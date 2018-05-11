ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ກ່າວວ່າ ການທົບທວນ ຂອງເຟສບຸກ ເປັນພຽງບາດກ້າວນ້ອຍໆ

ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ເວລາເຟສບຸກກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການທົບ​ທວນຄືນກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິຂອງ

​ພົນລະ​ເມືອງນັ້ນ ​ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເພື່ອເສລີພາບຂອງພົນລະເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ສິດທິມະ

ນຸດ ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ຕົບມື​ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ມາລະຍາດ.

​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ​ກ່າວວ່າ ນັບເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ພວກນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄດ້

ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ບັນດາ​ບໍລິສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ທຳ​ການ​ຊັງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງ​ນະ​ໂຍບ​າຍ ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ແລະ

​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ ​ຕໍ່​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ​ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ການ​ປະກາດ​ຂອງ​ບໍລິ

ສັດ ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການກວດ​ສອບພຽງຄັ້ງດຽວດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ແນໃສ່​ ສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະແກ້ໄຂ

ບັນຫາແຕ່ພຽງດ້ານໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ທີ່ມາຈາກ ເຟສບຸກ ​ແລະ​ຈະກະຈາຍ​ໄປ​ຍັງທົ່ວ​

ໂລກ.

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ວິນ​ດ໌ ກາ​ນີຊານ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍ​ການດ້ານທຸລະ​ກິດ ແລະສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ຂອງກຸ່ມປົກ

ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການກວດ​ສອບ​ທີ່​ເຟສບຸກ​ກຳ

ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນຮັບ ແຕ່ກໍເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ແຕ່​ສະຫະລັດ

ເທົ່ານັ້ນ​. ​ມັນແມ່ນການ​ສະໜອງຕອບໃສ່ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ພາຍໃນປະເທດ.

“ດີ​ກ່ອນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງເລີຍ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຣ​ເບັກ​ກາ ​ແມັກ​ຄິນນອນ ກ່າວເຖິງ

​ການ​ກວດ​ສອບ​ເຟສບຸກ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ​ກ່ຽວກັບການຈັດອັນດັບຂອງສິດ

ທິ​ດີ​ຈີ​ຕອນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງການ​ປະເມີນຜົນເບິ່ງ 22 ບໍລິ​ລັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນໂລ​ຈີ ​ແລະ​ບໍລິ​ສັດ​ໂທ

ລະ​ຄົມມະນາຄົມ ປະຈຳ​ປີ ໃນດ້ານຕ່າງໆ​ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນ​ໂຕ ການສະ​ແດງ

ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ​ແລະ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມຄອງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແມັກ​ຄິນ​ນອນ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້​ມວ່າ “ມີ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ຈະ​

ເຮັດໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ການ​ກວດ​ສອບສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງຂອງ​ເຟສບຸກ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີີ່ບັນດາຮຸ້ນສ່ວນຊຸກ

ຍູ້ໃຫ້​ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ດຳເນີນການຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດ ​ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ສະ

ມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ແລະ​ຜູ້ເຮັດ​ກົດ​ລະບຽບກຳລັງຫາລືກັນເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາຊ່ອງ ​ທາງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວບຄຸມບັນດາ​ບໍລິສັດ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

ໃນ​ກໍລະນີ​ຂອງ​ເຟສບຸກນັ້ນ ການກວດ​ສອບ​ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ມີການເປີດ​ເຜີຍ

ແບບໜ້າ​ລະອາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າທາງບໍລິສັດໄດ້ຈັດການກັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ່ຂອງຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ຢ່າງ​ໃດ

​ແລະ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຢູ່ສະພາ ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າອາດມີ ການ​ລຳອຽງ​ຂອງເຟສບຸກຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໂອ້ລົມ​ແບບດັ້ງ​ເດີມນັ້ນ.



When Facebook recently said it would undergo civil rights reviews, civil liberties and human rights activists politely applauded.



For years, activists have called on tech companies to undergo assessments of how their policies and decisions affect human rights globally. The company's announcement of one-time audits focused on the U.S. just scratch the surface of Facebook's impact and reach worldwide, activists say.



"The audits that Facebook is doing in the U.S., while welcomed, are very U.S.-centered," said Arvind Ganesan, director of Human Rights Watch's business and human rights division. "That's really a response to domestic pressure."



"It's better than nothing," Rebecca MacKinnon said of the Facebook audits. She is director of Ranking Digital Rights, a project that evaluates 22 tech and telecommunications firms annually in areas such as privacy, expression and governance.



"There's increasing pressure on them to do this kind of thing," MacKinnon added. [[https://rankingdigitalrights.org/]]



Call for global human rights assessments



Facebook civil rights audits come as shareholder groups are pushing companies to do more about human rights, and lawmakers and regulators are discussing ways to rein in tech firms.



In Facebook's case, the audits followed embarrassing disclosures regarding how it handled user data and congressional hearings that included allegations of potential bias on the platform against conservative voices.



The company said outside auditors will look at how Facebook handles conservative content as well as the impact the social network has on underrepresented communities and communities of color.



For years, prominent tech companies have published reports or have been assessed about how governments turn to tech firms to release user information or take down content.



But these reports haven't looked systematically at how tech firms' own policies and practices, usually embedded in companies' terms of service, affect human rights on a global scale, MacKinnon said.



Transparency reports



Starting with Google in 2010, tech companies began publishing transparency reports that provide a snapshot of how governments have turned to firms for user data or issued takedown notices due to copyright infringement or other reasons. [[https://transparencyreport.google.com/?hl=en]]



Now more than 60 companies do regular transparency reports, according to Access Now, a digital rights group based in New York. [[https://www.accessnow.org/transparency-reporting-index/]]



Eleven companies, including Google and Facebook, undergo outside assessments every two years by the Global Network Initiative, a nongovernmental organization that looks at how companies are responding to government requests. [[https://globalnetworkinitiative.org/]]



Facebook, Apple ranked



In its recent assessment, Ranking Digital Rights, a project with the nonpartisan think tank New America Foundation, gave low marks to Facebook for disclosing less information than companies such as Twitter, Google, Apple and Microsoft over how it handles data that can be used to identify, profile or track users.



Apple earned the greatest score improvement of any company compared to the prior year because it "strengthened its public commitment to protecting users' privacy as a human right," the report said.

[[https://rankingdigitalrights.org/index2018/]]



"There needs to be an analysis of the problems as these platforms grow, how they can be manipulated, how they can propagate misinformation around the world," Ganesan of Human Rights Watch, said. "We know there are dramatic and unforeseen impacts we couldn't have imagined when social networks started 10 to 15 years ago. Companies can't absolve themselves."

