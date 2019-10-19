ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ ​ການ​ກໍ່ອາດຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ​ພວມ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ໃນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ

ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ​ທີ່​ພິມ

​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ໂດຍກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ.

ນັ​ບແຕ່ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ​ລັດ​ຂອງ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ເມື່ອ 10

ປີ​ກ່ອນ ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 330 ຄົນໃນ​ຄວາມ​

ຜິດ​ວ່າດ້ວຍ​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70 ຄົນ ​ໄລ​ຍະສາມ​ປີ​ທີ່

​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນທາງກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ “ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ

ດີ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ” ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ແຕ່ໂຕ​ເລກ​ສະ

​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ ​ໄດ້ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ເກືອບ 38 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງຜູ້ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ​

ດ້ວຍ​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະປີ ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ສາມ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເມື່ອ​ປຽບ​

ທຽບ​ໃສ່​ກັບ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເຈັດ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຊຸດ​ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ. ​

ເລື້ອງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ກໍ່ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທຳຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ດຳ ​

ຊາວຢິວ ​ຊາວມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ພວກ​ກະ​ເທີຍ ​ຫລື LGBTQ ແລະ​ຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ອື່ນ​ໆ

ພວມ​ເພີ້ມທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕອບຄຳ​ຖາມທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ໄປ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍກ່ຽວ​

ກັບການ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ເລີ​ວິນ ​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ສຶ​ກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງແລະ​ຄວາມ​

ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ​ທີ່ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ໃນ​ເມືອງແຊນເບີນາ​ຣ​ດີ​ໂນ (San

Bernardino) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງຂອງກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ​ໃສ່​

ບັນ​ດາ​ຄະ​ດີທີ່​ດັງໆ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ກັບ​ຄະ​ດີ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຂອງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານ​ເລີ​ວິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບາງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​

ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫາ​ນ​ໝູ່​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ໆ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້.”

ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ເລີ​ວິນ ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ

38 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນເວ​ລາທີ່​ການ​ກໍ່ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳດ້ວຍຄວາມກຽດ​ຊັງ ຄວາມ​ຈິ​ງ​ແລ້ວ​

ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ສຳ​ຄັນນັ້ນ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ ​ທີ່​ໜ້າເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ແລະ​ແນ່ ນອນ​ຕ້ອງ​ຄຳ

​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້.



At a time when hate crimes are on the rise in the United States, federal prosecutions of such offenses have declined sharply under the administration of President Donald Trump, according to data released this week by the Justice Department.



Since the enactment of a landmark federal hate crimes law 10 years ago, federal prosecutors have charged more than 330 people with hate crime offenses, including more than 70 people during the past three years, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.



Although the department said it has "strengthened its hate crimes prosecution program" in recent years, the figures show a decline of nearly 38 percent in the number of people charged with hate crimes annually over the past three years when compared with prosecutions during the last seven years of the previous administration. This comes as bias-motivated crimes against Blacks, Jews, Muslims, LGBTQ people and other protected classes have continued to rise in recent years.



The Justice Department did not respond to repeated requests for an explanation for the decrease.



Brian Levin, director of the center for the study of Hate and Extremism at the California State University, San Bernardino, said one reason may be the Justice Department's recent focus on high-profile cases with multiple fatalities.



"Maybe they're putting their resources [there] because we had these big massacres," Levin said.



However, Levin added, a "38 percent drop in prosecutions at a time when hate crimes have actually increased significantly is a cause for concern and certainly requires some kind of explanation from the government with respect to this."

