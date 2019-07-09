ໄອຍະການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໂຕ້ຖຽງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ສຳລັບການລົງໂທດປະຫານ
ຊີວິດອະດີດນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອິລລີນອຍ ທີ່ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດ
ໃນການສັງຫານນັກຮຽນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນມາສຶກສາຕໍ່ຈາກຈີນ.
ໄອຍະການ ເຈມສ໌ ແນລສັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ສານລັດຖະບານກາງປະຈຳເຂດ ທີ່ເມືອງ
ພີໂອເຣຍ ລັດອິລລີນອຍວ່າ “ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນອາຊະຍາກຳທຳມະດາ ມັນເປັນການສັງຫານ
ແບບເລືອດເຢັນ ໂຫດຮ້າຍ ແລະມີການຄິດໄລ່ຄຳນວນ."
ທ້າວເບຣັນທ໌ ຄຣິສເຕັນສັນ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້
ໃນການລັກພາໂຕ ຂົ່ມຂືນ ແລະແທງນາງຢິງຢິງ ຊາງ ຕາຍ. ໄອຍະການກ່າວວ່າ
ທ້າວຄຣິສເຕັນສັນໄດ້ໃຊ້ໄມ້ຕີເບສບອລຕີນາງ ແລະຕັດຫົວນາງອອກ.
ຄະນະຕຸລາການໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາບໍ່ຮອດສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ ຕັດສິນຄວາມຜິດ ຂອງທ້າວ
ຄຣິສເຕັນສັນ.
ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ້າວຄຣິສເຕັນສັນ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້ຄະນະ
ຕຸລາການ ຜ່ອນຜັນໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລາວ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວມີບັນຫາ
ໂຣກຈິກແລະພວມດີ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການຕິດຢາເສບຕິດ. ໃນການເລີ້ມດຳເນີນຄະດີ
ເມື່ອເດືອນມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ້າວຄຣິສເຕັນສັນ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບ
ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍເຫັນກັນວ່າ ລູກຄວາມຂອງລາວມີຄວາມຜິດໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ
ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄະນະຕຸລາການ ຜ່ອນຜັນໂທດປະຫານໃຫ້ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.
ໄອຍະການກ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວຄຣິສເຕັນສັນມີຄວາມຫຼົງໄຫຼກ່ຽວກັບການຂ້າຄົນເປັນ
ໄລຍະໆ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ລາວໄປຊອກຫາຂ້າຄົນ ແລະຂັບລົດໄປຕາມທາງໃກ້ໆ
ບໍລິເວນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອິລລີນອຍທີ່ເມືອງແຊມປຽນ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ
ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ນາງຊາງມາປາກົດໂຕ ຢູ່ຜິດບ່ອນແລະກໍຜິດເວລາ.
ສົບຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍບໍ່ເຄີຍພົບເຫັນເລີຍ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
U.S. prosecutors argued Monday for the death penalty for a former University of Illinois student who was convicted of killing a visiting scholar from China.
Prosecutor James Nelson told the U.S district court in Peoria, Illinois, "This was not an ordinary crime. It was cold, cruel and calculated."
Brendt Christensen was found guilty last month of kidnapping, raping, and stabbing Yingying Zhang. Prosecutors say Christensen also beat her with a baseball bat and cut off her head.
It took the jury less than two hours to decide on Christensen's guilt.
Christensen's lawyers asked the jury Monday to spare his life, saying he had mental health issues and struggled with substance abuse. At the trial's opening in June, defense attorneys for Christensen made the rare admission that their client was guilty, in an effort to spare him a death sentence.
Prosecutors say Christensen had a fascination with serial killers. They say he was out to kill someone and drove the streets near the university campus in Champaign looking for a victim and say Zhang happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The victim's body has never been found.
