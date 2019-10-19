ໃນເວລາທີ່ ການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳດ້ວຍຄວາມກຽດຊັງພວມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ
ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງໃນການກະທຳຜິດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງ
ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນ ທີ່ພິມ
ເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນອາທິດນີ້ໂດຍກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ.
ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການຮ່າງກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມກຽດຊັງລັດຂອງຖະບານກາງເມື່ອ 10
ປີກ່ອນ ບັນດາໄອຍະການລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 330 ຄົນໃນຄວາມ
ຜິດວ່າດ້ວຍອາດຊະຍາກຳຄວາມກຽດຊັງ ຮວມທັງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70 ຄົນ ໄລຍະສາມປີທີ່
ຜ່ານມາ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນທາງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕົນໄດ້ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການດຳເນີນຄະ
ດີວ່າດ້ວຍອາດຊະຍາກຳຄວາມກຽດຊັງ” ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ແຕ່ໂຕເລກສະ
ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງເກືອບ 38 ເປີເຊັນໃນຈຳນວນຂອງຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ
ດ້ວຍອາດຊະຍາກຳຄວາມກຽດຊັງໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ໃນໄລຍະສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເມື່ອປຽບ
ທຽບໃສ່ກັບການຈັບກຸມ ໃນໄລຍະເຈັດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂອງລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນນັ້ນ.
ເລື້ອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທຳຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄົນຜິວດຳ
ຊາວຢິວ ຊາວມຸສລິມ ພວກກະເທີຍ ຫລື LGBTQ ແລະຊົນຊັ້ນທີ່ຖືກປົກປ້ອງອື່ນໆ
ພວມເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.
ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຄຳຖາມທີ່ໄດ້ຖາມໄປຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄຳອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວ
ກັບການຫລຸດລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານບຣາຍອັນ ເລີວິນ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສູນກາງການສຶກສາຄວາມກຽດຊັງແລະຄວາມ
ຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໃນເມືອງແຊນເບີນາຣດີໂນ (San
Bernardino) ກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດຜົນນຶ່ງອາດເປັນການເພັ່ງເລັງຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໃສ່
ບັນດາຄະດີທີ່ດັງໆຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ກັບຄະດີການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຫຼາຍຄົນ.
ທ່ານເລີວິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບາງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ຊັບພະຍາກອນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ເພາະວ່າພວກ
ເຮົາໄດ້ມີການສັງຫານໝູ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”
ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ທ່ານເລີວິນ ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ການຫລຸດລົງໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີ
38 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳດ້ວຍຄວາມກຽດຊັງ ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ
ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງສຳຄັນນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງ ທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ ແລະແນ່ ນອນຕ້ອງຄຳ
ອະທິບາຍຢ່າງໃດຢ່າງນຶ່ງ ຈາກລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.
At a time when hate crimes are on the rise in the United States, federal prosecutions of such offenses have declined sharply under the administration of President Donald Trump, according to data released this week by the Justice Department.
Since the enactment of a landmark federal hate crimes law 10 years ago, federal prosecutors have charged more than 330 people with hate crime offenses, including more than 70 people during the past three years, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Although the department said it has "strengthened its hate crimes prosecution program" in recent years, the figures show a decline of nearly 38 percent in the number of people charged with hate crimes annually over the past three years when compared with prosecutions during the last seven years of the previous administration. This comes as bias-motivated crimes against Blacks, Jews, Muslims, LGBTQ people and other protected classes have continued to rise in recent years.
The Justice Department did not respond to repeated requests for an explanation for the decrease.
Brian Levin, director of the center for the study of Hate and Extremism at the California State University, San Bernardino, said one reason may be the Justice Department's recent focus on high-profile cases with multiple fatalities.
"Maybe they're putting their resources [there] because we had these big massacres," Levin said.
However, Levin added, a "38 percent drop in prosecutions at a time when hate crimes have actually increased significantly is a cause for concern and certainly requires some kind of explanation from the government with respect to this."