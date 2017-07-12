ປ. ທຣຳ ຍົກຍ້ອງ ລູກຊາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ ອີແມລ ແຕ່ ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຕົກໃຈ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້ນີ້ ເຖິງຄວາມ​

ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພົວພັນ​ລະຫວ່າງ ຄະນະ​ໂຄ

ສະນາ ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ ​“ເປັນ​ການ​ພະຍາຍາມ

ຊອກຫາ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ​ແລະ​ ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດໃນ​ປະຫວັດສາດ​.”

ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Twitter ມີ​ຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງ​ມື້ຫລັງ​ຈາກລູກຊາຍກົກ ຂອງ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ອີ​ແມ​ລທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ແລະ ບຸກ

ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ໃນຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບທະນາຍຄວາມ

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໃສ່ຮ້າຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານນາງ Hillary

Clinton ຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.



ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ ຈູ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳພາດ​ແກ່ໂທລະພາບ Fox News ​ໃນ

​ແລງ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ບິດາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຊາບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການພົບ

​ປະ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ມີ​ ການສົມຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ

ລະຫວ່າງ​ຄະນະ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ​ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ

ທີ່ “ໜ້າ​ຢາກຫົວ.”

ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມ​ທາງ Twitter ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້ີ້ນີ້​ແມ່ນ ​ໄດ້

​ກ່າວ​ຍ້ອງ​ຍໍ ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳພາດ​ຂອງ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລູກຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ທ້າວດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ຫລາຍ

​ເມື່ອ​ຄືນ​ແລ້ວນີ້. ລາວ​ເປັນ​ບຸກຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປີດ​ກວ້າງ ​ໂປ່​ງ​ໃສ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ.”

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ ການສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ພຽງ​ອັນ​ດຽວ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະແຫຼງການ​

ທີ່​ອ່ານ​ໂດຍ​ຮອງ​ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ “ເປັນຄົນ

ທີ່ມີຄຸນນະສົມບັດສູງ” ​ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕິດຕາມມາ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ອີ​ແມ​ລດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳລັດຖະສະພາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການ​ເປີດເຜີຍ ທີ່ວ່າ

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈູເນຍ ທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນສ້າງ​ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່

ທ່ານນາງຄລິນຕັນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຄື້ນ

ສັ່ນສະເທືອນ ໄປທົ່ວລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະ ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເກີດມີປະຕິກິ ລິຍາຢ່າງແຮງ

ໂດຍສະເພາະ ຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈູເນຍ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ ອີແມລ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຫຼັງ

ຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ໜັງສືພິມ The New York Times ກຳລັງຈະພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ ເລື່ອງ

ລາວ ກ່ຽວກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ມັນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການສົນທະນາ ກັບ ທ່ານ Rob

Goldstone ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຊາສຳພັນດ້ານເພງ ຂອງອັງກິດ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນໂຕແທນຂອງ

ທ່ານນາງ Natalia Veselnitskaya ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບປະ

ກັບລູກຊາຍທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກພໍ່ຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ ໃຫ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ

ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated Wednesday his belief that questions about links between his presidential campaign and Russia amount to "the greatest witch hunt in history."



The comments on Twitter came a day after his eldest son disclosed emails that show how he and others involved in the campaign met with a Russian lawyer in an active search for incriminating information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview Tuesday night on Fox News that he did not tell his father about the meeting, and also dismissed charges of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as "ridiculous."



President Trump's tweets Wednesday praised the interview.



"My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent," Trump wrote.



Before that, his only comments came in a statement read by his press secretary, calling his son "a high-quality person," while not discussing the ramifications of the email exchange.



VOA's Capitol Hill correspondents said the disclosure that Donald Trump Jr. eagerly sought damaging information about Clinton ahead of the November election sent shockwaves through Congress and prompted strong reactions from Democratic members in particular.



Donald Trump Jr. released the emails Tuesday morning after learning that The New York Times was about to publish a story about them. They show an exchange with Rob Goldstone, a British music publicist who was representing Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer who met with the younger Trump shortly after his father clinched the Republican Party's nomination for president.



'High level and sensitive information'



Goldstone told the younger Trump on June 3 last year that "the Crown prosecutor of Russia ... offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that wouldincriminateHillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."



"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," the email said.



Within minutes, the younger Trump replied: "If it's what you say, I love it, especially [for use] later in the summer."



Democratic senators, such as Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said Tuesday's developments in the tale of Donald Trump Jr. and his meeting with the Russian lawyer "starts to look like collusion ... open, knowing collusion with the Russian government" on the part of the Trump campaign team. Republican senators were more cautious in their reaction, VOA's Michael Bowman reported, but Susan Collins of Maine said "the emails deserve a thorough investigation" by the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Congressman Adam Schiff of California, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, saw the email disclosure as a "very significant, deeply disturbing development," and said he wanted Trump's son to testify before his committee, VOA's Katherine Gypson reported.



"This is absolutely not only a breach of norms but a breach of civil responsibility to the country," Schiff told reporters at a news conference late Tuesday. "When you get approached by a foreign government to interfere in an election, you go to the FBI."



"We must investigate," said Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings, because the e-mail chain "confirms that the president's son was both aware of and supported the Russian government's efforts to help [Trump] get elected."



White House rejects 'ridiculous' speculation



Cummings, the senior Democrat on the House committee that oversees the executive branch of the U.S. government, called the latest account of contacts between the Trump campaign team and Russia "a sad day for our country."



Another Republican senator, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said the issue "is problematic" and that the younger Trump "definitely has to testify" before congressional investigators.



Other lawmakers have expressed more pointed comments about the impact of the emails. Asked at the White House news briefing about public figures who are now openly discussing the possibility that investigators might look at the possibility of treason or obstruction of justice, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "those new words are ridiculous."



In his emails to the younger Trump, Goldstone referred to Veselnitskaya as "the Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow." The Russian government has denied knowing Veselnitskaya and rejects U.S. claims that it meddled in the election.



The subsequent meeting was also attended by then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and the future president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka. Both Kushner and his wife are now White House advisers to the president.



Multiple investigations underway



The June 9 meeting with Veselnitskaya was the earliest confirmed encounter between senior Trump campaign officials and Russian interests during the campaign.



The revelations this week about Donald Trump Jr.'s activities last year come amid multiple investigations by Congress and a criminal probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, into Russia's interference in last year's presidential election.



The U.S. intelligence community has already concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally directed a campaign aimed at discrediting the U.S. election, damaging Clinton's reputation and helping Trump defeat her.



Bradley Moss, deputy executive director of the James Madison Project, told VOA that foreign nationals are barred from making expenditures to advocate the election or defeat of a political candidate.



'Conspiracy' possible?



"An expenditure can be money or it can be something as abstract as something of value.' Information can qualify as something of value,' so it's not too far of a stretch to imagine a charge against Donald Trump Jr. for conspiracy to violate the Federal Election Campaign Act or other related provisions," he said.



However, Moss cautioned people "to restrain themselves from leaping to definitive legal conclusions of either guilt or innocence. The entirety of what occurred will be investigated comprehensively by Mr. Mueller, as this squarely falls within the scope of his mandate." Moss's James Madison Project was established in Washington in 1998 to promote government accountability and the reduction of secrecy, as well as to educate the public on issues relating to intelligence and national security.



The e-mails between Trump Jr. and Goldstone, according to Moss, portray the president's son "as a naïve and amateur political operative with no apparent grasp of the legal process that applies to campaigns. A veteran operative would never have agreed to that meeting, and arguably would have reported the issue to the FBI or at least their in-house attorneys for guidance."