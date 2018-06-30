ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງປະກອບອາວຸດປືນ ແລະລະເບີດ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີບັນດາສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່
ຂອງໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດງານຂອງກອງທັບອາຟຣິກາຢູ່ໃນພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດມາລີ
ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານທະຫານສອງຄົນ ແລະພົນລະເຮືອນນຶ່ງຄົນ.
ພວກໂຈມຕີໄດ້ດຶງຂະນວນລະເບີດລົດຄັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບັນທຸກລູກລະເບີດຊຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳລາຍ
ທາງເຂົ້າສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງຊາແຮລ G5 ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍ
ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຍິງປືນຢູ່ໃນສໍານັກງານດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ສໍານັກ ຊາແຮລ G5 ແມ່ນໜ່ວຍກຳລັງປະຕິບັດງານປະຈຳຂົງເຂດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ
ມາໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ເພື່ອຂຸດຮາກຖອນໂຄນຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈີຮາດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ
ຊາແຮລໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ ແລະມີກຳລັງທະຫານ 5,000
ຄົນທີ່ມາຈາກເບີຣກີນາ ຟາໂຊ, ຊາດ, ມາລີ, ມໍຣິເຕເນຍ ແລະໄນເຈີ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີມາຫາມາດູ ອິສຊູຟູຂອງໄນເຈີຊຶ່ງເປັນປະທານຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຢືນ
ຢັນຈຳນວນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນມາລີກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີສອງຄົນ
ກໍໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານເຊັ່ນກັນໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ມີການຍິງສູ້ລົບກັນນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຈາກກຳລັງ G5 ນັ້ນ ທ່ານອິສຊູຟູ ໄດ້ປະນາມວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນ
ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຂີ້ຂ້າຕາຂາວ ຂອງບັນດາອົງການອາຊະຍາກໍາທີ່ແນໃສ່ການເຮັດໃຫ້ເຄື່ອງມືສໍາຄັນອັນນຶ່ງໃນດ້ານເຮັດໃຫ້ຂົງເຂດຍ່ອຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມີສະຖຽນລະພາບ
ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.”
ອົງການ SITE ທີ່ສັງເກດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ກ່າວວ່າ
ສາຂາຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ອາລ-ຄາຍດາຢູ່ໃນມາລີ ຖືກລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ອອກ
ມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ການໂຈມຕີເກີດຂຶ້ນບໍ່ດົນປານໃດ ລຸນຫຼັງໜ້ອຍທີ່ປະທະນາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງທ່ານເອັມ ມານູ
ແອລ ມາກຣົງ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈາກບັນດາປະເທດ G5 ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັນຢູ່ກອງ
ປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງຈະເລີ້ມຂັ້ນໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ຢູ່ມໍຣິ
ເຕເນຍ. ຝຣັ່ງຍັງມີກອງທະຫານຢູ່ໃນມາລີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນປີ 2013 ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍກຳລັງ
ທະຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານຂັບໄລ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ຄາຍດາທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບພວກ
ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຈີຮາດນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດໄປ.
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກຸດເຕຣເຣັສ ໄດ້ປະ
ນາມການໂຈມຕີ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນບົດບາດສຳຄັນຂອງກຳລັງຮ່ວມ
G5 ຊາແຮລ ໃນການຕ້ານກັບລັດທິທີ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງສຸດ ແລະການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນ
ຂົງເຂດຊາແຮລ,” ອີງຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານສະແຕັບຟານີ ດຸຍຈາຣຣິກ ໂຄສົກຂອງ
ທ່ານ ກຸດເຕຣເຣັສ.
Militants armed with guns and explosives attacked the headquarters of an African military taskforce in central Mali, killing two soldiers and one civilian.
The attackers detonated a car packed with explosives destroying the entrance to the G5 Sahel headquarters Friday and then entered the compound firing guns.
G5 Sahel is a regional force created last year to root out jihadists in West Africa's Sahel region, and involves 5,000 troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
The chairman of the group, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, confirmed the death toll. Officials in Mali say two attackers were also killed in the gun battle.
In a statement from the G5 Force, Issoufou condemned "this cowardly act by criminal organizations whose aim is to destabilize one of the essential instruments for the stability of our sub-region."
SITE, which monitors militant activity around the world, said al-Qaida's branch in Mali had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
The assault comes shortly before French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from the G5 countries are set to meet at an African Union summit starting Sunday in Mauritania. France also has troops in Mali, intervening in 2013 to help government forces drive al-Qaida-linked jihadists out of the north.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and said it "underscores the important role the G5-Sahel Joint Force plays in countering violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region," according to his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.
The U.N. Security Council also condemned the attack Friday saying that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."
