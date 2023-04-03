ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນອັນກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ໄດ້ພາກັນຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈາກລົມພາຍຸຂະໜາດແຮງ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ຈາກລົມພາຍຸທໍເນໂດຫລາຍສິບຫົວ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກກາງ ທີ່ພັດມຸ່ງໜ້າສູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 32 ຄົນ.
ລົມພາຍຸໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍເປັນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ເມືອງເອກລັດອາແກນຊໍ ແລະຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ຫລັງຄາບ່ອນສະແດງຄອນເສີດທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄົນຫັກພັງລົງມາ ຢູ່ໃນລັດອີລລີນອຍ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນເກີດຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວຂົງເຂດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.
ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າບັນດາຄອບຄົວອາເມຣິກາ ພາກັນເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍຄົນຮັກໄປ ກຳລັງລໍຖ້າດ້ວຍຄວາມສິ້ນຫວັງ ຈາກຂ່າວຂອງຄົນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຊອກຫາສິ່ງຂອງຢູ່ຕາມຊາກຫັກພັງເຮືອນຊານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະທຸລະກິດ.”
ປະທານາທິທມບໍດີ ໄດ້ປະກາດກ່ອນໜ້ານນີ້ ໃຫ້ບໍລິເວນກວ້າງທີ່ສຳຄັນໆຂອງປະເທດເປັນເຂດປະສົບໄພພິບັດຂອງປະເທດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນເຂົ້າເຖິງຊັບພະຍາກອນ ແລະການເງິນມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ ສຳລັບການຟື້ນໂຕຄືນ.
Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.
The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and also collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, stunning people throughout the region with the scope of the damage.
The number of deaths continued to grow Sunday.
"While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses," President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Biden earlier declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available for recovery.