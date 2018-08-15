ກອງກຳລັງ ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂອງ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ

ທະຫານ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ

ໃນການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກ ຕາລີບານ ຢູ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານໃນແຂວງ ບາກລານ (Baghlan)

ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ.

ການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນມື້ນຶ່ງຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຕາລີບານ ໄດ້

ຍຶດເອົາຄ້າຍທະຫານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນແຂວງ ຟາຢັບ (Faryab) ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະ

ເທດລຸນຫຼັງການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຢ່າງດຸເດືອດຫຼາຍວັນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄ້າຍຂອງ

ກອງທັບແຫ່ງຊາດ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ຫຼັງຈາກພວກທະຫານ ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້

ຮັບກຳລັງເສີມ ແລະ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງອາກາດ, ແລະ ໝົດລູກປືນພ້ອມກັບ

ສຳພາລະອື່ນໆ.

ກອງບັນຊາການທະຫານໃນຂົງເຂດ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນ ຕໍ່

ວີໂອເອ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທະຫານປະມານ 40 ຫາ 70 ຄົນ ທີ່ປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນ

ຄ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນຕໍ່ພວກ ຕາລີບານ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອແມ່ນ

ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍຫລົບໜີໄປລີ້ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພູຜາທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະທະ

ກັນ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອ ຈາກການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ແລະທີ່ປຶກສາທາງທະຫານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍຶດ

ເອົາເມືອງຍຸດທະສາດ ກາສນີ ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ

ຄືນ ລຸນຫຼັງການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດຫຼາຍວັນ ກັບພວກ ຕາລີບານ.

ໂຄສົກກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານ ຈາເວັດ ກາຟົວ (Jawed

Ghafoor) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ພວກກະ

ບົດ ອອກໄປຈາກເຂດໃຈກາງເມືອງ ແລະ ວ່າການປະຕິບັດການກວາດລ້າງ ໃນເຂດ

ຊານເມືອງ ກາສນີ ກຳລັງເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທະຫານ ແລະ ຕຳຫຼວດ

ອັຟການິສຖານ 100 ຄົນ ພ້ອມກັບພົນລະເຮືອນ 30 ຄົນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການພວກ ຕາລີ

ບານ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມບຸກໂຈມຕີເມືອງ ເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າສື່ມວນຊົນໃນທ້ອງ

ຖິ່ນ ຈະຕັ້ງຕົວເລກຂອງຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນກອງກຳລັງລັດຖະບານ ສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ

ກໍຕາມ.

At least 30 Afghan soldiers and police officers have been killed in a Taliban attack on a military outpost in the northern province of Baghlan.



Wednesday's attack came more than a day after Taliban militants seized control of an army base in the northern province of Faryab following days of intense fighting.Officials say the Afghan National Army ((ANA)) base was lost after soldiers failed to receive reinforcements and air support, and ran out of ammunition and other supplies.



Regional military and government officials Tuesday confirmed to VOA that 40 of the 70 soldiers stationed at the base surrendered to the Taliban. They said the rest have either been killed or fled to nearby mountains during the clashes.



Meanwhile, Afghan security forces, with the help of U.S. airstrikes and military advisors, have regained control of the southeastern strategic city of Ghazni following days of deadly fighting with the Taliban.



The Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman, Jawed Ghafoor, told VOA that security forces have cleared the central parts of the city of insurgents and that cleanup operations were underway on the outskirts of Ghanzi.



Army officials have confirmed the killing of 100 Afghan soldiers and police personnel as well as 30 civilians since the Taliban assaulted the city on Friday, though local media gave much higher numbers of fatalities among government forces.