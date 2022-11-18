ສານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ເນ​ເທິ​ແລນໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລັບ​ຫຼັງຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ສາມ​ຄົນ ໃນບົດ​ບາດການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ MH17 ຂອງສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍຕົກ ​ຢູ່ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ປີ 2014 ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ 298 ຄົນ ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍຈຸ​ບິນ ໃນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເ​ຊຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຈຳ​ຄຸກ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຫລື​ສູ້​ລົບຄຽງ​ບ່າ​ຄຽງ​ໄຫລ່ ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໂບ​ອິງ 777 ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຈາກນະ​ຄອນອາມ​ສ​ະ​ເຕີ​ດາມ ໄປ​ກົວ​ລາ​ລຳ​ເປີ ເວ​ລາ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ 2014 ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນຂອງສົງ​ຄາມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ ທີ່​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​ໂດຍ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ດອນ​ບັ​ສ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ສົບຂອງຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ ແລະ​ຈຸ​ບິນໄດ້​ກະ​ຈັດ​ກະ​ຈາຍ​ຢູ່​ຕາມຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ງ​ດອກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ ຮ​ຣາ​ໂບ​ບ ​ທີ່​ເປັນໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ນ້ອຍໆ ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາ​ະ​ຮ້າຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນ​ຊາວເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ທີ່ມາ​ຈາກ 17 ປະ​ເທດ. ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ 80 ຄົນ. ​

ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍທີ່ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສາ​ກົນ. ​ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ໄອຍະ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ດິນ​ແດນທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມໂດຍພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ.

​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ 2020. ສາມຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ໝູ່ ໂດຍ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລະ​ບົບລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ Buk ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເພື່ອ​ມາຍິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ ​ທ້າວອິ​ກໍ​ຣ ເກີ​ຣ​ກິນ ອະ​ດີດ​ພັ​ນ​ເອກ​ຂອງ​ໜ່ວຍຮັກ​ສາຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍຫລື FSB ຜູ້​ຮອງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ທ້າວເຊີ​ເກ ດຸຍ​ບິນ​ສະ​ກີ ແລະຄົນສັນ​ຊ​າດ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ທ້າວເລ​ໂອ​ນິດ ກາ​ເຈັນ​ໂກ.

​ຜູ້ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ ທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ດ​ຣິກ​ ສະ​ຕິນຮູ​ອິ​ສ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຢູ່​ສານໃກ້​ກັບ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຊີ​ໂປ​ລ ຂອງ​ອາມ​ສະ​ເຕີ​ດາມ.

A court in the Netherlands on Thursday convicted three men in absentia of mass murder for their role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which crashed in eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board.

The three men, two Russians and one Ukrainian, were given life sentences. They are currently thought to be in Russia or fighting alongside invading Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Boeing 777 was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down on July 17, 2014, in the early months of the war between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The bodies of the passengers and crew were strewn alongside the smoldering wreckage in the sunflower fields around the tiny village of Hrabove, close to the Russian border.

The victims, mostly Dutch, were from 17 countries. They included 80 children.

Fragments of the Russian-made missile that struck the plane were painstakingly recovered by international investigators. Prosecutors said the missile was fired from rebel-held territory.

The trial began in March 2020. Three individuals were found guilty of mass murder by procuring the Buk missile launcher from Russia to shoot down the plane: Igor Girkin, a former colonel in the Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB; his deputy, Sergey Dubinskiy; and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

The presiding judge, Hendrik Steenhuis, announced the verdict at the court close to Amsterdam’s Schipol airport.