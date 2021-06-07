ອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄວິດສາຍແດລຕາແດລຕາ ສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ກັນໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກອິນເດຍ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າມີ 100,636 ກໍລະນີິຕິດ

ໂຄວິດ-19 ໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຈຳນວນຕໍ່າສຸດ ໃນຮອບ 61 ມືິ້ ແລະມີຜູ້ ເສຍຊີວິດ 2,427 ຄົນ

ໃນຮອບ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ແມຕ ແຮນ

ຄັອກ (Matt Hancock) ກ່າວວ່າ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແດລຕາສາຍພັນໃໝ່ (delta varian)

ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ ບາງທີອາດຈະມີການຕິດຕໍ່ໄດ້ຫຼາຍ

ຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 40 ເປີເຊັນ ກວ່າສາຍພັນອາລຟາ (alpha variant).

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ສາຍພັນແດລຕາ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສາຍພັນທີ່ຄອບງໍາ ຢູ່ໃນປະ ເທດອັງກິດ

ແທນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ສາຍພັນອາລຟາທີ່ໄດ້ລະບຸເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເຄນ (kent)

ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານແຮນຄັອກທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາ ນັກຂ່າວ. ທ່່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ເປັນໄປ

ໄດ້ທີ່ສາຍພັນແດລຕາອາດຈະເປັນໄພຂົ່ມ ຂູ່ຕໍ່ແຜນການທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກການຈຳກັດຮັດ

ແຄບໃນ ວັນທີ 21 ມິຖຸນາຈະມາເຖິງ ນີ້.

ທ່ານແຮນຄັອກ ໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຊາວອັງກິດ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ພາ ກັນສັກຢາ

ວັກຊິີນ. ຂໍ້ມູນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນໄດ້ຜົນໃນການຕ້ານສາຍພັນແດລ

ຕາສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາສອງໂດສ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ທ່ານ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ 40 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຮັບສັກຢາຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນແລ້ວ ອີງ

ຕາມສູນກາງຊັບພະຍາກອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌. ກໍລະນີໃໝ່ຂອງໂຄວິດ-

19 ຊຶ່ງເປັນພະຍາດທີ່ເກີດຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ ໄດ້ ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງໄວ ນັບແຕ່ປະເທດ

ອັງກິດໄດ້ເລີ້ມໃນການປຸຸກລະດົມສັກຢາວັກຊີນ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ດຣ. ຣີຈີນາ ບາຍແຊັຕ (Richina Bicette) ຮອງຜູ້ອຳ

ນວຍການ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລການແພດເບເລີ (Baylor College) ໃນນະຄອນຮຸສຕັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ໂທລະພາບ CNN ວ່າ ພວກເດັກ ນ້ອຍຄວນຈະເປັນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາວັນຊີນ

ກັນໂຄວິດ.“ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການປ້ອງກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະມີ

ພູມຕ້ານທານເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຍັງຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມ ຊອກຫາຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມຈະສາມາດຕິດແປດ

ໄດ້ ແລະພວກຄົນປ່ວຍເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍເໝາະສົມກັບເລື້ອງນີ້” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ

ບາຍແຊັສ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.

ໂຕເລກກໍລະນີຜູ້ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 173.3 ລ້ານ ຄົນ ໃນຕອນ

ເຊົ້າຈັນມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມສູນກາງຊັບພະຍາກອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຈອນສ໌ ຮອບກິນສ໌.

ສະຫະລັດເປັນປະເທດທີ່ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ໃນໂລກ ຄືມີກໍລະນີຕິດໂຄວິດ 33 ລ້ານ​ 3 ແສນຄົນ ຕິດ

ຕາມມາດ້ວຍອິນເດຍ 29 ລ້ານຄົນ ແລະບຣາຊິລ 17 ລ້ານຄົນ.

India’s health ministry on Monday reported 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest tally in 61 days, and 2,427 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Sunday, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said the delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, may be up to 40% more transmissible than the alpha variant.

The delta variant has become the dominant strain in Britain, replacing the so-called alpha variant first identified in Kent, Hancock told reporters. It is possible the delta variant could threaten plans to lift lockdown restrictions by June 21, he said.

Hancock stressed the importance of Britons getting their vaccinations. Early data show the vaccine is effective against the delta variant after people have received both doses, he said.

Currently, 40% of the United Kingdom’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. New cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have dropped dramatically since the United Kingdom began its vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Dr. Richina Bicette, an associate medical director at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told CNN that children should be inoculated with the COVID vaccinee. “As adults get vaccinated and become more protected and immune, the virus is still in the community looking for a vulnerable host and pediatric patients fit that description,” Bicette said.

The global count of COVID-19 cases has reached 173.3 million early Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The U.S. leads the world in the COVID caseload with 33.3 million infections, followed by India with 29 million and Brazil with 17 million.