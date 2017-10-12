ມີຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 37 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະອີກ 40 ຄົນ ຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດ
ນ້ຳຖ້ວມແລະດິນເຈື່ອນຮ້າຍແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນບາງເຂດທາງພາກເໜືອແລະພາກກາງຂອງ
ຫວຽດນາມ.
ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດຂອງຫວຽດນາມກ່າວວ່າ ມີຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 21 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ
ຈາກໄພທຳມະຊາດຄັ້ງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງກໍລະນີທັງໝົດນີ້ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງ Hoa Binh
ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບແຮງສຸດ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີ 11 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍ
ຊີວິດໄປນັ້ນ.
ໄພຫາຍະນະໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນລົມພາຍຸຄວາມກົດດັນອາກາດຕ່ຳເຂດຮ້ອນ
ທີ່ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມຫວຽດນາມໃນຕົ້ນສັບປະດານີ້, ຊຶ່ງພາໃຫ້ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກເຖິງ 40 ຊັງຕີ
ແມັດ. ມີບ້ານເຮືອນຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 16 ພັນຫຼັງ ໄດ້ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມແລະໄຮ່ນາຮົ້ວສວນອີກຫຼາຍໆ
ພັນເຮັກຕາ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ. ຫວຽດນາມແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມແລະ
ລົມພາຍຸ ທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຜູ້ຄົນເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນແຕ່ລະປີ.
At least 37 people are dead and another 40 missing after floods and landslides devastated parts of northern and central Vietnam.
Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority says at least 21 people have been injured in the disaster, all of them in the hardest-hit northern province of Hoa Binh, where 11 people were killed.
The disaster was triggered by a tropical depression that reached Vietnam earlier this week, producing as much as 40 centimeters of rain.At least 16,000 homes have been submerged, and thousands of hectares of crop land have been damaged.
Vietnam is prone to floods and storms that kill scores of people each year.
