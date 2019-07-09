ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​

ຊີ​ວິດ​ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ ອິ​ລ​ລີ​ນອຍ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ ມີຄວາມ​ຜິດ

​ໃນ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ທຶນ​ມາ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຕໍ່​ຈາກ​ຈີນ.

ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ແນລ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ ທີ່​ເມືອງ

ພີ​ໂອ​ເຣຍ ລັດ​ອິ​ລ​ລີ​ນອຍ​ວ່​າ “ນີ້​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສັງຫານ

​ແບບ​ເລືອດ​ເຢັນ ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ ​ແລະມີ​ການ​ຄິດ​ໄລ່​ຄຳ​ນວນ."

ທ້າວ​ເບ​ຣັນ​ທ໌ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຕັນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່​າ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້

ໃນ​ການ​ລັກ​ພາ​ໂຕ ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນ ແລະ​ແທງ​ນາງ​ຢິ​ງ​ຢິງ ຊາງ ຕາຍ. ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ກ່າວວ່າ

ທ້າວຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຕັນ​ສັນໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ໄມ້​ຕີ​ເບ​ສບອ​ລຕີ​ນາງ ແລະ​ຕັດ​ຫົວ​ນາງ​ອອກ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ບໍ່​ຮອດ​ສອງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ​

ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຕັນ​ສັນ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຕັນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​

ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫ​ານ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ລາວ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ

ໂຣກ​ຈິກ​ແລະ​ພວມ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ. ໃນ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະດີ

​ເມື່ອ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຕັນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ

​ແບບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ເຫັນ​ກັນວ່າ ລູກ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ

ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ.

ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຕັນ​ສັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຼົງ​ໄຫຼກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂ້າ​ຄົນ​ເປັນ

​ໄລ​ຍະໆ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄປ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຂ້າ​ຄົນ​ ແລະ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ໄປ​ຕາມທາງໃກ້ໆ

​ ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ​ອິ​ລ​ລີ​ນອຍ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ແຊມ​ປຽນ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ

ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ​ຊາງ​ມາ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ ​ຢູ່​ຜິດ​ບ່ອນ​ແລະກໍຜິດ​ເວ​ລາ.

ສົບ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ເລີຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

U.S. prosecutors argued Monday for the death penalty for a former University of Illinois student who was convicted of killing a visiting scholar from China.

Prosecutor James Nelson told the U.S district court in Peoria, Illinois, "This was not an ordinary crime. It was cold, cruel and calculated."

Brendt Christensen was found guilty last month of kidnapping, raping, and stabbing Yingying Zhang. Prosecutors say Christensen also beat her with a baseball bat and cut off her head.

It took the jury less than two hours to decide on Christensen's guilt.

Christensen's lawyers asked the jury Monday to spare his life, saying he had mental health issues and struggled with substance abuse. At the trial's opening in June, defense attorneys for Christensen made the rare admission that their client was guilty, in an effort to spare him a death sentence.

Prosecutors say Christensen had a fascination with serial killers. They say he was out to kill someone and drove the streets near the university campus in Champaign looking for a victim and say Zhang happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The victim's body has never been found.