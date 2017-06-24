ອິນເດຍ ມີຈຳນວນເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ເປັນໂຣກ ເບົາຫວານ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ

ໃນໄລຍະເຈັດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ຈໍານວນເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ອິນເດຍທີ່ຖືກຈັດວ່າເປັນເດັກອ້ວນພີ

ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 30 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຈໍານວນພົນລະເມືອງທັງໝົດ. ຈໍານວນດັ່ງກ່າວຄາດ ວ່າຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສອງເທົ່າໃນໄລຍະແປດປີຂ້າງໜ້າ. ນໍ້າໜັກທີ່ເກີນທັງຫລາຍເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ພາໃຫ້ເກີດໂຣກເບົາຫວານ ປະເພດ 2 ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການມີນໍ້າໜັກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານ ໝໍກໍາລັງສົ່ງຄຳເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບທ່າອ່ຽງດ້ານສຸຂະ ພາບ ທີ່ໃນຫລາຍກໍລະນີ ແມ່ນສາ

ມາດ ປິ່ນປົວໄດ້ ໂດຍການກິນອາຫານ ແລະການອອກກໍາລັງກາຍ. Kevin Enochs ຈາກວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາລາຍ​ລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ້າວ Rohin Sarin ເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍທໍາມະດາທີ່ສຸດ ຕ່າງແຕ່ວ່າ ລາວຕ້ອງໄດ້ສັກທາດ ອິນຊູລິນມື້ລະ 4 ເທື່ອ ຊຶ່ງລາວເວົ້າວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍມີກ້ອງອິນຊູລິນ. ຍ້ອນວ່າຮ່າງກາຍຂອງຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຜະລິດທາດອິນຊູລິນອີກແລ້ວ ມ້າມຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ຜະລິດທາດອິນຊູລິນເລີຍ. ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ສັກທາດອິນຊູລິນ

ສາມເທື່ອຕໍ່ມື້ ແລະບາງຄັ້ງກໍສັກກ່ອນອາຫານຍ່ອຍ ເຊັ່ນເຂົ້າງາຍ ຫລືອາຫານແລງ."



ໄວໜຸ່ມອາຍຸ 15 ປີ ທີ່ມີໂຣກເບົາຫວານປະເພດ 2 ຄົນນີ້ເວົ້າອີກວ່າ:

"ບາງຄັ້ງມັນກໍມີຜົນກະທົບອັນບໍ່ດີຕໍ່ຂ້ອຍ -- ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຖ້າຂ້ອຍຫລິ້ນຫລາຍ ແລະ

ບໍ່ກິນອາຫານຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ ລະດັບນໍ້າຕານຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍຫລຸດລົງ. ແລະແລ້ວ

ຂ້ອຍກໍຮູ້ສຶກວິນຫົວ ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ສາມາດຫລິ້ນກິລາໄດ້ດີ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ."



ແມ່ຂອງລາວ ທີ່ເປັນແພດປະຈໍາກອງທັບອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທັງໝົດຄອບຄົວຂອງ

ລາວກິນອາຫານທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີສຸຂະພາບດີແລະມີລະບົບການອອກກໍາລັງກາຍ. ນາງ

Gunjan Malhotra ແມ່ຂອງ Sarin ເວົ້າວ່າ:

"ທຸກມື້ນີ້, ຄວາມຄິດໃນການກິນອາຫານບໍ່ມີທາດບໍາລຸງ ແລະນໍ້າອັດລົມ coke

(cola), ທັງມວນ ທັງຫລາຍເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ… ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ບໍ່ຄວນເອົາໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍ

ກິນເລີຍ. ແລະອັນທີສອງກໍຄື ຈະເປັນກິລາປະເພດໃດກໍຕາມ ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ດີ ສໍາລັບເດັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມັນຍັງດີສໍາລັບພໍ່ແມ່ອີກດ້ວຍ. ກິລາ ບໍ່ວ່າປະເພດໃດ

ກໍຕາມ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ແລະພາໃຫ້ສຸຂະພາບຂອງ​ທ່ານແຂງແຮງໄດ້. ມັນສໍາ

ຄັນຫລາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະຖ້າທ່ານຫາກເລີ້ມຫລິ້ນ ແຕ່ຕອນຍັງໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍ."



ໄວໜຸ່ມອິນເດຍເກືອບຮອດ 30 ເປີເຊັນເປັນໂຣກອ້ວນພີເກີນໄປ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປັດໄຈ

ຫລັກອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເປັນໂຣກເບົາຫວານປະເພດ 2.

ທ່ານ Amit Jaint ທ່ານໝໍປົວເດັກກ່າວວ່າ

"ຈໍານວນເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຈະເປັນໂຣກອ້ວນພີເກີນໄປ ກໍກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ແລະນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນປັດໄຈຫລັກອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເປັນໂຣກເບົາຫວານ ຫລືບັນຫາທີ່

ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ແລະປະເດັນທີ່ສໍາຄັນຫລາຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄື ປັດໄຈດ້ານຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄຽດ. ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມອາຍຸ ຍົກຕົວ ຢ່າງວ່າ ແຕ່ 14 ຫາ 18 ປີ ແມ່ນມັກມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄຽດຫລາຍ

ຢ່າງແຕກຕ່າງກັນ."



ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ່າວດີກໍຄືປະເທດອື່ນໄດ້ສະແດງວິທີການທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຣກເບົາຫວານຫລຸດລົງ

ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງອິນເດຍໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ນໍາ.

ທ່ານນາງ Monika Arora ຈາກມູນນິທິດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງອິນເດຍເວົ້າວ່າ "ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາແບກຫາບພາລະທີ່ເກີດຈາກໂຣກເບົາຫວານຢ່າງໃຫຍ່

ຫລວງ ແຕ່ວ່າຈາກການຖອດຖອນບົດຮຽນຈາກບັນດາປະເທດພັດທະ ນາແລ້ວ ພວກ

ເຮົາກໍຮູ້ຈັກຍຸດທະສາດ, ຮູ້ຄໍາຕອບ, ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງ ເປັນຕົວນໍາໜ້າພາ

ໃຫ້ມີນະໂຍບາຍ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຮັດດຽວນີ້ ເພື່ອວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດຫລີກລ້ຽງ

ຂັ້ນຕອນແບບດຽວກັນທີ່ບັນດາປະເທດພັດທະນາໄດ້ຜ່ານຜ່າ ແລະໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບ

ຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນຂອງພາລະເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແລະ ການຂ້າມຜ່ານຂັ້ນຕອນນີ້​ໂດຍການ

ກ້າວໄປໂດຍກົງຫາຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເລີ້ມ ເຫັນການຫລຸດລົງນັ້ນໂລດ."



ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນແລ້ວ ອິນເດຍກໍຈະໄດ້ປະສົບກັບວິກິດການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຍ້ອນວ່າ ໂຣກເບົາຫວານສາມາດພາໃຫ້ຕາບອດ, ​ເປັນໂຣກຫົວໃຈ ຫລືໝາກໄຂ່ຫລັງລົ້ມແຫລວ

ແລະແມ່ນກະທັ້ງເປັນໂຣກເສັ້ນເລືອດແຕກໃນສະໝອງ ຫຼື stroke ຖ້າບໍ່ຂ້ຽວປິ່ນປົວ

ໄດຍໄວ.

HEAD: India Faces Sharp Increase in Type 2 Diabetes

((INTRO))

[[In the past seven years, the number of children in India classified as obese has risen to 30 percent of the population. That number is expected to double over the next eight years. All that extra weight has led to an increase in weight-related type 2 diabetes. Doctors are sounding the alarm about the health trend that in many cases can be treated with diet and exercise. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.]]



(NARRATOR))

Rohin Sarin is a pretty regular kid, except for the four times a day when he has to take a shot of insulin.



((ROHIN SARIN, DIABETES PATIENT))

"I've got my insulin pens. Because my body is not producing any insulin, my pancreas aren't [is not] producing any insulin. So I have to take a few insulin shots, three times a day, and sometimes before some small meals like a brunch or evening meal."



((NARRATOR))

The 15-year-old has type 2 diabetes.



((ROHIN SARIN, DIABETES PATIENT))

"Sometimes it affects me negatively -- like if I just play a lot and I don't eat my food properly; then my sugar goes down. So, then I feel dizzy and I am not able to play the sport properly."



(NARRATOR))

His mother, a medical officer in the Indian Army, has put her entire household on a diet and exercise regimen.



((GUNJAN MALHOTRA, SARIN'S MOTHER))

"Nowadays, the concept of having junk food and coke (cola), all that… I think that should not be given to the kids at all. And secondly, any kind of sports. It's not just for the kids, even for the parents. Any kind of sport will make you and keep you healthy. It is very important, especially if you start it young."



((NARRATOR))

Nearly 30 percent of India's teenagers are obese, one of the main factors which can lead to type 2 diabetes.



((AMIT JAIN, PEDIATRICIAN))

"The amount of children who are getting into obesity is also increasing, and that is one of the major factors because of which they develop diabetes or related problems. And, another factor which is very important is the stress factor. In the age group of, let's say I will say from 14 to 18 years, they are subjected to different kinds of stress."



((NARRATOR))

But the good news is that other countries have shown Indian public health officials the way to make diabetes cases go down.



((MONIKA ARORA, PUBLIC HEALTH FOUNDATION OF INDIA))

"We definitely have a huge burden (of diabetes), but learning from the developed world we know the strategies, we know the answers, we know what are the policy triggers which need to be started now, so we can avoid going through the same stages which the developed world has gone through and has seen the full impact of this burden, and jump from this stage straightaway to a stage where we start seeing a decline."



((NARRATOR))

If not, India is looking at a public health crisis, as diabetes -- if left untreated -- can lead to blindness, heart or kidney failure, and even stroke.