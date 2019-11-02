ໃນ​ລັດ ກະ​ຈິນ ຂອງ ມຽນ​ມາ, ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ດົນ 8 ປີ ແລະ ການ​ພັດ​ພາກຈາກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ຕ້ອ​ງ​ຫັນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ແລະບຳ​ບັດ​ຜູ້​ຕິດເຮ​ໂຣ​ອິນແລະ ຢາ​ບ້າ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ແລະ ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ລັດ​ນັ້ນ. ຜູ້​ໃຊ້ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ, ທັງ​ໃນ​ ແລະ ນອກ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຮົບ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ສ​ຕີ​ຟ ແຊນ​ຝອດ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້ ສຳ​ລັບ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.





ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ໃນ​ສູນຜູ້​ພັດ​ພາກ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ລັດ ກະ​ຈິນ, ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ບາງ​ຄົນຕ້ອງ​ຫັນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ກົນ​ໄກ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ສູນ​ນັ້ນ, ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງກ​ານ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ອົງ​ການ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ ລວມ​ທັງ ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ມຽນ​ມາ​, ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ຕ້ອງ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ກັບ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

ທ່ານ ລາ​ຕໍ ກຳ ຈາ, ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ​ແພັດ​ ຈາ ຊານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ຜູ້​ພັດ​ພາກ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ຈີນ ແລະ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂາຍ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ ແລະ ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ນັ້ນ. ເມື່ອ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ຜູ້​ພັກ​ພາກ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຕິດ​ຢາ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ສວນ ແລະ ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ໃຊ້​ມັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນັ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ນັ້ນ ແລະ ເອົາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ສູນ​ບຳ​ບັດ.”

ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຢາ​ເສ​ບ​ຕິດ ແພັດ ຈາ ຊານ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ຢາຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ເພື່ອຊົດ​ເຊີຍ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ແຮງ​ງານ​ສູງ, ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ດົນຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​.

ບໍ່​ແກ້ວ​ຢົກ ໃນ​ລັດ​ ກະ​ຈິນ ​ຈະສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ເຮ​ໂຣ​ອິນ ລາ​ຄາ​ຖືກ​ກໍ​ມີ​ພ້ອມ​ໄວ້​ຂາຍ​ ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ບໍ່​ແຮ່​ຄື​ທ້າວ ລາ​ຕໍ.

ທ້າວ ລາ​ຕໍ ອາ ລີ, ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນບໍ່​ແກ້​ຢົກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່ບໍ່​ແກ້ວ​ຢົກ ແລະ ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ແກ້ວ​ຢົກ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດຕະຫຼອດ​ ເວ​ລາ​ຄື​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ອື່ນ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເສບ​ເຮ​ໂຣ​ອິນ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ໝູ່ ແລະ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ແລ້ວ.”

ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ຢາ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ ແລະ ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ລວມ​ມີ​ການບັນ​ຍາຍ​ທາງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ ແລະ ການ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ບຽບ​ວິ​ໄນ​ທາງ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ.

ແມ່​ຂອງນາງ ເຊັງ ນູ ແພນ ໄດ້​ປິດ​ຮ້ານ​ຢູ່​ຕະຫຼາດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໃນ​ປີ 2011, ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ນາງ ນູ ແພນ ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂາຍ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ລ້ຽງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ນາງ ເຊັງ ນູ ແພນ, ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ໝູ່ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຂໍໃຫ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫາ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊື້​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດຈາກ​ເຂດເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ ນຳ​ເອົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ. ຍ້ອນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ໃນ​ຈຸດນີ້.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ອຸ​ປະ​ສັກ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ມີ​ຢູ່ ​ໃນ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ສູ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຂອງ ມຽນ​ມາ ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນຕໍ່​ໄປ ແລະ ຈະ​ບໍ່ຫຼຸດ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ເລີຍ.

In Myanmar's Kachin State, eight years of conflict and displacement has caused some civilians to turn to drugs as authorities struggle to control and rehabilitate heroin and amphetamine addicts, both in the refugee camps and cities across the state. Users and officials tell of the struggles - both on and off the battlefield. Steve Sandford filed this report for VOA.



Here in Kachin state's biggest IDP camp, economic instability and the hardships of war ha left some civilians' turning to drugs as a coping mechanism.



For those working outside the camps, a rise in drug production that has been linked to organized crime and armed groups - including Myanmar government forces - have kept camp officials busy enforcing the law.

"We lived in the IDP camp near China border and there are many drug dealers and users along the border. When we heard people in the IDP camps addicted to drugs we will investigate and find out who is using it. We will have the leaders of that section in the camp to find that guy and take them to rehab center."



At a nearby clinic run by the anti - drug vigilante group Pat Ja San, many of the addicts became drug dependent to offset laborious jobs, demanding long hours.



Jade mining in Kachin State generates big revenue - and cheap heroin is readily available for miners like Lahtaw.



"I only use drugs while I'm working at the jade mine and searching for jade. I don't take drugs all the time like the other people do. It's only when I'm working. I took heroin when I was with friends and then I realized that I was addicted to the drug."



Some of the addicts have reoccurring bouts with the drugs and are forced to revisit the centers where treatment includes religious lectures and physical discipline.



Seng Nu Pan's mother had to shut down their market stall when the fighting spread in 2011, so Nu Pan began selling drugs to help feed the family.



"I have so many friends and they beg me to help them to find the drugs. I help them to buy drugs from our township and bring it back to the community. That's whyI started taking drugs from this point."



As many political roadblocks remain on Myanmar's road to peace, observers expect the drug trade to continue, unabated.