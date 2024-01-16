ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ຫຼາຍ, ຈາກພັກ DPP ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ​ຊິງ​ເຕ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບທີ່​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸນ​ບັນ ແລະ ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ຈີນ. ເອລິຊາເບັດ ລີ ມີຫຼາຍປະຕິກິລິຍາ ຕໍ່ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມີການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ ໃນ​ການສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ຮອງສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານເຫວີຍ-ຕິງ ເຢັນ (Wei-Ting Yen), ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແຟຣັງ​ຄລິນ ແລະ ມາຊອລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາເຫັນພັກ DPP ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະໄໝທີ 3 ຊ້ອນ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ."

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ເປັນທ່ານ​ຫຼາຍ ຊິງ​ເຕ້ ​ຈາກພັກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​.

ນາງທິບຟານີ ຫຼິນ (Tiffany Lin) ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

“ມີຄວາມສຸກໃຈທີ່ສຸດ.”

ທ້າວຈອຣຈ໌ ຊາງ (George Chang), ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍກໍຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຫວັງເລັກໜ້ອຍ."

ທ້າວຈອ​ຣຈ໌ ຊາງ ຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຫວັງເພາະວ່າພັກ DPP ສູນເສຍການຄວບຄຸມໃນສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ. ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມເປັນ​ເອກກ​ກະ​ພາບ​ກັນ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ພັກຕ່າງໆ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານຫູ ຢູ-ອີ (Hou Yu-ih) ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຮັບ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ພັກກົກມິນ​ຕັງ ຫຼື KMT ສະແດງ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນຕ່າງໆໃນສ່ວນ​ນີ້ ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານກ່າວ ເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສາມັກຄີກັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກໃຫ້ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ກັນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ KMT ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວທີ່ຈະເກີດສົງຄາມກັບຈີນ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ຊໍ້າພັດກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ​ໃນ​ດ້ານປ້ອງກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນໄລຍະ 4 ປີຜ່ານມາ ດ້ວຍການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວ ພັນກັບບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ມີຈິດໃຈອັນດຽວກັນ.

ອາລິຊາເບັດ ລີ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ຜູ້ສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນພັກ DPP ຫຼາຍຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫຼາຍ ຈະສາມາດສືບຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄຊ ອິ້ງເຫວິນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັກສາໄຕ້ຫວັນຢູ່ໃນເວທີຂອງສາກົນ."

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນຄວາມເປັນເອກະລາດ."

ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະກໍາມະການ​ພົວ​ພັນຕ່າງປະເທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງ ການວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຂໍປະນາມຄວາມ ພະຍາຍາມຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໃນການໃຊ້ອິດຕິພົນຕໍ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໂດຍສ້າງຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບິດເບືອນ ແລະການກົດດັນທາງທະ​ຫານ, ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ກໍຂໍຊົມເຊີຍຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນໄຕ້ຫວັນທີ່​ຍັງ​ຍຶດ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃນຄວາມຄິດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.”

ທ້າວຈອຣຈ໌ ຊາງ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກ DPP ກ່າວວ່າ

“ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ບໍ່​ຈໍາ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ. ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່ແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາມີລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ.”

ໂຄສົກ​ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານຫົວ ຊຸນຢິງ (Hua Chunying) ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ X ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ຖາມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ແມ່ນ​ກິດຈະການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ. ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນໄຕ້​ຫວັນ, ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ພື້ນຖານ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ​ມີພຽງ​ຈີນ​ດຽວ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ໂລກ ​ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ກໍຈະບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງຈາກການເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ຈີນ​. ຫຼັກ​ການ​ຈີນ​ດຽວ​ ແມ່ນ​ຫຼັກ​ໝັ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ​ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ ຢູ່​ໃນຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ທ່ານ​ຫຼາຍ ​ຊິງ​-ເຕ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ກ່າວຕໍ່​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນວ່າ:

"...ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ແລກປ່ຽນ​ເພື່ອ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ການ​ຂັດຂວາງ, ການ​ສົນທະ ນາ​ເພື່ອ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ, ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ແລກປ່ຽນ ແລະການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ຈີນດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ."

ແຕ່​ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ຍັງ​ກ່າວອີກ​ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ນອກ​ເໜືອຈາກ​ບັນຫາ​ກັບຈີນ​ແລ້ວ, ຍັງ​ມີ​ອີກ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄວນ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໃນ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານເຫວີຍ-ຕິງ ເຢັນ, ນັກຊ່ຽວ​ຊານດ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ການມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ ແລະໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນພຽງປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕດຽວທີ່ຍັງຄົງເວົ້າພາສາຈີນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນຖານະຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄຕ້ຫວັນສົມຄວນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນ ໃຈກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນັ້ນ."

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ທ່ານຫຼາຍ ກໍຈະສາ ບານຕົນເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

The voters of Taiwan picked their next president over the weekend. Vice President Lai Ching-te says he aims to maintain the status quo and will pursue a dialogue with China. Elizabeth Lee has more on reaction to the election results from around the world.

With much celebration, history is made in Taiwan.

Wei-Ting Yen, Government Expert.

“We do see the DPP winning an unprecedented third term of presidency.”

Taiwan’s next president will be the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te.

iffany Lin, DPP Supporter, Female, In Mandarin.

“Extremely happy”

George Chang, DPP Supporter.

“I feel excited but a little bit disappointed.”

George Chang is disappointed because the DPP has lost control of the legislature. President-elect Lai says he aims to build consensus between the parties. The Kuomintang or KMT candidate, Hou Yu-ih, shares these parting words:

Hou Yu-ih, KMT Presidential Candidate, In Mandarin, Male.

“We have to be united. We want a united Taiwan.”

While some KMT supporters fear war with China, DPP supporters say Taiwan's current president has bolstered the island's defenses over the last four years by strengthening ties with like-minded allies.

Elizabeth Lee, VOA

“Many of the DPP supporters here say they hope the next president, president Lai, will be able to continue President Tsai Ing-wen's policy of keeping Taiwan on the international stage."

In the U.S., President Joe Biden says he does not support Taiwan’s independence.

]Joe Biden / no chyron for U.S. president.

“We do not support independence.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee leaders say in a statement:

“We condemn Beijing’s attempts to influence the elections through disinformation and military pressure and applaud the people of Taiwan for upholding democratic ideals.”

George Chang, DPP Supporter.

“Taiwan don’t need to be independent again. Taiwan is already a country. We have our government.”

Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying wrote on the platform X saying the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. Whatever changes take place in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change. The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s President-Elect.

“…we will use exchanges to replace obstructionism, dialogue to replace confrontation and confidently to pursue exchanges and cooperation with China.”

But Lai also says his administration will safeguard Taiwan from intimidation from China.

Aside from the China issue, there is one more thing to note about this election:

Wei-Ting Yen, Government Expert.

“Having another successful democratic election and as the sole democracy still in a Chinese speaking country, I think in and of itself, Taiwan deserves attention on that.”

In May, President-elect Lai will be inaugurated as Taiwan’s next president.