ໃນລັດ ກະຈິນ ຂອງ ມຽນມາ, ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດົນ 8 ປີ ແລະ ການພັດພາກຈາກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນບາງຄົນຕ້ອງຫັນໄປຫາຢາເສບຕິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າດີ້ນຮົນເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມ ແລະບຳບັດຜູ້ຕິດເຮໂຣອິນແລະ ຢາບ້າ ຢູ່ໃນສູນອົບພະຍົບ ແລະ ເມືອງຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວລັດນັ້ນ. ຜູ້ໃຊ້ແລະບັນດາ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມດີ້ນຮົນທີ່ວ່າ, ທັງໃນ ແລະ ນອກສະໜາມຮົບ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ແຊນຝອດ ມີລາຍງານນີ້ ສຳລັບວີໂອເອ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນສູນຜູ້ພັດພາກຈາກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງລັດ ກະຈິນ, ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກຈາກສົງຄາມ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນບາງຄົນຕ້ອງຫັນໄປຫາຢາເສບຕິດ ເພື່ອເປັນກົນໄກນຶ່ງໃນການຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ນອກສູນນັ້ນ, ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງການຜະລິດຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບອົງການອາຊະຍາກຳ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດ ລວມທັງ ກອງກຳລັງລັດຖະບານ ມຽນມາ, ໄດ້ເຮັດບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສູນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕ້ອງຫຍຸ້ງກັບການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ.
ທ່ານ ລາຕໍ ກຳ ຈາ, ອາສາສະໝັກຄວບຄຸມຢາເສບຕິດ ແພັດ ຈາ ຊານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສູນຜູ້ພັດພາກຈາກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຈີນ ແລະ ມັນມີຄົນຂາຍຢາເສບຕິດຫຼາຍຄົນ ແລະ ຜູ້ໃຊ້ຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນນັ້ນ. ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນມີຄົນຢູ່ໃນສູນຜູ້ພັກພາກຈາກທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຕິດຢາ ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບສວນ ແລະ ຄົ້ນຫາວ່າຜູ້ໃດໃຊ້ມັນ. ພວກເຮົາຈະມີຜູ້ນຳຂອງພາກສ່ວນນັ້ນຢູ່ໃນສູນ ເພື່ອຊອກຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ ແລະ ເອົາເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປສູນບຳບັດ.”
ຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ທີ່ດຳເນີນການໂດຍກຸ່ມພົນລະເຮືອນ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດ ແພັດ ຈາ ຊານ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ຕິດຢາຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຜູ້ອາໄສຢາເສບຕິດ ເພື່ອຊົດເຊີຍວຽກງານທີ່ໃຊ້ແຮງງານສູງ, ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງເວລາເຮັດວຽກດົນຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ບໍ່ແກ້ວຢົກ ໃນລັດ ກະຈິນ ຈະສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ເຮໂຣອິນ ລາຄາຖືກກໍມີພ້ອມໄວ້ຂາຍ ໃຫ້ກຳມະກອນບໍ່ແຮ່ຄືທ້າວ ລາຕໍ.
ທ້າວ ລາຕໍ ອາ ລີ, ກຳມະກອນບໍ່ແກ້ຢົກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ໃຊ້ຢາເສບຕິດໃນເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ບໍ່ແກ້ວຢົກ ແລະ ຄົ້ນຫາແກ້ວຢົກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຢາເສບຕິດຕະຫຼອດ ເວລາຄືຄົນຜູ້ອື່ນ. ມັນແມ່ນຕອນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເສບເຮໂຣອິນ ເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ກັບໝູ່ ແລະ ຕໍ່ມາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕິດຢາເສບຕິດແລ້ວ.”
ຜູ້ຕິດຢາບາງຄົນໄດ້ກັບໄປໃຊ້ຢາເສບຕິດອີກຄັ້ງ ແລະ ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ໄປເຂົ້າສູນ ບ່ອນທີ່ການປິ່ນປົວລວມມີການບັນຍາຍທາງສາສະໜາ ແລະ ການໃຊ້ລະບຽບວິໄນທາງຮ່າງກາຍ.
ແມ່ຂອງນາງ ເຊັງ ນູ ແພນ ໄດ້ປິດຮ້ານຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນເວລາທີ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມອອກໃນປີ 2011, ສະນັ້ນ ນາງ ນູ ແພນ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂາຍຢາເສບຕິດເພື່ອຊ່ວຍລ້ຽງຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ.
ນາງ ເຊັງ ນູ ແພນ, ຜູ້ຕິດຢາເສບຕິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີໝູ່ຫຼາຍຄົນ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາຢາເສບຕິດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າຊື້ຢາເສບຕິດຈາກເຂດເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ນຳເອົາເຂົ້າມາໃນຊຸມຊົນ. ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ່ມໃຊ້ຢາເສບຕິດໃນຈຸດນີ້.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອຸປະສັກທາງການເມືອງຫຼາຍຢ່າງຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ ໃນເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ສັນຕິພາບຂອງ ມຽນມາ ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການຄາດວ່າ ການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດຍັງຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ຫຼຸດໜ້ອຍລົງເລີຍ.
In Myanmar's Kachin State, eight years of conflict and displacement has caused some civilians to turn to drugs as authorities struggle to control and rehabilitate heroin and amphetamine addicts, both in the refugee camps and cities across the state. Users and officials tell of the struggles - both on and off the battlefield. Steve Sandford filed this report for VOA.
Here in Kachin state's biggest IDP camp, economic instability and the hardships of war ha left some civilians' turning to drugs as a coping mechanism.
For those working outside the camps, a rise in drug production that has been linked to organized crime and armed groups - including Myanmar government forces - have kept camp officials busy enforcing the law.
"We lived in the IDP camp near China border and there are many drug dealers and users along the border. When we heard people in the IDP camps addicted to drugs we will investigate and find out who is using it. We will have the leaders of that section in the camp to find that guy and take them to rehab center."
At a nearby clinic run by the anti - drug vigilante group Pat Ja San, many of the addicts became drug dependent to offset laborious jobs, demanding long hours.
Jade mining in Kachin State generates big revenue - and cheap heroin is readily available for miners like Lahtaw.
"I only use drugs while I'm working at the jade mine and searching for jade. I don't take drugs all the time like the other people do. It's only when I'm working. I took heroin when I was with friends and then I realized that I was addicted to the drug."
Some of the addicts have reoccurring bouts with the drugs and are forced to revisit the centers where treatment includes religious lectures and physical discipline.
Seng Nu Pan's mother had to shut down their market stall when the fighting spread in 2011, so Nu Pan began selling drugs to help feed the family.
"I have so many friends and they beg me to help them to find the drugs. I help them to buy drugs from our township and bring it back to the community. That's whyI started taking drugs from this point."
As many political roadblocks remain on Myanmar's road to peace, observers expect the drug trade to continue, unabated.
