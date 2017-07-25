ຂໍ້ປະຕິບັດ ນະໂຍບາຍ ການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃກ້ຄຽງກັບ ຂອງ ທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ

6 ເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ມີຜົນງານ

ທີ່ປະປົນກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັນຍາຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ

ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບມາ ຈາກຜູ້ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ກ່ອນໜ້າທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຖອນ ສະຫະລັດ

ອອກຈາກສົນທິສັນ ຍາດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ປາຣີ, ຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າພາຄີຂ້າມມະ

ຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນສາຍພົວພັນກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢ່າງອອກປາກ

ອອກສຽງ. ແຕ່ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ Peter Heilein ລາຍງານມາ

ນັ້ນ, ຫຼາຍແງ່ມຸມໃນນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ, ເຊັ່ນ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍກັບ

ອີຣ່ານ, ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ. ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ, ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ

ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະຊົນນັ້ນ, ມັນບໍ່ມີການເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດ​ເລີຍວ່າທ່ານ ດໍ

ໂນລ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ.

ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ໂປແລນ ທີ່ຮ້ອງເຊຍໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊໍ ນັ້ນ,

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ແຍກຕົນເອງອອກຈາກສາຍພົວພັນການທູດຫຼາຍຝ່າຍຂອງທ່ານ ໂອ

ບາມາ, ໂດຍເຕືອນວ່າ ຄຸນຄ່າຂອງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂດຍລັດທິກໍ່ການ

ຮ້າຍ ຈາກພວກຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກແບ່ງປັນຄຸນນັ້ນກັບພວກເຂົາ, ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມເພິງພໍ

ໃຈຢາກແບ່ງປັນນຳ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີແຮງບັນດານໃຈ ແລະ ກຳລັງໃຈທີ່

ຈະຮັກສາຄວາມສີວິໄລຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເມື່ອຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂດຍພວກທີ່ຢາກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ແລະ

ທຳລາຍມັນບໍ?”

ແຕ່ໃນຫຼາຍບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນນັ້ນ, ການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນໄປຕາມການ

ກ່າວ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ.ໂດຍສະເພາະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອີີຣ່ານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນແມ່ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ໂງ່ທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຄີຍໄດ້ເຫັນມາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍເຫັນສິ່ງໃດຄືແນວ

ນັ້ນ.”

ແຕ່ໃນຖານະປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຊັນເອກະສານຮັບຮອງເຖິງສອງຄັ້ງ​

ແລ້ວ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຮັກສາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍກັບ ອີຣ່ານ ໄວ້ຄືເກົ່າ.

ແລະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອົງການ NATO ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ປີ້ນຄຳເວົ້າ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະ

ນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທີ່ວ່າ ພັນທະມິດແມ່ນລ້າສະໄໝ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍເວົ້າວ່າ ອົງການ NATO

ແມ່ນລ້າສະໄໝ. ຕອນນີ້ມັນບໍ່ລ້າສະໄໝອີກແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນການລິເລີ່ມທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ສາມຢ່າງຄື, ການປາບປາມ

ຕໍ່ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ຖອນ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຫຼາຍຝ່າຍສອງສະບັບ

ເຊັ່ນ, ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າພາຄີຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ແລະ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ

ປາຣີ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດກໍຄືວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ປາຣີ

ແມ່ນມີຄວາມບໍ່ຍຸດຕິທຳໃນລະດັບທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ ສະຫະ ລັດ.”

ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນ ແລະ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວໂດຍຄູ່ຮ່ວມ ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ G-20

ຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລ້ວ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວສະເໜີໃນການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ ໃນສັບປະດາກ່ອນນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານອາດປ່ຽນແນວຄິດຂອງທ່ານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບາງຢ່າງອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ປາ

ຣີ. ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງຈະ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຄວາມແບບປະສົມຂອງ

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນກຳລັງສ້າງຄວາມສັບສົນໃຫ້ສາກົນ.

ທ່ານ Charles Kupchan ນັກວິໄຈອະວຸໂສທີ່ສະພາການພົວພັນກັບຕ່າງປະເທດກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ມັນມີຄຳຖາມທີ່ຝັງເລິກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຸນຄ່າ ຂອງຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວ່າລັດຖະບານນີ້ຈະໄປໃສ. ຖ້າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄປໃນທິດທາງຊາດນິຍົມຫຼາຍ ແລະ ປະ

ຊານິຍົມ ຫຼາຍ, ສີ່ປີຈາກນີ້ໄປ ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ເຫັນການສູນເສຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ຫຼາຍ

ໃນດ້ານຂອງຄວາມເຊື່ອຖື, ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ແລະ ຄວາມຍຶດຕິດ ກັບເຈຕະນາຂອງເຈົ້າ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພົວພັນ ແລະ ສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຮັກສາລະບຽບສາກົນໄວ້ຢ່າງຍືນຍົງ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສຳລັບຕອນນີ້, ຫຼາກຫຼາຍບັນຫາແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນະໂຍ

ບາຍຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ມີຄວາມໃກ້ຄຽງກັບຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ. ກ່ຽວກັບ ອີຣ່ານ ນັ້ນ,

ຄຳແນະນຳຂອງກຸ່ມບັນດາຜູ້ຊີ້ນຳ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ມີປະສົບການສູງຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນ

ໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາພິຈາລະນາ, ສຳລັບການຫ້າມເດີນທາງ, ສານກໍໄດ້ຈຳກັດຂອບເຂດໃນ

ດຳລັດຂອງ ທ່ານ, ແລະ ກ່ຽວກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີພຽງແຕ່ຮັບຮູ້

ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ ຄືກັນກັບທ່ານໂອບາມາວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ມີທາງ ເລືອກທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້.



Six months into his presidency, Donald Trump has a mixed record on his pledges to reverse much of his predecessor's foreign policy legacy. He has withdrawn from the Paris climate accord, dropped the Trans Pacific Partnership trade pact and vocally supported better relations with Russia. But as VOA White House correspondent Peter Heinlein reports, many other aspects of Barack Obama's policy, such as the Iran nuclear deal, remain in place.





When he speaks in public, there's no mistaking Donald Trump for Barack Obama.



In a speech to cheering Poles in Warsaw, Trump distanced himself from Obama's multilateral diplomacy, warning that Western values are threatened by terrorism from those who do not share them, and complacency from those who do.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?"



But on a number of key issues, his actions have not lived up to his campaign rhetoric. On Iran:



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"That Iran deal is the dumbest deal I think I have ever seen. I don't think I've ever seen anything like it."



But as president, Trump has twice signed a certification keeping the Iran nuclear deal in place.



And on NATO, he reversed his campaign position that the alliance was obsolete.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"I said NATO was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete."



He has reversed three major Obama initiatives, cracking down on immigration and pulling the United States from two multilateral agreements, the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and the Paris climate accord.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP)

"The bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States."



But after being rebuked and isolated by America's G-20 partners, he suggested on a visit to Paris last week that he may change his mind.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord. We'll see what happens."



Foreign policy analysts say Trump's mixed messages are creating international confusion.



((CHARLES KUPCHAN, SENIOR FELLOW, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS))

"There are deep-seated questions about American values and about where this administration is going. If it heads in a very nationalist and a very populist direction, four years from now we could see a very serious erosion in the trust, the confidence - the stickiness, if you will - of the relationships and the institutions that have kept the international order in a stable fashion."



At least for the moment, however, a variety of factors are keeping Trump's policies fairly close to Obama's. On Iran, the advice of his team of seasoned policy advisers weighed in; on his travel ban, the courts limited the scope of his executive order; and on North Korea, the president simply realized that, like Obama, he had no good options.