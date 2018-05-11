ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກ່າວວ່າ ການທົບທວນ ຂອງເຟສບຸກ ເປັນພຽງບາດກ້າວນ້ອຍໆ

ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ເວລາເຟສບຸກກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະທຳການທົບທວນຄືນກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິຂອງ
ພົນລະເມືອງນັ້ນ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເພື່ອເສລີພາບຂອງພົນລະເມືອງ ແລະສິດທິມະ
ນຸດ ໄດ້ພາກັນຕົບມືໃຫ້ຢ່າງມີມາລະຍາດ.
ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກ່າວວ່າ ນັບເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້
ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ບັນດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີທຳການຊັງຊາເບິ່ງນະໂຍບາຍ ຂອງຕົນ ແລະ
ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ເປັນຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ການປະກາດຂອງບໍລິ
ສັດ ກ່ຽວກັບການກວດສອບພຽງຄັ້ງດຽວດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ແນໃສ່ ສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະແກ້ໄຂ
ບັນຫາແຕ່ພຽງດ້ານໜ້າຂອງຜົນກະທົບທີ່ມາຈາກ ເຟສບຸກ ແລະຈະກະຈາຍໄປຍັງທົ່ວ
ໂລກ.
ທ່ານອາວິນດ໌ ການີຊານ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານທຸລະກິດ ແລະສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກ
ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວວ່າ “ການກວດສອບທີ່ເຟສບຸກກຳ
ລັງເຮັດຢູ່ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບ ແຕ່ກໍເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ແຕ່ສະຫະລັດ
ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ມັນແມ່ນການສະໜອງຕອບໃສ່ຄວາມກົດດັນພາຍໃນປະເທດ.
“ດີກ່ອນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເລີຍ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງທ່ານນາງເຣເບັກກາ ແມັກຄິນນອນ ກ່າວເຖິງ
ການກວດສອບເຟສບຸກ. ທ່ານນາງເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການກ່ຽວກັບການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງສິດ
ທິດີຈີຕອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄງການປະເມີນຜົນເບິ່ງ 22 ບໍລິລັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະບໍລິສັດໂທ
ລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ປະຈຳປີ ໃນດ້ານຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນວ່າຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນໂຕ ການສະແດງ
ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ແລະການຄຸ້ມຄອງ.
ທ່ານນາງແມັກຄິນນອນ ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ມີການກົດດັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະ
ເຮັດໃນສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ.”
ການກວດສອບສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງຂອງເຟສບຸກມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີີ່ບັນດາຮຸ້ນສ່ວນຊຸກ
ຍູ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ດຳເນີນການຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະບັນດາສະ
ມາຊິກສະພາແລະຜູ້ເຮັດກົດລະບຽບກຳລັງຫາລືກັນເພື່ອຊອກຫາຊ່ອງ ທາງ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມບັນດາບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີເຫຼົ່ານີ້.
ໃນກໍລະນີຂອງເຟສບຸກນັ້ນ ການກວດສອບໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ມີການເປີດເຜີຍ
ແບບໜ້າລະອາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າທາງບໍລິສັດໄດ້ຈັດການກັບຂໍ້ມູນ່ຂອງຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ຢ່າງໃດ
ແລະການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຢູ່ສະພາ ທີ່ຮວມທັງການກ່າວຫາວ່າອາດມີ ການລຳອຽງຂອງເຟສບຸກຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໂອ້ລົມແບບດັ້ງເດີມນັ້ນ.
When Facebook recently said it would undergo civil rights reviews, civil liberties and human rights activists politely applauded.
For years, activists have called on tech companies to undergo assessments of how their policies and decisions affect human rights globally. The company's announcement of one-time audits focused on the U.S. just scratch the surface of Facebook's impact and reach worldwide, activists say.
"The audits that Facebook is doing in the U.S., while welcomed, are very U.S.-centered," said Arvind Ganesan, director of Human Rights Watch's business and human rights division. "That's really a response to domestic pressure."
"It's better than nothing," Rebecca MacKinnon said of the Facebook audits. She is director of Ranking Digital Rights, a project that evaluates 22 tech and telecommunications firms annually in areas such as privacy, expression and governance.
"There's increasing pressure on them to do this kind of thing," MacKinnon added. [[https://rankingdigitalrights.org/]]
Call for global human rights assessments
Facebook civil rights audits come as shareholder groups are pushing companies to do more about human rights, and lawmakers and regulators are discussing ways to rein in tech firms.
In Facebook's case, the audits followed embarrassing disclosures regarding how it handled user data and congressional hearings that included allegations of potential bias on the platform against conservative voices.
The company said outside auditors will look at how Facebook handles conservative content as well as the impact the social network has on underrepresented communities and communities of color.
For years, prominent tech companies have published reports or have been assessed about how governments turn to tech firms to release user information or take down content.
But these reports haven't looked systematically at how tech firms' own policies and practices, usually embedded in companies' terms of service, affect human rights on a global scale, MacKinnon said.
Transparency reports
Starting with Google in 2010, tech companies began publishing transparency reports that provide a snapshot of how governments have turned to firms for user data or issued takedown notices due to copyright infringement or other reasons. [[https://transparencyreport.google.com/?hl=en]]
Now more than 60 companies do regular transparency reports, according to Access Now, a digital rights group based in New York. [[https://www.accessnow.org/transparency-reporting-index/]]
Eleven companies, including Google and Facebook, undergo outside assessments every two years by the Global Network Initiative, a nongovernmental organization that looks at how companies are responding to government requests. [[https://globalnetworkinitiative.org/]]
Facebook, Apple ranked
In its recent assessment, Ranking Digital Rights, a project with the nonpartisan think tank New America Foundation, gave low marks to Facebook for disclosing less information than companies such as Twitter, Google, Apple and Microsoft over how it handles data that can be used to identify, profile or track users.
Apple earned the greatest score improvement of any company compared to the prior year because it "strengthened its public commitment to protecting users' privacy as a human right," the report said.
[[https://rankingdigitalrights.org/index2018/]]
"There needs to be an analysis of the problems as these platforms grow, how they can be manipulated, how they can propagate misinformation around the world," Ganesan of Human Rights Watch, said. "We know there are dramatic and unforeseen impacts we couldn't have imagined when social networks started 10 to 15 years ago. Companies can't absolve themselves."
