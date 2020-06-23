ນັກວິຈານ ຝຣັ່ງ ຢ້ານວ່າ ມາດຕະການ ຊົ່ວຄາວ ອາດແກ່ອອກໄປຍາວນານ

ປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊັ່ນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ການປະທ້ວງເສື້ອກັກສີເຫຼືອງ, ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ລັດຖະບານຫຼາຍຊຸດຕິດຕໍ່ກັນໄດ້ໃຊ້ຊື່ຫຼິ້ນ ສະໄໝການປະຕິວັດຂອງປະເທດວ່າ ເປັນດິນແດນແຫ່ງສິດທິມະນຸດ ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິຈານ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອແນວນັ້ນຕະຫຼອດໄປ. ນັ້ນລວມມີການຮັບມືກັບ ໂຄວິດ-19. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລີຊາ ບຣາຍອັ້ນ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເດືອນມັງກອນ 2015, ການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃຫຍ່ຄັ້ງທຳອິດຈາກຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປະ ເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ. ເຊິ່ງເປົ້າໝາຍແມ່ນ ໜັງສີພິມເຍາະເຢີ້ຍສຽດສີ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຊາລີ ເອັບໂດ.

ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ອອກມາປະທ້ວງທົ່ວປະເທດ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນເສລີພາບ ໃນການປາກ ເວົ້າ.

ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນທີ່ແກ່ຍາວໄປເຖິງ 2 ປີ. ກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃໝ່ ໄດ້ມາສັບ ປ່ຽນມັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍອຳນາດຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນຂົງເຂດຕ່າງໆຄືການກວດຄົ້ນເຮືອນ ແລະ ການລັກຟັງທາງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດການອີກອັນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ພາວະສຸກເສີນອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບ ສຸຂະພາບ. ກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດຕ່າງໆ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕັດເສລີ ພາບຂອງພົນລະເມືອງລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນ ລະຫວ່າງ ພາວະສຸກເສີນຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຢ້ານກວ່າມັນອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ແລະ ແກ່ຍາວຕໍ່ຫຼັງຈາກໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ທ່ານ ອາຣີ ອາລີມີ, ທະນາຍຄວາມຈາກພັນທະມິດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຝຣັ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ສຳລັບທຸກໆສະຖານະພາບ ການຍົກເວັ້ນພາວະສຸກເສີນ ພວກເຮົາຈະມີກົດລະບຽບບາງອັນ, ກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ທີ່ເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນກົດໝາຍທົ່ວ ໄປ.”

ບັນດານັກວິຈານຄືທ່ານ ອາລີມີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການກັກບໍລິເວນ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ, ລວມທັງການກ່າວອ້າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການວາດພາບຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຈາກເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວ ພັນ ແລະ ການລະເມີດຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງເມື່ອບໍ່ ດົນມານີ້.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃໝ່ເພື່ອທຳການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄວຣັສນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ສິດທິຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນຕົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໃນນັ້ນລວມມີການໃຊ້ໂດຣນກວດກາ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ຫ້າມໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນສາທາລະນະ, ເຊິ່ງມັນຖືກຫ້າມແລ້ວໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ລຸນຫຼັງມີການຕຳໜິ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນຕົວ.

ອີກອັນນຶ່ງແມ່ນການໃຊ້ແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນຕິດຕາມຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງໄວຣັສ ທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາອອກມາໃຊ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ຝຣັ່ງ ເປັນປະເທດໃຫຍ່ທຳອິດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ທີ່ໃຊ້ມັນ. ແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ ໂທລະ ສັບມືຖືທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ StopCOVID, ໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງ ໃສ່ການເຕືອນຜູ້ໃຊ້ ເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສຳພັດກັບໄວຣັສ.

ການໂຫຼດເອົາແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຕາມຄວາມສະໝັກໃຈ. ກຸ່ມສິ້ງຊອມ ຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນ ຕົວຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ຊື່ວ່າ CNIL ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄຟຂຽວຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ມັນ. ສະ ນັ້ນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີການຄັດຄ້ານກໍຕາມ. ລັດຖະບານເວົ້າ ວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍຫຼັກອັນດຽວຂອງແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນ ຝຣັ່ງ ຈາກການຕິດໄວຣັສ, ມັນຈະບໍ່ຕິດຕາມ ຫຼື ເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນສ່ວນຕົວ. ແລະ ຄືກັບມາດຕະການສຸກເສີນອື່ນໆ, ແມ່ນຈະຖືກໃຊ້ຊົ່ວຄາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແມ່ນຖືກຄວບຄຸມໄດ້ແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານເວົ້າວ່າມາດຕະການສຸກເສີນຈະສິ້ນສຸດໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ.

ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ລວມມີແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນໂທລະສັບນັ້ນ ແລະ ບັນດານັກວິຈານກໍເປັນ ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລັກລອບສອດແນມທາງດິຈິຕອລ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢ້ານວ່າການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາແບບນີ້,​ ມັນຈະຖືກໃຊ້ ໃນເວລາອື່ນ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມຄົນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນບັນຫາໄວຣັສ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງຈະເປັນບັນຫາ ທາງການເມືອງໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການປະທ້ວງຕ່າງໆ.”

ປະຊາຊົນ ຝຣັ່ງຫຼາຍຄົນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ. ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງ ລ້ານຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ດາວໂຫຼດເອົາແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນດັ່ງກ່າວມາໃຊ້ແລ້ວ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ນັ້ນຍັງຕໍ່າກວ່າສອງເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນກໍຕາມ. ການສຳຫຼວດໄດ້ສະແດງ ໃຫ້ເຫັນການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ສຳລັບການກັກບໍລິ ເວນ. ດັ່ງກັບຕອນທີ່ມີພາວະສຸກເສີນໃນປີ 2015.

ທ່ານນາງ ກິລດາ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດ ວ່າການກັກບໍລິເວນແມ່ນເຄັ່ງຄັດໂພດ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພົບວ່າເສລີພາບຂອງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກລະເມີດເລີຍ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນແຕ່ໜ້ອຍດຽວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຈຳເປັນສຳລັບ ໂຄວິດ, ແລະ ສຳລັບກໍລະນີນີ້ພຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ນາງ ອາເນ ວີໂອເລ, ນັກສຶກສາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາມາດຕະການເພື່ອຫຼີກ ລ່ຽງການມີຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍເພີ່ມເຕີມ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດເພື່ອພວກເຮົາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດ ວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ດີ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານສົງໄສວ່າ ແອັບພລີເຄຊັນຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະ ອື່ນໆໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ຈະມີປະສິດທິພາບແທ້ຫຼືບໍ່. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມັນຈະມີ ແລະ ເຄົາລົບຄວາມເປັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນຕົວໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ກໍຕາມ. ນັກວິເຄາະທ່ານ ສກັອດ ມາຄັສ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ມີຄວາມສົງໄສແມ່ນມີເຫດຜົນ.

ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ມາຄັສ ນັກວິໄຈອາວຸໂສ ທີ່ສະຖາບັນ ບຣູແກລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄຳ ຖາມພື້ນຖານກໍແມ່ນເຈົ້າເຊື່ອລັດຖະບານຂອງເຈົ້າຫຼາຍປານໃດ? ຖ້າພວກເຮົາ ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນຈະມີຢູ່ຕາບໃດທີ່ມັນຍັງມີບັນຫາ ໂຄວິດ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ບັນຫາໂຄວິດ-19 ອາດຈະຢູ່ກັບພວກເຮົາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ. ສະນັ້ນມັນແມ່ນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ ແທ້ຈິງ ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນອັນທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີຄວາມເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ.”

ແຕ່ສຳລັບຕອນນີ້, ປະຊາຊົນ ຝຣັ່ງ ອາດບໍ່ໄດ້ຄິດເຖິງໄລຍະຍາວປານໃດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີດເພີນກັບຄວາມງຽບສະຫງົບຈາກວິກິດການຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ ແລະ ຫວັງວ່າມັນຈະຍຶດເຍື້ອຍາວນານ.

France has weathered multiple crises in recent years: terrorism, yellow protests, and now, coronavirus. Successive governments champion the country's revolution-era moniker as the land of human rights – but critics say they don't always live by it. That includes the response to COVID-19. For VOA, Lisa Bryant reports from Paris.

January 2015 — The first of several major terrorist attacks to hit France. The target: a satirical newspaper called Charlie Hebdo.

Millions demonstrated across the country in support of free expression.

After another deadly terrorist strike that November, the French government imposed a state of emergency that lasted two years. The new anti-terrorism law replacing it expanded police powers in areas like home searches and electronic eavesdropping.

Now, France faces another crisis and another state of emergency, this time a health one. Rights groups, who accused the government of sustainably eroding civil liberties during the last state of emergency, fear this could happen again — and continue long after the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that for all the exception states of of emergency state we have some of the rules, new rules that are entering in common law."



Critics like Alimi say France’s coronavirus lockdown heightened existing inequalities, including claims of racial profiling and police abuse that have helped fuel recent protests.

They also argue that new virus-fighting technologies threaten privacy rights. Among them: surveillance drones to monitor public compliance with coronavirus restrictions – banned for now, following a privacy complaint.

Another is a virus tracing app authorities rolled out – making France the first major European country to use one. Called StopCOVID, the smart phone application aims to alert users when they are exposed to the virus.

Downloading it is voluntary. France’s privacy watchdog group, the CNIL, has greenlighted it. So has parliament – although not without some dissent. The government says the app’s sole aim is to protect French from getting infected, that it will not track or keep personal information – and, like its other emergency measures, is temporary.

And after declaring coronavirus under control, the government says emergency measures will end in July.

But that doesn’t include the phone app – and critics worry about digital creep.

“We are afraid that this kind of solution, it will be used another time to track people – not for virus issues but also political issues during demonstrations.”

Many French don’t seem to share those fears. More than a million have already downloaded the app – although that’s still less than 2 percent of the population. Surveys show widespread public support for the lockdown — just as there was for the state of emergency in 2015.

“I didn’t think the confinement was too strict, and I didn’t find my liberties infringed. Not at all. I understood it was necessary for COVID, and just for this case.”

“They took measures to avoid having more victims. They did it for us. I think it was a good decision.”

Experts question whether the French and other European apps will actually be effective. Even if they are – and respect today’s privacy concerns – analyst Scott Marcus says the skeptics have a point.

“The fundamental question is how much do you trust your government? If we say it will be kept in place as long as there’s a COVID 19 problem – the COVID 19 problem could be with us for years….So it’s a genuine worry, and it's one that has to be taken seriously.”

But for now, the French may not be thinking so long term. They are enjoying a lull from this latest crisis – and hoping it will last.