດ້ກະຈັດກະຈາຍຢູ່ຕາມຊາກຫັກພັງໃນທົ່ງດອກຕາເວັນ ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ ຮຣາໂບບ ທີ່ເປັນໝູ່ບ້ານນ້ອຍໆ ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນຊາວເນເທີແລນ ທີ່ມາຈາກ 17 ປະເທດ. ຮວມຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ ມີພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ 80 ຄົນ.
ຊິ້ນສ່ວນລູກສອນໄຟເຮັດຢູ່ໃນຣັດເຊຍທີ່ຍິງໃສ່ເຮືອບິນ ໄດ້ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບດ້ວຍຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກ ໂດຍບັນດາຜູ້ສືບສວນສາກົນ. ບັນດາໄອຍະການກ່າວວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟໄດ້ຍິງຈາກດິນແດນທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກກະບົດ.
ການດຳເນີນຄະດີໄດ້ເລີ້ມໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2020. ສາມຄົນໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດໃນການສັງຫານໝູ່ ໂດຍນຳເອົາລະບົບລູກສອນໄຟ Buk ຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອມາຍິງເຮືອບິນ ທ້າວອິກໍຣ ເກີຣກິນ ອະດີດພັນເອກຂອງໜ່ວຍຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສະຫະພັນຣັດເຊຍຫລື FSB ຜູ້ຮອງຂອງລາວ ທ້າວເຊີເກ ດຸຍບິນສະກີ ແລະຄົນສັນຊາດຢູເຄຣນ ທ້າວເລໂອນິດ ກາເຈັນໂກ.
ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານຮັນດຣິກ ສະຕິນຮູອິສ ໄດ້ປະກາດການຕັດສິນຢູ່ສານໃກ້ກັບສະໜາມບິນຊີໂປລ ຂອງອາມສະເຕີດາມ.
