ປະ​ຊ​າ​ຊົນຢູ່ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນອັນ​ກວ້າງໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນຊັ່ງ​ຊາເບິ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຈາກ​ລົມພາ​ຍຸ​ຂະ​ໜາດແຮງ ​ທີ່ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຈາກ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ທໍ​ເນ​ໂດ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຫົວ ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ພາກກ​າງ ​ທີ່​ພັດ​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ສູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັ​ນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 32 ຄົນ.

ລົມພາຍຸ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ເປັນ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ເອກ​ລັດ​ອາ​ແກນ​ຊໍ ແລະ​ຍັງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫລັງຄາບ່ອນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄອນ​ເສີດ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄົນ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ອີ​ລ​ລີ​ນອຍ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ພ້ອ​ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.

​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງຄວ​າມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາຄອບ​ຄົວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ພາ​ກັນ​ເສົ້າ​ສະຫລົດ​ໃຈຕໍ່​ການ​ສູນ​ເສ​ຍ​ຄົນ​ຮັກ​ໄປ ກຳ​ລັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສິ້ນ​ຫວັງ​ ຈາກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຢູ່ຕາມຊາ​ກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ເຮືອນຊານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ທມ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານນີ້ ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນກວ້າງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ປະ​ສົບ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ ແລະ​ການ​ເງິນ​ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້ ​ສຳ​ລັບການຟື້ນ​ໂຕ​ຄືນ.

Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and also collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, stunning people throughout the region with the scope of the damage.

The number of deaths continued to grow Sunday.

"While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Biden earlier declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available for recovery.