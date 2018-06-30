ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງປະກອບອາວຸດ​ປືນ ​ແລະ​ລະ​ເບີດ ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ບັນດາ​ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່

ຂອງໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດງານຂອງກອງທັບ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ກາງຂອງປະເທດ​ມາລີ

ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານ​ທະຫານ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຄົນ.

ພວກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ດຶງຂະ​ນວນລະ​ເບີດ​ລົດ​ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ບັນທຸກລູກ​ລະ​ເບີດຊຶ່ງໄດ້ທຳລາຍ

​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງຊາ​ແຮລ G5 ​ໃນ​ວັນສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ຫຼັງຈາກ​ນັ້ນກໍ

ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ຢູ່​ໃນສໍານັກງານດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ສໍານັກ ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ G5 ​ແມ່ນໜ່ວຍ​ກຳລັງປະຕິບັດງານ​ປະຈຳ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​

ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອຂຸດຮາກຖອນໂຄນຂອງ​ພວກ​ຫົວຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈີ​ຮາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​

ຊາ​ແຮ​ລໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນຕົກຂອງທະວີບອາ​ຟຣິກາ ​ແລະມີກຳລັງ​ທະຫານ 5,000

ຄົນ​ທີ່ມາຈາກ​ເບີ​ຣກີ​ນາ ຟາ​ໂຊ, ຊາດ, ມາລີ​, ມໍຣິເຕ​ເນຍ ​ແລະ​ໄນ​ເຈີ​.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີມາ​ຫາ​ມາ​ດູ ອິສຊູ​ຟູຂອງໄນເຈີຊຶ່ງເປັນປະທານ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ

ຢັນ​ຈຳນວນຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ມາລີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສອງ​ຄົນ

​ກໍໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງຫານເຊັ່ນ​ກັນໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ມີການຍິງ​ສູ້​ລົບກັນນັ້ນ.



ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ກຳລັງ G5 ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ອິສຊູ​ຟູ ​ໄດ້​ປະນາມວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນ

ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ທີ່​ຂີ້​ຂ້າ​ຕາຂາວ ​ຂອງບັນດາອົງການ​ອາຊະຍາກໍາ​ທີ່ແນ​ໃສ່​ການເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຄື່ອງມືສໍາຄັນອັນນຶ່ງໃນດ້ານເຮັດໃຫ້​ຂົງ​ເຂດຍ່ອຍຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ມີສະຖຽນລະພາບ

ນັ້ນ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.”

ອົງການ SITE ທີ່​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ສາຂາ​ຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າ​ຍ ອາລ-ຄາຍ​ດາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມາລີ​ ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ ​ໄດ້ອອກ

ມາອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ຕໍ່ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບໍ່ດົນປານໃດ ລຸ​ນຫຼັງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທະ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງທ່ານເອັ​ມ ມານູ

ແອ​ລ ມາກຣົງ ​ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ຈາກບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ G5 ມີ​ກຳນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະກັນ​ຢູ່ກອງ​

ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດຂອງ​ສະຫະພາບ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງຈະ​ເລີ້ມຂັ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ມື້​ອື່ນ​ນີ້​ ຢູ່​ມໍຣິ

ເຕ​ເນຍ. ​ຝຣັ່ງຍັງ​ມີກອງທະຫານຢູ່​ໃນ​ມາລີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນ​ປີ 2013 ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ​ກຳລັງ

ທະຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານຂັບ​ໄລ່​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍອາລ-ຄາຍ​ດາທີ່ເຊື່ອ​ມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ພວກ

​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຈີ​ຮາດນັ້ນ ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ເໜືອຂອງປະເທດໄປ.

​ເລຂາທິການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອ​ນໂຕນິ​ໂອ ກຸດ​ເຕຣ​ເຣັສ ​ໄດ້ປະ

ນາມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ແລະ​ກ່າວວ່າ​ “ມັນໄດ້​ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນບົດບາດສຳຄັນ​ຂອງກຳລັງ​ຮ່ວມ

G5 ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ ໃນການຕ້ານກັບລັດທິທີ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ ​ແລະ​ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ

​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຊາ​ແຮ​ລ,” ອີງ​ຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ສະ​ແຕັບຟາ​ນີ ດຸ​ຍຈາຣຣິກ ​ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງ

ທ່ານ ກຸດ​ເຕຣ​ເຣັສ.



Militants armed with guns and explosives attacked the headquarters of an African military taskforce in central Mali, killing two soldiers and one civilian.



The attackers detonated a car packed with explosives destroying the entrance to the G5 Sahel headquarters Friday and then entered the compound firing guns.



G5 Sahel is a regional force created last year to root out jihadists in West Africa's Sahel region, and involves 5,000 troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.



The chairman of the group, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, confirmed the death toll. Officials in Mali say two attackers were also killed in the gun battle.



In a statement from the G5 Force, Issoufou condemned "this cowardly act by criminal organizations whose aim is to destabilize one of the essential instruments for the stability of our sub-region."



SITE, which monitors militant activity around the world, said al-Qaida's branch in Mali had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.



The assault comes shortly before French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from the G5 countries are set to meet at an African Union summit starting Sunday in Mauritania. France also has troops in Mali, intervening in 2013 to help government forces drive al-Qaida-linked jihadists out of the north.



U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and said it "underscores the important role the G5-Sahel Joint Force plays in countering violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region," according to his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.



The U.N. Security Council also condemned the attack Friday saying that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."