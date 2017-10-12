ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ 37 ຄົນ ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​ແລະ​ອີກ 40 ຄົນ ຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຢູ່ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ເກີດ​

ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ແລະ​ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນຮ້າຍແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນບາງ​ເຂດທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ແລະ​ພາກ​ກາງຂອງ​

ຫວຽດນາມ.

ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດຂອງຫວຽດນາມກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ 21 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ

​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງກໍລະນີທັງ​ໝົດນີ້ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງ Hoa Binh

ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີ 11 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້ເສຍ​

ຊີວິດໄປນັ້ນ.

​ໄພ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະໃນຄັ້ງ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນລົມພາຍຸ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນອາກາດຕ່ຳເຂດ​ຮ້ອນ

ທີ່​ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມ​ຫວຽດນາມ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ສັບປະດາ​ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງພາໃຫ້ມີ​ຝົນຕົກໜັກ​ເຖິງ 40 ຊັງ​ຕີ

​ແມັດ. ມີ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ 16 ພັນຫຼັງ ​ໄດ້ຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມ​ແລະ​ໄຮ່ນາຮົ້ວສວນ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍໆ

​ພັນເຮັກຕາ​ ​ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ. ຫວຽດນາມ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ແລະ​

ລົມພາຍຸ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາຊີວິດ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ເປັນຈຳນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ແຕ່ລະ​ປີ.

