ພູໄຟໃນຄອງໂກ ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 15 ຄົນ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ແລະຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດກ່າວວ່າ ການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟໃນປະເທດຄອງໂກ ແລະຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 15 ຄົນ ແລະເຮືອນຊານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 500 ຫລັງຖືກທຳລາຍ. ອົງການກອງທຶນເດັກຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟ ນຢີຣາກອນໂກ (Nyiragongo) ໃນຄືນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 5,000 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງໂກມາ (Goma) ຫຼົບໜີຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໄປຢູ່ ຣວັນດາ (Rwanda) ປະເທດໃກ້ຄຽງກັນນັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອີກ 25,000 ຄົນໄປຊອກຫາບ່ອນຫລົບໄພຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Sake, ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ. ຍັງມີ ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຢູ່ວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍຫລາຍກວ່າ 170 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການຢູນິເຊັບ (UNICEF) ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຈັດຕັ້ງສູນເດີນທາງຜ່ານ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ໄປນໍາ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເກີດໄພພິບັດຢູ່ນີ້. ໃນທີ່ສຸດເມືອງໂກມາ (Goma) ກໍລອດຈາກການຖືກທໍາລາຍຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ປະສົບມາໃນການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟຄັ້ງແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນປີ 2002, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP).

Officials and survivors say the volcanic eruption in Congo and the ensuing chaos have killed at least 15 people and that more than 500 homes have been destroyed. The U.N. children's agency said Sunday that the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on Saturday night sent around 5,000 people in the city of Goma fleeing across the nearby border into Rwanda, while another 25,000 others sought refuge to the northwest in Sake. More than 170 children were still feared missing Sunday and UNICEF officials said they were organizing transit centers to help unaccompanied children in the wake of the disaster. Goma ultimately was largely spared the mass destruction it suffered the last time the volcano erupted back in 2002.​