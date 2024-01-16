ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ຫຼາຍ, ຈາກພັກ DPP ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ຊິງເຕ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະຮັກສາສະຖານະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸນບັນ ແລະ ຈະດຳເນີນການເຈລະຈາກັບຈີນ. ເອລິຊາເບັດ ລີ ມີຫຼາຍປະຕິກິລິຍາ ຕໍ່ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມີການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ໃນການສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ຮອງສາສະດາຈານເຫວີຍ-ຕິງ ເຢັນ (Wei-Ting Yen), ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແຟຣັງຄລິນ ແລະ ມາຊອລ ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາເຫັນພັກ DPP ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະໄໝທີ 3 ຊ້ອນ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ."
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຈະເປັນທ່ານຫຼາຍ ຊິງເຕ້ ຈາກພັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕກ້າວໜ້າ.
ນາງທິບຟານີ ຫຼິນ (Tiffany Lin) ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:
“ມີຄວາມສຸກໃຈທີ່ສຸດ.”
ທ້າວຈອຣຈ໌ ຊາງ (George Chang), ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍກໍຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຫວັງເລັກໜ້ອຍ."
ທ້າວຈອຣຈ໌ ຊາງ ຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຫວັງເພາະວ່າພັກ DPP ສູນເສຍການຄວບຄຸມໃນສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ. ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມເປັນເອກກກະພາບກັນ ລະຫວ່າງພັກຕ່າງໆ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານຫູ ຢູ-ອີ (Hou Yu-ih) ຜູ້ສະໝັກຮັບເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງພັກກົກມິນຕັງ ຫຼື KMT ສະແດງຄຳເຫັນຕ່າງໆໃນສ່ວນນີ້ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວ ເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສາມັກຄີກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນມີຄວາມສາມັກຄີກັນ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ KMT ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວທີ່ຈະເກີດສົງຄາມກັບຈີນ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ຊໍ້າພັດກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນໄລຍະ 4 ປີຜ່ານມາ ດ້ວຍການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວ ພັນກັບບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ມີຈິດໃຈອັນດຽວກັນ.
ອາລິຊາເບັດ ລີ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ຜູ້ສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນພັກ DPP ຫຼາຍຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫຼາຍ ຈະສາມາດສືບຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄຊ ອິ້ງເຫວິນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັກສາໄຕ້ຫວັນຢູ່ໃນເວທີຂອງສາກົນ."
ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການເປັນເອກະລາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນຄວາມເປັນເອກະລາດ."
ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະກໍາມະການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງ ການວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາຂໍປະນາມຄວາມ ພະຍາຍາມຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ໃນການໃຊ້ອິດຕິພົນຕໍ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໂດຍສ້າງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບິດເບືອນ ແລະການກົດດັນທາງທະຫານ, ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ກໍຂໍຊົມເຊີຍຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນໄຕ້ຫວັນທີ່ຍັງຍຶດໝັ້ນໃນຄວາມຄິດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.”
ທ້າວຈອຣຈ໌ ຊາງ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ກ່າວວ່າ
“ໄຕ້ຫວັນບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເປັນເອກະລາດອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ. ໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນປະເທດຢູ່ແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາມີລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ.”
ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານຫົວ ຊຸນຢິງ (Hua Chunying) ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ X ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນແມ່ນກິດຈະການພາຍໃນຂອງຈີນ. ການປ່ຽນແປງອັນໃດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ຄວາມຈິງພື້ນຖານທີ່ວ່າ ມີພຽງຈີນດຽວຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນກໍຈະບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງຈາກການເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຈີນ. ຫຼັກການຈີນດຽວ ແມ່ນຫຼັກໝັ້ນເພື່ອສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ຊິງ-ເຕ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນວ່າ:
"...ພວກເຮົາຈະນຳໃຊ້ການແລກປ່ຽນເພື່ອທົດແທນການຂັດຂວາງ, ການສົນທະ ນາເພື່ອທົດແທນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ, ເພື່ອດຳເນີນການແລກປ່ຽນ ແລະການຮ່ວມມືກັບຈີນດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ."
ແຕ່ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ຍັງກ່າວອີກວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານຈະປົກປ້ອງໄຕ້ຫວັນຈາກການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງຈີນ.
ນອກເໜືອຈາກບັນຫາກັບຈີນແລ້ວ, ຍັງມີອີກສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຄວນສັງເກດກ່ຽວກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.
ທ່ານເຫວີຍ-ຕິງ ເຢັນ, ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານລັດຖະບານ ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ການມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ ແລະໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນພຽງປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕດຽວທີ່ຍັງຄົງເວົ້າພາສາຈີນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນຖານະຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄຕ້ຫວັນສົມຄວນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນ ໃຈກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນັ້ນ."
ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ກໍຈະສາ ບານຕົນເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
The voters of Taiwan picked their next president over the weekend. Vice President Lai Ching-te says he aims to maintain the status quo and will pursue a dialogue with China. Elizabeth Lee has more on reaction to the election results from around the world.
With much celebration, history is made in Taiwan.
Wei-Ting Yen, Government Expert.
“We do see the DPP winning an unprecedented third term of presidency.”
Taiwan’s next president will be the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te.
iffany Lin, DPP Supporter, Female, In Mandarin.
“Extremely happy”
George Chang, DPP Supporter.
“I feel excited but a little bit disappointed.”
George Chang is disappointed because the DPP has lost control of the legislature. President-elect Lai says he aims to build consensus between the parties. The Kuomintang or KMT candidate, Hou Yu-ih, shares these parting words:
Hou Yu-ih, KMT Presidential Candidate, In Mandarin, Male.
“We have to be united. We want a united Taiwan.”
While some KMT supporters fear war with China, DPP supporters say Taiwan's current president has bolstered the island's defenses over the last four years by strengthening ties with like-minded allies.
Elizabeth Lee, VOA
“Many of the DPP supporters here say they hope the next president, president Lai, will be able to continue President Tsai Ing-wen's policy of keeping Taiwan on the international stage."
In the U.S., President Joe Biden says he does not support Taiwan’s independence.
]Joe Biden / no chyron for U.S. president.
“We do not support independence.”
House Foreign Affairs Committee leaders say in a statement:
“We condemn Beijing’s attempts to influence the elections through disinformation and military pressure and applaud the people of Taiwan for upholding democratic ideals.”
George Chang, DPP Supporter.
“Taiwan don’t need to be independent again. Taiwan is already a country. We have our government.”
Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying wrote on the platform X saying the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change. The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s President-Elect.
“…we will use exchanges to replace obstructionism, dialogue to replace confrontation and confidently to pursue exchanges and cooperation with China.”
But Lai also says his administration will safeguard Taiwan from intimidation from China.
Aside from the China issue, there is one more thing to note about this election:
Wei-Ting Yen, Government Expert.
“Having another successful democratic election and as the sole democracy still in a Chinese speaking country, I think in and of itself, Taiwan deserves attention on that.”
In May, President-elect Lai will be inaugurated as Taiwan’s next president.
